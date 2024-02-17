Kawasaki Versys X-300 Spotted Testing In India

The new Kawasaki Versys X-300, which is currently sold overseas was recently spotted testing in India. The motorcycle was previously offered on sale in India back in 2017, before being discontinued. It will be powered by the same 296 cc engine that does duty on the Ninja 300. The spy shots are likely a sign that the model will soon make its way to Indian shores.

The motorcycle is powered by the same 296 cc engine as the Kawasaki Ninja 300

Visually, the test mule featured the same headlamp, tall visor and a scooped-up seat as the model sold overseas. The motorcycle will ride on a spoked 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel.

In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycle is suspended by a telescopic fork up front and a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes on both ends, aided by dual-channel ABS.

On the powertrain front, the motorcycle is powered by a 296 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that churns out around 39 bhp @ 11,500 rpm and develops a peak torque of 26 Nm @ 10,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and gets an assist and slipper clutch.

The Kawasaki Versys X-300 is currently sold overseas

Upon its launch in India, the Versys X-300 will rival the likes of the KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G310 GS, and the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

