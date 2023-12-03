Ola S1 X+ Prices Slashed By Rs 20,000 For A Limited Period; Deliveries To Commence Next Week

Ola Electric is offering a discount on its latest two-wheeler offering, the S1 X+ for a limited period of time. Customers will receive a flat discount of Rs 20,000 on the S1 X+, putting its price tag at Rs 89,999, down from Rs 1.10 lakh. This makes it Rs 30,000 cheaper than the S1 Air, priced at nearly 1.20 lakh. (All prices, ex-showroom, FAME-II subsidy inclusive).

The Ola S1 X+ electric scooter is equipped with a 3 kWh battery and has a certified range of 151 km. With a 6 kW motor, the S1 X+ can reach a speed of 0–40 kmph in just 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 90 kmph. In terms of features, the S1 X+ comes with a 5.5-inch display, a digital key, cruise control, and smart connectivity.

Furthermore, Ola Electric's sales performance for November 2023 witnessed its highest-ever monthly sales with over 30,000 registrations. The sales can be attributed to the festive season, which helped the company achieve the number.

Ola Electric currently sells three models under the S1 range

Ola Electric currently sells three models under the S1 range: The S1 Pro Gen 2 (priced at Rs 1.47 lakh), the S1 Air (priced at Rs 1.20 lakh), and the S1 X. The S1 X is offered in three variants: S1 X+, S1 X 2 kWh (priced at Rs 89,999) , and S1 X 3 kWh (priced at Rs 99,999). (All prices, ex-showroom, FAME-II subsidy inclusive).