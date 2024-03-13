Top 10 New Motorcycles To Buy In 2024

So, you finally decided to take the plunge and buy yourself a new motorcycle? Still can’t decide what to buy? If you’re spending a lot of time scrolling through reviews, comparing specs and dreaming about your new ride, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a ready reckoner of some of the best motorcycles you can think of buying right now. From roadsters, scramblers, adventure bikes, sportbikes and even a made-in-India electric roadster, we have it all covered. So, dive in, and take a look at the 10 bikes you can think of buying in 2024.

Also Read: Top Upcoming Two-Wheelers In 2024

Triumph Speed 400

The Triumph Speed 400 is one of the most talked about motorcycle launches last year, and it definitely offers superb bang for your buck! Great fit and finish, entertaining performance, and a price tag of Rs. 2.33 lakh (Ex-showroom) redefines the value-for-money proposition. For anyone looking for a small-ish, retro-inspired roadster that’s unmistakably a Triumph, has entertaining performance, and is affordable, you just can’t go wrong with the Speed 400!

Also Read: Triumph Speed 400 Review

Triumph Scrambler 400 X

If the Speed 400 is one of the best retro-styled, entry-level roadsters in the market right now, there’s its sibling as well, the Triumph Scrambler 400 X. It’s essentially the same platform as the Speed 400, but adds a bigger front wheel, slightly more suspension travel, and has more presence which makes it look bigger of the two. And if you want a motorcycle in that price bracket which is versatile, and will be up for some hustling around your nearest trails, the Scrambler 400 X is one of the best bets! A price tag of Rs. 2.63 lakh (Ex-showroom) just makes it that much more attractive!

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 X Review

KTM 390 Duke

There’s no denying the fact that the all-new KTM 390 Duke has totally outclassed this segment in terms of performance and dynamics. Equipped with three ride modes, including a Track mode, traction control, ABS and a bi-directional quickshifter, the new Duke’s bigger 399 cc engine offers better acceleration and quite entertaining performance, more than enough for the adrenaline junkie for a motorcycle this side of 500 cc. At Rs. 3.11 lakh (Ex-showroom), the new KTM 390 Duke certainly offers a package that has it all, sharp handling, yummy performance, and a good price tag!

Also Read: KTM 390 Duke Review

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

Derived from the latest KTM 390 Duke, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 boasts an array of features identical to its counterpart, available at Rs. 2.92 lakh (ex-showroom). Its revamped 399cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine churns out 46 bhp and 39 Nm. While opinions on its design may vary, there's no denying the Husqvarna's distinctiveness and road presence. If you want to stand out from the crowd and want a motorcycle which has the 390 Duke’s crackling performance, but with some mild scrambler traits, the Svartpilen 401 is the bike for you! And, it’s more affordable than the KTM as well!

Also Read: Husqvarna Svatpilen 401 Review

Royal Enfield Himalayan

If the Royal Enfield Himalayan kick-started the brand’s ADV journey, the new generation Himalayan takes it to a whole new level. A superb chassis and suspension, a potent single-cylinder 452cc engine which has been a sort of path-breaker for Royal Enfield in terms of engine technology and engineering, the Himalayan 450 could be all the bike you need, if you’re into adventure touring. And yes, it can be quite versatile as well, making for a commuter, tourer as well as a very capable off-road companion!

Also Read: 2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan Review

Hero Mavrick 440

Yes, you could also choose the Harley-Davidson X440, which has the same common platform, with a long stroke engine and superb chassis. The Hero Mavrick 440 though is more affordable, looks good, and with Hero MotoCorp’s wider service network, it’s a no-brainer as a very capable and versatile roadster, with a sort of retro-inspired styling as well. The Mavrick 440 is Hero MotoCorp’s flagship model, and in our experience, it comes across as a superb product, which should be on the consideration of anyone shopping for a new motorcycle right now!

Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440 Review

Aprilia RS 457

The Aprilia RS 457 is the made-in-India Aprilia supersport that has made a strong impression! This bad boy's got a whole package deal for those dipping their toes into the sportbike world, no matter your skill or experience level. It's drop-dead gorgeous, like a mini version of those high-powered beasts. Crafted for performance on both streets and racing tracks, the RS 457 definitely offers a well-rounded package when it comes to choosing a sub-500 cc sportbike.

Also Read: Aprilia RS 457 Review

Kawasaki Ninja 500

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 may look like an expensive proposition when it comes to checking the other sub-500 cc model on this list, considering it’s a full import. At Rs. 5.24 lakh (Ex-showroom), the Ninja 500 certainly is a pricey proposition, but when it comes to a mid-size sports bike, there’s little to find fault with this baby. Yes, it certainly won’t be as popular as some of the others in the sub-500 cc segment, but then it’s there for the taking and is available on sale. So, for those who want something from Team Green, it’s an option in the market, even though it’s pricey!

Ultraviolette F77

The only electric bike in this list, the Ultraviolette F77 certainly offers a lot of bike, in the EV segment. Its price may be on the higher side, but a combination of its looks, performance, dynamics make it a no-brainer as a convincing case to go electric! It certainly has created a new benchmark in the electric motorcycle segment, and even with its Rs. 3.80 lakh starting price, the F77 should be considered by anyone looking to make a statement with an electric motorcycle right now! It’s that good!

Also Read: Ultraviolette F77 First Ride Review

BMW R 1300 GS

Also Read: All-New BMW R 1300 GS Unveiled

Yes, you can’t technically buy it yet in India, because the BMW R 1300 GS is yet to be launched. With the new R 1300 GS, BMW Motorrad has announced a thorough overhaul of its bestselling adventure bike. With more performance, lighter weight and a more refined overall performance, the all-new big GS should be on anyone’s radar looking for a brand-new full-size adventure bike! And so, it should be on your shopping list as well!