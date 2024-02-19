Login

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Teased Ahead Of India Launch

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 has already been launched in Europe and the US, and is all set to be launched in India soon.
Story

Highlights

  • The new Kawasaki Ninja 500 has been teased on the brand’s social media handles
  • The Kawasaki Ninja 500 gets a bigger 451 cc engine over the Ninja 400
  • The Ninja 500 is likely to arrive in India a fully imported model

India Kawasaki Motor has dropped the teaser for the upcoming Ninja 500 on its social media channels. The company is likely to bring the new Ninja 500 to the Indian market in the coming weeks. The new 500 is a replacement to the Ninja 400 that’s on sale in multiple markets including India, and was first revealed at EICMA 2023 last November. The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 and Z500 have already been launched in Europe and the US, so it was only a matter of time before the models arrived in India as well. 
 

Also read: Kawasaki Versys X-300 Spotted Testing In India
 

undefined

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 borrows several styling cues from the bigger Ninja ZX-6R and Ninja ZX-10R. The styling is familiar with the signature split headlamps, a small windscreen, and a sharply styled fairing. The motorcycle carries over the steel trellis frame and fuel tank from the Ninja 400 but gets a larger capacity engine underneath. 


 Also Read: Honda NX500 ADV Launched In India; Priced At Rs 5.90 Lakh


Power on the new Kawasaki Ninja 500 comes from the 451 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 45 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 42.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine gets a bigger stroke over the 400 cc unit on the Ninja 400. The engine now uses a 58.6 mm stroke, up from 51.8 mm while the 70 mm bore has been retained. The change brings more torque from the motor which should improve low-end performance and tractability. The engine continues to be paired with a 6-speed gearbox. 

 

Also read: 2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R: Top 5 Highlights

 

Other features include a TFT instrument console, Kawasaki Intelligent Proximity Activation Start System, Type-C charging port, an assist and slipper clutch, and dual-channel ABS. The full-faired offering continues to use telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear with 310 mm front and 220 mm rear disc brakes. 


 Also Read: 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Launched In India; Priced At Rs 11.09 Lakh

 

The new Kawasaki Ninja 500 will compete against the Aprilia RS 457, Yamaha R3, KTM RC 390 and the like in the segment. The bike is likely to arrive as a full import and will be priced between Rs 5.4 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the launch to take place in the coming days.

