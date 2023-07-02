Ather Electric Scooter Sales Decline By 57% In June 2023

Ather Energy registered 6,479 unit sales in June 2023. While the figure represents a growth of 101 per cent over June 2022, it is significantly lower than the previous month when it sold 15,256 units, down by 57 per cent. This decrease in sales can be attributed to the brand’s recent price hike, owing to a reduction in FAME-II subsidies.

Also Read: Ather 450X Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 30,000; Adds 700W Charger And Fast-Charging Access For Base E-Scooter

The Ather 450X lineup saw an increase in its prices ranging from Rs 20,500 to Rs 30,000.

The start of June saw all-electric two-wheeler manufacturers substantially hike the prices of their product lineup as a result of a reduction in FAME-II subsidies for electric two-wheelers (E2W), which became effective on June 1. Among the pack was Ather, which saw an increase in pricing for its 450X lineup ranging from Rs 20,500 to Rs 30,000. In a bid to introduce a more accessible option for consumers in its lineup, the EV manufacturer also announced the conception of its new 450S scooter, which will be available at a price of Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: Ather 450S To Get Redesigned Dash With New Screen; Market Launch In August

The Ather 450S upon launch will be the brand's most affordable offering

Commenting on the June 2023 sales numbers, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said "In June '23, we delivered 6,479 units to our customers. The drop in numbers was expected, given the recent price increase on account of the lower FAME subsidy and consumers bringing their purchases forward into May. While the drop was slightly more than we’d anticipated, we remain optimistic about an industry bounce-back over the next 2-3 months. We have always been of the view that the subsidy should be phased off gradually over time so that consumers can adjust to more realistic market prices. While it impacts short-term financials, this is certainly a step in the right direction from a long-term perspective.”