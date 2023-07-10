  • Home
  • News
  • Ather 450S Teased Again; Launch Soon

Ather 450S Teased Again; Launch Soon

Ather Energy has officially teased the 450S, which will be a more affordable version of the current 450X. The scooter is expected to be launched early next month.
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
10-Jul-23 03:56 PM IST
Ather 450S Teaser LEAD.jpg
Highlights
  • Ather 450S teased again; Launch soon
  • Prices of Ather 450S to start at Rs. 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • It will get a smaller screen and a smaller battery

Ather Energy announced the launch of 450S, a more affordable variant of the current 450X. With an increase of over Rs. 30,000 in the prices of the Ather 450X after the FAME-II scheme was withdrawn, Ather thought it will be prudent to offer an electric scooter which sits below the 450X, with lesser prices and features. In fact, Ather said that the prices of the scooter will start at Rs. 1.30 lakh (Ex-showroom). The scooter was teased again on Ather’s social media handles and we expect the scooter to be launched early next month. Bookings are expected to begin later this month. 

Also Read: Ather 450S To Get A Smaller Dash; Market Launch In August 2023 

 

It will get a smaller, more basic LCD touchscreen, with lesser features and smaller rear-view mirrors in order to keep costs low.  The scooter will come with a smaller 3 kWh battery, instead of the 3.7 kWh unit on the 450X. As a result, the IDC range comes down from 146 km on the 450X to about 115 km on the 450S. The top speed stays the same at 90 kmph. 

Also Read: Ather Sales Decline 57% In June 2023

 

The 450S is also likely to carry over the 450X’s permanent magnet motor, with similar, if not identical peak outputs. In the 450X, continuous power output is rated at 3.3 kW (4.4 bhp), while peak output is rated at 6.4 kW (8.58 bhp) and 26 Nm of torque. 

Related Articles
Ather Electric Scooter Sales Decline By 57% In June 2023
Ather Electric Scooter Sales Decline By 57% In June 2023
7 days ago
Ather 450S To Get Redesigned Dash With New Screen; Market Launch In August
Ather 450S To Get Redesigned Dash With New Screen; Market Launch In August
1 month ago
Ather 450X Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 30,000; Adds 700W Charger And Fast-Charging Access For Base E-Scooter
Ather 450X Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 30,000; Adds 700W Charger And Fast-Charging Access For Base E-Scooter
1 month ago
Exclusive: Ather E-Scooter Owners Will Soon Have To Pay To Use Grid Fast Chargers
Exclusive: Ather E-Scooter Owners Will Soon Have To Pay To Use Grid Fast Chargers
2 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now