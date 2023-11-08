Login

EICMA 2023: CFMoto 450 MT Adventure Motorcycle Revealed

CFMoto took the wraps off its new 450 cc adventure motorcycle, the 450 MT, at EICMA 2023.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

08-Nov-23 12:34 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • CFMoto 450 MT makes its global debut
  • New mid-size ADV from CFMoto
  • Gets a 449 cc parallel-twin engine making 43.58 bhp & 44 Nm

Chinese motorcycle manufacturer, CFMoto unveiled its new mid-size ADV, the 450 MT at the ongoing EICMA 2023 two-wheeler trade show. It is based on the same 450 cc parallel-twin engine platform that also underpins the 450 NK and the 450 SR motorcycles. In terms of design, it looks futuristic, in typical CFMOto fashion, with vertically stacked LED headlights, a tall mudguard, tall stance and a wide handlebar. 

Also Read: MV Agusta LXP Orioli ADV Revealed At EICMA 2023

 

The engine makes 43.58 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 44 Nm at 6,250 rpm and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The setup also incorporates dual balancer shafts and a 270 degree crankshaft. The ADV has a dry weight of 175 kg. In terms of cycle parts, the 450 MT gets 41 mm KYB USD and a KYB multi-link monoshock with 200 mm of travel at each end and adjustability for preload and damping. 

Also Read: All New Royal Enfield Himalayan Makes Global Debut At EICMA 2023

 

The ADV has a standard seat height of 820 mm and along with 220 mm of ground clearance along with a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel. CFMoto also offers a 5-inch curved TFT colour display along with switchable dual-channel ABS and switchable traction control. The display also gets OTA functionality which means it can be updated wirelessly. 

Standard features also include an adjustable windscreen, an Aluminium bash-plate, slipper clutch and knuckle protectors. There will be a range of accessories available as well.

CFMoto will launch the 450 MT globally in the first quarter of 2024. Now, CFMoto did have presence in India a few years ago but the company isn’t operational in the country anymore. But we definitely would love to see CFMoto products being launched in India again. 

# CFMoto# CFMoto 450 MT# CFMoto Motorcycles# CFMoto bikes# CFMoto India# EICMA 2023
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular CFMoto Models

CFMoto 650NK
CFMoto 650NK

₹ 4.29 Lakh

CFMoto 300NK
CFMoto 300NK

₹ 2.29 Lakh

CFMoto 650MT
CFMoto 650MT

₹ 5.29 Lakh

CFMoto 650GT
CFMoto 650GT

₹ 5.59 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid India Launch On December 6
Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid India Launch On December 6
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17089 second ago

The Revuelto is Lamborghini’s first series production hybrid as the brand commences its push towards electrification.

EICMA 2023: 2024 Honda NX500 Unveiled
EICMA 2023: 2024 Honda NX500 Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14450 second ago

The new Honda NX500 is the successor to the Honda CB500X, essentially the CB500X has been renamed the NX500, with changes to the ECU, suspension tuning and cosmetic updates.

EICMA 2023: 2024 KTM 990 Duke Revealed
EICMA 2023: 2024 KTM 990 Duke Revealed
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-6163 second ago

The KTM 990 Duke succeeds the immensely popular 890 Duke and is powered by a 121.4 bhp 974cc motor

EICMA 2023: Hero MotoCorp Concept 2.5R XTunt Unveiled
EICMA 2023: Hero MotoCorp Concept 2.5R XTunt Unveiled
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-9794 second ago

The concept bike’s 250cc motor is likely to be based on the Karizma XMR

EICMA 2023: MV Agusta LXP Orioli Unveiled
EICMA 2023: MV Agusta LXP Orioli Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3408 second ago

Only 500 units of the MV Agusta LXP Orioli will be made, and pricing is yet to be announced, but it’s expected to be an expensive machine.

EICMA 2023: Ducati Unveils Limited Edition 2024 Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916
EICMA 2023: Ducati Unveils Limited Edition 2024 Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

50 minutes ago

The 2024 Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916, pays tribute to the iconic Ducati 916 that was first launched back in 1993

Hero MotoCorp To Enter EU and UK With Vida EV Brand; Showcases Vida V1 Coupe
Hero MotoCorp To Enter EU and UK With Vida EV Brand; Showcases Vida V1 Coupe
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

Hero MotoCorp is all set to enter EU and UK with its Vida EV brand. The company will start selling its first electric vehicle, the Vida V1, in France, Spain and UK in mid-2024.

EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 160 Revealed; First Maxi-Scooter From The Company
EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 160 Revealed; First Maxi-Scooter From The Company
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

Hero MotoCorp enters the maxi-scooter segment, with the new Xoom 160.

EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 125R Scooter Unveiled, Rides On 14-Inch Wheels
EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 125R Scooter Unveiled, Rides On 14-Inch Wheels
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

The bigger, more powerful sibling of the Xoom 110 is set to be launched in India in the coming months.

EICMA 2023: Kawasaki Ninja 500 and Z500 Unveiled
EICMA 2023: Kawasaki Ninja 500 and Z500 Unveiled
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

Both motorcycles will be powered by a new liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, and be offered in two variants- standard and SE

EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 160 Revealed; First Maxi-Scooter From The Company
EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 160 Revealed; First Maxi-Scooter From The Company
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

Hero MotoCorp enters the maxi-scooter segment, with the new Xoom 160.

EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 125R Scooter Unveiled, Rides On 14-Inch Wheels
EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 125R Scooter Unveiled, Rides On 14-Inch Wheels
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

The bigger, more powerful sibling of the Xoom 110 is set to be launched in India in the coming months.

EICMA 2023: Kawasaki Ninja 500 and Z500 Unveiled
EICMA 2023: Kawasaki Ninja 500 and Z500 Unveiled
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

Both motorcycles will be powered by a new liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, and be offered in two variants- standard and SE

EICMA 2023: Honda SC E: Electric Scooter Confirmed For Production
EICMA 2023: Honda SC E: Electric Scooter Confirmed For Production
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The 'SC' in its name signifies that it is a scooter; can accommodate two swappable battery packs

EICMA 2023: Honda Unveils MY24 CBR600RR
EICMA 2023: Honda Unveils MY24 CBR600RR
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

After being discontinued in 2017, Honda has unveiled the MY24 CBR600RR for the European market

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • EICMA 2023: CFMoto 450 MT Adventure Motorcycle Revealed
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved