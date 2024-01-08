Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Adds New Assembly Line At its Vithalapur Plant In Gujarat

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, one of India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturers, has added a third assembly line at its scooter-only Vithalapur plant in Gujarat, in accordance with Government of India’s Make-In-India initiative. The new assembly line will have a capacity of 6.5 lakh units per annum.

Honda’s best-selling two-wheeler, Activa, and other scooter models like Dio, Activa 125 and Dio 125 are manufactured at the Vithalapur facility. HMSI’s Gujarat plant also has a dedicated engine line that serves as a base to manufacture global engines (for 250cc & above category two-wheelers) for catering to demand of international markets like Thailand, USA, Europe, Japan and others. It is worth mentioning that India is one of the most important production base for Honda globally as far as two-wheeler manufacturing capacity is concerned.

Tsutsumu Otani – President, Managing Director & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Today marks a significant milestone as we have inaugurated a new 3rd Assembly Line at our Vithalapur facility in Gujarat. To serve customers more efficiently with speed, undertaking this capacity expansion plan will increase HMSI’s total annual production volumes significantly. HMSI’s Gujarat plant produces scooter models for domestic as well as export markets which will help us to continue leading the trend of scooterisation not just in India but across the globe.”

HMSI also plans to increase female work force in manufacturing area. The company has undertaken various initiatives to ensure the well-being of its female workforce, including infrastructure development like restrooms, creche and even female security guards, medical staff & supervisors have been recruited.