Top Scrambler Motorcycles To Buy Instead Of Adventure Bikes

Scramblers are some of the most versatile motorcycles that you can buy. Not only do they look good, can be used as a daily riding machine but also take on mild off-road trails on the weekend, if that is something that interests you. If you are looking for a multi-purpose motorcycle but do not want an ADV, which is heavy, cumbersome, has a tall seat height, then a scrambler is the perfect alternative. We list down few scrambler motorcycles that you can buy in India, instead of a full-blown adventure bike.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X was one of the high-decibel launches last year and it definitely set the segment on fire, with its looks, near-impeccable quality, and great value-for-money proposition. Priced at Rs. 2.63 lakh (ex-showroom), the Scrambler 400 X from Triumph offers great performance, gets a decent set of features and is versatile too, like how scramblers should be. It is easily one of the best motorcycles you can buy in the sub-500 cc segment.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

The latest launch in the scrambler segment, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is based on the new-gen KTM 390 Duke and comes loaded with the same set of features that the Duke gets, at a price of Rs. 2.92 lakh (ex-showroom). The new 401 gets a 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine making 46 bhp and 39 Nm. While its design may be polarising, there is no doubting the fact that the Huskie looks unique and has presence on the road.

Royal Enfield Scram 411

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 is yet another option for you, if the Himalayan is a bit too much for you and you want to stick to the Royal Enfield brand. It has been around for a while and the Scram is definitely more manageable than the Himalayan, with its relatively lower seat height of 795 mm and less weight than its ADV sibling at 185 kg. It gets the same long-stroke 411 cc engine as the older Himalayan, which is known for bottom end grunt and mid-range punch. With prices starting at Rs. 2.06 lakh, it is a good option in the segment.

Yezdi Scrambler

Up next we have the Yezdi Scrambler, which was launched as a part of the Yezdi trio consisting of the Classic, Adventure and well, the Scrambler. Launched a couple of years ago, the Yezdi Scrambler may not be as popular as the other models in the segment, but it is a decent machine and is priced at Rs. 2.11 lakh, just a touch more expensive than the RE Scram 411. It gets a 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine making 29 bhp and 28 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Ducati Scrambler 2G

If you want to look a category above premium, then the Ducati Scrambler 2G is a good option too. It gets an 803 cc oil/air-cooled L-Twin engine which makes 73 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 65 Nm at 7,000 rpm. Being a new-gen model, it gets a decent set of features as well. Launched in September 2023, the Scrambler 2G is offered in three variants – Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift. Prices for the Scrambler 2G start at Rs. 10.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Yes, it is expensive and at that price point, there will be other options available, but if you want to be a Ducatista, then the Scrambler 2G is your best bet.

Triumph Scrambler 1200

Lastly, if you are looking for a full-blown premium scrambler, rather than an ADV, then there is the new and updated Triumph Scrambler 1200 X on the menu as well. Price for the Scrambler 1200 X start at Rs. 11.83 lakh (ex-showroom). The 1200 X features gets the same 1,200 cc parallel-twin engine 89 bhp at 7,000 rpm with peak torque of 110 Nm also arriving 250 rpm earlier, at 4,250 rpm. An update to the electronics suite introduces cornering traction control and five riding modes – Road, Rain, Sport, Off-Road and Rider Configurable. There are other electronic rider aids as well along with optional Bluetooth and turn-by-turn navigation.