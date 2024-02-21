2024 Kawasaki Z900 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 9.29 Lakh

Kawasaki India has launched the 2024 Kawasaki Z900 at Rs. 9.29 lakh (Ex-showroom). The new Kawasaki Z900 continues with the same inline four-cylinder engine and steel trellis frame and gets a minor price revision. It’s available in two colour options, Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Matt Dark Gray and Ebony/Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray. The TFT screen offers Bluetooth connectivity with the Kawasaki “Rideology” app, and gets new Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres on its 17-inch alloy wheels.

The 2024 Kawasaki Z900 is powered by the same 948 cc, inline four-cylinder engine making 123 bhp and 98.6 Nm.

The Kawasaki Z900 continues to be powered by the 948 cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which makes 123 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 98.6 Nm of peak torque at 7,700 rpm. The engine, mated to a six-speed gearbox, is mounted on the same high-tensile steel trellis frame, and has a seat height of 820 mm and a kerb weight of 212 kg. The fuel tank capacity of the Z900 is 17 litres, while ground clearance is 145 mm. Front suspension is a 41 mm inverted fork, while there’s a monoshock at the rear, both of which are adjustable for preload and rebound.

Three standard riding modes (Sport. Road and Rain) are available along with an additional, fully customisable Rider mode. The Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) system also offers three rider selectable modes that offer progressively greater levels of intrusion. A choice of Full Power or Low Power modes allows riders to set power delivery to suit individual riding preferences and conditions. According to Kawasaki, Low Power mode limits output to approximately 55 per cent of Full Power. At Rs. 9.29 lakh (Ex-showroom), the 2024 Kawasaki Z900 gets a minor price revision over its predecessor.