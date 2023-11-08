EICMA 2023: CFMoto 450 MT Adventure Motorcycle Revealed
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
08-Nov-23 12:34 PM IST
Highlights
- CFMoto 450 MT makes its global debut
- New mid-size ADV from CFMoto
- Gets a 449 cc parallel-twin engine making 43.58 bhp & 44 Nm
Chinese motorcycle manufacturer, CFMoto unveiled its new mid-size ADV, the 450 MT at the ongoing EICMA 2023 two-wheeler trade show. It is based on the same 450 cc parallel-twin engine platform that also underpins the 450 NK and the 450 SR motorcycles. In terms of design, it looks futuristic, in typical CFMOto fashion, with vertically stacked LED headlights, a tall mudguard, tall stance and a wide handlebar.
Also Read: MV Agusta LXP Orioli ADV Revealed At EICMA 2023
The engine makes 43.58 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 44 Nm at 6,250 rpm and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The setup also incorporates dual balancer shafts and a 270 degree crankshaft. The ADV has a dry weight of 175 kg. In terms of cycle parts, the 450 MT gets 41 mm KYB USD and a KYB multi-link monoshock with 200 mm of travel at each end and adjustability for preload and damping.
Also Read: All New Royal Enfield Himalayan Makes Global Debut At EICMA 2023
The ADV has a standard seat height of 820 mm and along with 220 mm of ground clearance along with a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel. CFMoto also offers a 5-inch curved TFT colour display along with switchable dual-channel ABS and switchable traction control. The display also gets OTA functionality which means it can be updated wirelessly.
Standard features also include an adjustable windscreen, an Aluminium bash-plate, slipper clutch and knuckle protectors. There will be a range of accessories available as well.
CFMoto will launch the 450 MT globally in the first quarter of 2024. Now, CFMoto did have presence in India a few years ago but the company isn’t operational in the country anymore. But we definitely would love to see CFMoto products being launched in India again.
