Ather 450S teased again; Launch soon

Ather Energy announced the launch of 450S, a more affordable variant of the current 450X. With an increase of over Rs. 30,000 in the prices of the Ather 450X after the FAME-II scheme was withdrawn, Ather thought it will be prudent to offer an electric scooter which sits below the 450X, with lesser prices and features. In fact, Ather said that the prices of the scooter will start at Rs. 1.30 lakh (Ex-showroom). The scooter was teased again on Ather’s social media handles and we expect the scooter to be launched early next month. Bookings are expected to begin later this month.

Also Read: Ather 450S To Get A Smaller Dash; Market Launch In August 2023

It will get a smaller, more basic LCD touchscreen, with lesser features and smaller rear-view mirrors in order to keep costs low. The scooter will come with a smaller 3 kWh battery, instead of the 3.7 kWh unit on the 450X. As a result, the IDC range comes down from 146 km on the 450X to about 115 km on the 450S. The top speed stays the same at 90 kmph.

Also Read: Ather Sales Decline 57% In June 2023

The 450S is also likely to carry over the 450X’s permanent magnet motor, with similar, if not identical peak outputs. In the 450X, continuous power output is rated at 3.3 kW (4.4 bhp), while peak output is rated at 6.4 kW (8.58 bhp) and 26 Nm of torque.