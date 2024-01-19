Login

Honda NX500 ADV Launched In India; Priced At Rs 5.90 Lakh

The NX500 arrives in India via the CBU route and will be retailed via Honda’s BigWing dealership chain.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 19, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • NX500 is a replacement to the CB500X
  • Powered by a 471cc, parallel twin engine
  • Deliveries to commence from February 2024

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the new NX500 ADV priced at Rs 5.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Unveiled at EICMA 2023, Honda’s new ADV is a replacement for the CB 500X and will be retailed solely via Honda’s BigWing dealership chain across the country. Bookings for the motorcycle are now open with deliveries to start in February 2024.

 

Also read: EICMA 2023: 2024 Honda NX500 Unveiled
 

Replacing the CB500X, the NX500 shares the same underpinnings and powertrain as the former though it does receive some enhancements to stand out. Design updates include a redesigned cowl and fairing replete with a larger windscreen and a new rectangular headlamp while round the back the tail lamp design too is new.

 

Moving to the powerplant, the NX500 gets the same 471 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin as the outgoing CB500X developing 47 bhp at 8,600 rpm and 43 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The unit is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist/slipper clutch. Honda Selectable Traction Control is also part of the package.

 

Also read: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Adds New Assembly Line At its Vithalapur Plant In Gujarat
 

The NX500 is sprung by a 41 mm SFF-BP USD fork and a mono-shock with 5-levels of pre-load adjustment. The NX500 also features staggered wheel sizes with a large 19-inch alloy wheel up front and a 17-inch unit at the rear. Stopping power comes via dual 296 mm discs up front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. Dual-channel ABS is standard.

 

While lacking a direct rival in the Indian market, the NX500 will face competition from the Kawasaki Versys 650 which is priced at Rs 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

# Honda NX500# Honda NX500 adventure bike# Honda NX500 Price# Honda NX500 launched# Honda NX500 India# NX500 ADV# Honda NX500 ADV
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 12.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Honda Models

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Dakar Rally 2024: Harith Noah Creates History, First Indian To Win A Category At Dakar
Dakar Rally 2024: Harith Noah Creates History, First Indian To Win A Category At Dakar
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17996 second ago

Backed by TVS, Noah finished first in the Rally 2 category at the 2024 Dakar Rally becoming the first Indian to win overall in a category in the gruelling rally

Ather Confirms ‘Rizta’ Name For Upcoming Family Scooter; Debut Likely By April
Ather Confirms ‘Rizta’ Name For Upcoming Family Scooter; Debut Likely By April
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17515 second ago

The second model line from the Bengaluru firm will place emphasis on comfort and safety, as per Ather Energy co-founder Tarun Mehta.

River Indie E-Scooter Price Hiked By Rs 13,000; Bookings Reopen
River Indie E-Scooter Price Hiked By Rs 13,000; Bookings Reopen
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3194 second ago

The Indie was launched in India in 2023 at a price of Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and has delivered over 100 scooters to date.

Rolls Royce Spectre Launched In India; Base Price At Rs 7.5 Crore
Rolls Royce Spectre Launched In India; Base Price At Rs 7.5 Crore
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-2600 second ago

The Spectre is a two-door, four seater coupe, touted as a spiritual successor to the Phantom Coupe

Ola Electric Introduces MoveOS 4 For Scooter Lineup
Ola Electric Introduces MoveOS 4 For Scooter Lineup
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

MoveOS 4 sees the introduction of Ola Maps to Ola's scooters

Kia Seltos Diesel Manual Launched; Range Starts At Rs 12 Lakh
Kia Seltos Diesel Manual Launched; Range Starts At Rs 12 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The Seltos diesel is now available with a 6-speed manual gearbox across all Tech Line variants.

Hyundai India Acquires GM’s Talegaon Plant; To Invest Rs 6,000 Crore In Maharashtra
Hyundai India Acquires GM’s Talegaon Plant; To Invest Rs 6,000 Crore In Maharashtra
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Hyundai Motor India and the Maharashtra government in Davos on January 18.

Volvo Cars’ 10,000th Made-In-India Passenger Vehicle Is An EV
Volvo Cars’ 10,000th Made-In-India Passenger Vehicle Is An EV
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The Swedish carmaker began local assembly of its passenger vehicle portfolio in 2017.

Ather Energy To Offer 60-Minute Service Facility In 50 Locations By March 2024
Ather Energy To Offer 60-Minute Service Facility In 50 Locations By March 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

ExpressCare is currently available in 20 centers across 11 cities and costs up to Rs 150 more than the standard service.

Dakar Rally 2024, Stage 10: Harith Noah Excels in Dakar Rally Stage 10, Clinches Second Class Win
Dakar Rally 2024, Stage 10: Harith Noah Excels in Dakar Rally Stage 10, Clinches Second Class Win
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

Guerlain Chicherit claims victory in the cars category for Stage 10, showcasing resilience in the challenging terrain, while Carlos Sainz and Sebastien Loeb face setbacks with multiple punctures.

EICMA 2023: 2024 Honda NX500 Unveiled
EICMA 2023: 2024 Honda NX500 Unveiled
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

The new Honda NX500 is the successor to the Honda CB500X, essentially the CB500X has been renamed the NX500, with changes to the ECU, suspension tuning and cosmetic updates.

Honda NX200 Styling Revealed In Design Filings
Honda NX200 Styling Revealed In Design Filings
c&b icon By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

1 year ago

The design filings show a smaller adventure touring motorcycle, which could be actually a more off-road capable Honda NX200, based on the Honda CB200X.

Honda NX500 Name Trademarked In Europe
Honda NX500 Name Trademarked In Europe
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

The Honda NX500 is likely to be a new mid-size adventure bike, and possibly based on the Honda CB500X.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Honda NX500 ADV Launched In India; Priced At Rs 5.90 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved