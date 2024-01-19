Honda NX500 ADV Launched In India; Priced At Rs 5.90 Lakh

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the new NX500 ADV priced at Rs 5.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Unveiled at EICMA 2023, Honda’s new ADV is a replacement for the CB 500X and will be retailed solely via Honda’s BigWing dealership chain across the country. Bookings for the motorcycle are now open with deliveries to start in February 2024.

Also read: EICMA 2023: 2024 Honda NX500 Unveiled



Replacing the CB500X, the NX500 shares the same underpinnings and powertrain as the former though it does receive some enhancements to stand out. Design updates include a redesigned cowl and fairing replete with a larger windscreen and a new rectangular headlamp while round the back the tail lamp design too is new.

Moving to the powerplant, the NX500 gets the same 471 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin as the outgoing CB500X developing 47 bhp at 8,600 rpm and 43 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The unit is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist/slipper clutch. Honda Selectable Traction Control is also part of the package.

Also read: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Adds New Assembly Line At its Vithalapur Plant In Gujarat



The NX500 is sprung by a 41 mm SFF-BP USD fork and a mono-shock with 5-levels of pre-load adjustment. The NX500 also features staggered wheel sizes with a large 19-inch alloy wheel up front and a 17-inch unit at the rear. Stopping power comes via dual 296 mm discs up front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. Dual-channel ABS is standard.

While lacking a direct rival in the Indian market, the NX500 will face competition from the Kawasaki Versys 650 which is priced at Rs 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom).