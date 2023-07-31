  • Home
  Hyundai Files Patent Application For A Flying Car

Hyundai Files Patent Application For A Flying Car

Hyundai has applied for a patent at the United State Patent and Trademark Office for a flying car. The flying car will have a ground vehicle and aerial drone which will be detachable.
Hyundai patent flying car (5).png
Highlights
  • Hyundai proposes a flying car with a detachable drone for cooperative transport.
  • The system explores alternative fuels and serves as a mobile EV charging station.
  • Ground vehicle with detachable pod enables crossing difficult terrain and scanning for danger.

Hyundai, the South Korean automaker has proposed an idea that merges two of its previous innovative concepts. A flying car with a detachable drone. The two-vehicle system aims to address the limitations of ground-based and air vehicles, offering a cooperative transport solution. By attaching a ground-based vehicle to an oversized drone, Hyundai envisions seamless travel between different terrains. 

 

Also Read: Honda Elevate Production Begins Ahead Of Launch In September

The potential benefits of this creation go beyond just flying a car a few hundred miles down the road. Hyundai is exploring alternative fuels like hydrogen and synthetic options, ensuring both the ground and aerial vehicles can be powered by a wide range of environmentally friendly powertrains. Furthermore, the drone could serve as a mobile charging station for electric vehicles, making it a convenient solution for EV owners without access to home chargers, especially for apartment dwellers.

 

Also Read: Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis Face Class-Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Defective Charging Ports

 

One of the most intriguing applications of this technology lies in transporting goods. With a detachable pod on the ground-based vehicle, it can meet up with the aerial vehicle at a suitable location, allowing for faster and more efficient long-distance transportation. Additionally, during challenging driving conditions, the flying part of the car can scan the area and provide valuable insights to enhance safety. The possibilities of this cooperative transport system are vast, offering numerous advantages by combining two very different vehicles to work together harmoniously. While the idea of owning both a ground-based and flying car raises questions about practicality and usage frequency, the potential benefits for specific scenarios and applications are undeniable.

 

This innovative concept from Hyundai showcases the future of transportation, where ground and air vehicles seamlessly collaborate, offering solutions to traditional mobility challenges. As the world moves towards sustainable and efficient transportation, ideas like this demonstrate how manufacturers are pushing the boundaries to revolutionize the way we travel. Though still in the realm of patents, Hyundai's flying car idea with a detachable drone sparks the imagination.

 

Source

