Kawasaki Versys X-300 Spotted Testing In India
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 17, 2024
Highlights
- The new Kawasaki Versys X-300 was spotted testing in India.
- Powered by the same 296 cc, parallel-twin engine as the Ninja 300.
- Will rival the likes of KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G310 GS, Royal Enfield Himalayan upon launch.
The new Kawasaki Versys X-300, which is currently sold overseas was recently spotted testing in India. The motorcycle was previously offered on sale in India back in 2017, before being discontinued. It will be powered by the same 296 cc engine that does duty on the Ninja 300. The spy shots are likely a sign that the model will soon make its way to Indian shores.
Also Read: 2024 Moto Morini X-Cape 650 Black Ebony Edition Launched In Europe
The motorcycle is powered by the same 296 cc engine as the Kawasaki Ninja 300
Visually, the test mule featured the same headlamp, tall visor and a scooped-up seat as the model sold overseas. The motorcycle will ride on a spoked 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel.
In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycle is suspended by a telescopic fork up front and a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes on both ends, aided by dual-channel ABS.
On the powertrain front, the motorcycle is powered by a 296 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that churns out around 39 bhp @ 11,500 rpm and develops a peak torque of 26 Nm @ 10,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and gets an assist and slipper clutch.
Also Read: Honda NX500 ADV Launched In India; Priced At Rs 5.90 Lakh
The Kawasaki Versys X-300 is currently sold overseas
Upon its launch in India, the Versys X-300 will rival the likes of the KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G310 GS, and the Royal Enfield Himalayan.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
2 hours ago
Kawasaki has updated the Z650RS for 2024, and it now comes with a traction control system.
4 hours ago
The brand has updated its NS offerings for 2024 to keep pace with competitors in their respective segments.
7 hours ago
The official merchandise from the brand comprises of T-shirts, jackets, and caps.
8 hours ago
The Qargos F9 has a storage compartment with a 120 kg load bearing capacity
9 hours ago
The Mercedes-Benz GLE is the brand's second best selling SUV after the GLC in India and priced from Rs 96.4 lakh
9 hours ago
The Kinetic Green E-Luna electric moped, comes in two variants priced at Rs 69,000 and Rs 74,990 respectively
11 hours ago
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a new initiative to transport new vehicles from dealer stockyards to showrooms on flatbed trucks, without being driven on road
LCR Racing Team introduces its bikes for the 2024 MotoGP season, featuring distinct liveries for riders Johann Zarco and Takaaki Nakagami
Turkish brand Motosiklet ve Bisiklet AS will be Royal Enfield’s official distributor in the country
The latest list of 39 authorised banks published by the IHMCL excludes PayTM.
22 days ago
Organisers announced that Intermot will now be held annually starting this year between December 5-8, 2024
1 month ago
The 2024 ZX-6R was unveiled at the tenth edition of India Bike Week in December
1 month ago
The Kawasaki Eliminator, with a 451cc parallel-twin engine derived from the Ninja Z400, was first unveiled globally in June 2023.
1 month ago
The new ZX-6R is available in only one variant and can be had in two colours- Lime Green and Metallic Graphite Gray
1 month ago
The Ninja ZX-6R made its first appearance in India at the IBW 2023.