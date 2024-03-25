Top 10 Sub-500cc Sportbikes To Consider In 2024

It’s 2024 and the two-wheeler industry in India has only grown bigger with newer brands and different types of motorcycles joining the list. From scramblers to adventure tourers to even electrics, a lot is happening in the current market, and buyers are spoiled with multiple choices to pick. However, even today, the appeal of a fully-faired motorcycle strikes differently. With so many options to choose from, we decided to put together a list of the top 10 sportbikes under 500cc that are currently on sale in India.

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

The RS200 is the only faired motorcycle in the Pulsar family, designed with a focus on performance and handling. It is powered by a 200cc motor, which it shares with its naked sibling, the NS200. However, on the RS200 the motor has been tuned for performance and is rated to produce 24.2 bhp at 9750 rpm and 18.7 Nm at 8000 rpm. It comes mated to a six-speed gearbox and is capable of clocking a top speed of 140 kmph. The RS200’s design can be a bit polarising, but it compensates for it with the performance it packs and the lucrative price it retails. The motorcycle tips the scale at 166 kg and comes with a 13-litre fuel tank.

KTM RC 200

If orange is your thing, the RC 200 has only become better with its latest iteration. Now with a new lightweight chassis and updated motor and cycle parts, the motorcycle is better in the dynamics, performance and design aspects. The RC 200 is powered by an updated 199.5cc liquid-cooled mill featuring a larger airbox, making it more responsive and torquey. The RC 200 now comes with LED lighting and a larger 13.7-litre fuel tank.

Yamaha YZF-R15 V4

The R15 has a fan base of its own that has only grown since the time it was first introduced in 2008. Now in the fourth generation, the motorcycle features a very striking design and a motor that has been updated over the years and now comes with new features like VVA, traction control, ride modes, and a quick shifter. Powering the YZF-R15 is a 155cc liquid-cooled mill, it's tuned to produce 18.1 bhp and 14.2 Nm and comes mated to a slick 6-speed gearbox.

BMW G 310 RR

The G 310 RR is the most affordable fully-faired motorcycle in BMW Motorrad’s portfolio. Available in two variants, the G 310 RR packs a big bike appeal with sculpted lines and a sporty stance. The motorcycle comes with bi-LED projector headlamps and LED lighting all around, riding modes and a fully digital instrument console. The G 310 RR is a result of a collaboration between BMW Motorrad and TVS under the 310 platform. Built using a steel trellis frame, the motorcycle is powered by a 312cc reverse-inclined single-cylinder liquid-cooled mill that registers 34 bhp and 27 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Suzuki Gixxer SF

The Gixxer SF is the most affordable faired motorcycle on this list. Its design is identical to the Gixxer SF 250 but is powered by a frugal yet peppy 155cc motor. The Gixxer SF has sharp and edgy lines that give it the feeling of going fast, even when parked. On the feature front, the motorcycle is equipped with an all-digital instrument console and a beak-shaped LED headlamp. The 155cc air-/oil-cooled motor is rated to produce 13.4 bhp and 13.8 Nm and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle weighs 148 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 12 litres.

Yamaha YZF-R3

Elder cousin of the YZF-R15, the YZF-R3 is a potent sport-touring motorcycle with a fairing that was recently reintroduced in India. The motorcycle features a sporty yet comfortable riding stance and is spacious for both rider and pillion. The motorcycle has received subtle updates since its launch but chiefly remains the same on the design front. The R3 is powered by a 321cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin motor that is tuned to produce 41 bhp and 29.5 Nm that comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The R3 is a fast, refined and potent motorcycle and a capable touring machine.

Aprilia RS 457

The Aprilia RS 457 is the most affordable way to buy an Italian sportbike in India. Taking inspiration from the RS 660, the RS 457 is one gorgeous-looking motorcycle that also packs the punch. Made in India at Piaggio’s Baramati plant, the RS 457 has sharp sculpted lines all over and is powered by a 457cc parallel-twin mill with a 270-degree crank that is capable of producing 47.6 bhp and 43.5 Nm, making it the most powerful bike within its competition. The motorcycle comes with full LED lighting, a five-inch TFT colour display, three riding modes, traction control and more.

TVS Apache RR 310

The Apache RR 310 is the flagship motorcycle in TVS’ portfolio. The motorcycle is a result of the company's racing heritage and learnings at the racetrack that have been carefully engineered in putting together this machine. The motorcycle also shares its underpinnings with the BMW G 310 R and G 310 RR models, and the recently launched Apache RTR 310. Powered by a 312cc reverse-inclined single-cylinder liquid-cooled mill that registers 34 bhp and 27 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Furthermore, the motorcycle comes with riding modes, traction control, ride-by-wire and Michelin Road 5 tyres.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R

The exhaust note of a screaming inline-4 is always a sweet melody to the ears and never gets any less entertaining. And if that is what you are looking for, the Ninja ZX-4R from Kawasaki is your go-to bike. Complete with fully-faired styling that takes inspiration from the larger-faired Ninjas, the ZX-4R is one beautiful bike to have in the garage. Kitted with the top-spec cycle parts and a supersport stance, the ZX-4R is comfortable to ride within the city and at the same time, a fun bike on a racetrack. The motorcycle is powered by a 399cc BS6 engine churning out 76.4 bhp and 39 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed. The ZX-4R tips the scale at 189 kg and packs a 15-litre fuel tank.

Ultraviolette F77

Ending this list with a motorcycle that doesn’t pack an internal combustion engine but an electric motor that draws its power from a potent battery pack. It is the Ultraviolette F77 and it's currently the fastest production electric motorcycle in the country. It is capable of accelerating from 0-60 kmph in just 2.9 seconds and can clock a top speed of 152 kmph. This one is a fully-faired motorcycle that is striking from all angles and also packs a punch. Secondly, it qualifies for this list because it competes with a couple of motorcycles listed above.