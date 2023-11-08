EICMA 2023: 2024 Honda NX500 Unveiled

Honda has unveiled the new NX500 for 2024, which will replace the Honda CB500X. Essentially, the CB500X has been renamed as Honda NX500, and while the output from the parallel-twin mill remains the same, there are minor tweaks to give the mid-size adventure bike a refresh. The Honda NX500 was announced at the 2023 EICMA show in Milan, and while the basic platform remains the same, the renamed ADV gets subtle updates to give it fresh appeal, including changes to the ECU, suspension damping and aerodynamic and cosmetic changes.

Along with the change in the name, the Honda NX500 features several updates over the CB500X.

First up, the engine is the same 471 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin and output remains the same as well, putting out 47 bhp at 8,600 rpm and 43 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. It’s now equipped with standard Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Honda-speak for traction control, and an ECU update should give what Honda says provides “improved acceleration feel.” New springs and damping on the 41 mm Showa SFF upside down forks have been revised, as is the rear shock, which is said to improve feel on the road.

New LED lights, tweaked suspension and standard Honda Selectable Torque Control Sysrtem on the new Honda NX500.

New 5-spoke aluminium wheels save about 1.5 kg of unsprung weight, with an overall weight loss of 3 kg at 196 kg. Seat height is 830 mm, but a brand new LED headlight should offer better visibility at night, while a new 5-inch TFT screen replaces the LCD screen of the CB500X.

The LCD screen of the Honda CB500X has been replaced by a new TFT console.

The new TFT dash offers Honda RoadSync smartphone connectivity, operated by a simplified and backlit four-way toggle switch. Brakes have also been changed on the NX500, with dual 296 mm discs up front with Nissin axial mount two-piston calipers. The 2024 Honda NX500 will be available in three colour options - Grand Prix Red, Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic and Pearl Horizon White.