Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Ola Electric Bags Highest-Ever Monthly Sales With 30,000 Registrations
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 2, 2023
Highlights
- Ola Electric registered over 30,000 vehicles in November 2023
- Ola Electric’s year-on-year sales increased by 82%
- Ola’s month-on-month electric scooter sales increased by 30%
Ola Electric reported its sales performance for November 2023 and the company witnessed its highest-ever monthly tally with over 30,000 registrations (as per Vahan data) in the month. A strong surge in sales during the festive season helped the company achieve the number. The Tamil Nadu-based electric vehicle maker said that it registered a year-on-year growth of 82 per cent, while the month-on-month volumes increased by about 30 per cent. Ola Electric’s market share increased to 35 per cent in November this year.
Speaking about the strong sales performance, Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer - Ola Electric, said, “The strong sales performance is a testament to the trust customers have in our brand and our strong product lineup. We have clearly emerged as our customers’ top choice recording our highest-ever registrations, and we expect the trend to continue in December, closing the year on a new high. We are steadfast in our commitment to accelerating India’s journey towards green mobility and inching closer to #EndICEAge in the scooter segment.”
Also Read: Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Ather Energy Sells 9,344 Units; Reports 22.5 Per Cent Growth
Ola Electric has become the undisputed leader in the electric two-wheeler segment, holding the top spot for the last five consecutive quarters since September 2022. The company says it’s received a “tremendous response” response for its new S1 range launched earlier this year. The manufacturer brought comprehensive upgrades to the S1 Pro while introducing the more affordable S1 Air and S1X electric scooters. The feature-loaded e-scooters have been well-received and arrive at a competitive price point.
The second-generation Ola S1 Pro remains the brand’s flagship offering priced at Rs. 1.47 lakh, while the more accessible Ola S1 Air is priced at Rs. 1.20 lakh. Ola also introduced the entry-level S1X in three variants - S1X+, S1X 2 kWh and S1X 3 kWh - with prices starting at Rs. 89,999 (limited period). All prices are ex-showroom. The company retails its offerings online with over 1,000 experience centres operational across the country.
Ola also plans to venture into the electric motorcycle segment and showcased four concepts earlier this year. The electric motorcycles are expected to arrive towards the end of 2024 or by early 2025. The company also plans to bring electric cars. Lastly, Ola is building its first Gigafactory for manufacturing battery cells locally and the new facility will be operational by next year.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 15,666 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 60,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 66,823 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 25,354 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 13,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 8,462 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 70,457 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 1,188 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 39,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 48,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
Popular Ola Electric Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-10795 second ago
Gauhar Khan and her husband, Zaid Darbar, were pictured together at the dealership in Mumbai while taking delivery of their new Mercedes.
-10125 second ago
Hero MotoCorp’s cumulative sales for November 2023 stood at 491,050 units, witnessing a 25.61 per cent increase year-on-year
-8238 second ago
-7660 second ago
The bikemaker’s cumulative motorcycle sales for the year 2023 stood at 621,672 units, reflecting a 13 per cent increase.
-5466 second ago
In the previous month, the automaker sold a total of 11,891 units, marking a growth of 24 per cent as compared to the same month last year.
-1756 second ago
At present, India’s largest carmaker holds just a little over 2.06 lakh open bookings, nearly a third of which are for the Ertiga.
39 minutes ago
New variant of the Chetak scooter gets some changes as compared to the Premium variant currently on sale.
1 hour ago
The cumulative sales for the Calendar Year 2023 reached 2,10,497 units - a 40 per cent growth over 2022
2 hours ago
While sales were up in comparison to November 2022, Ather reported a 7 per cent decline in sales as compared to October 2023
3 hours ago
The car draws inspiration from the historic "911 Turbo Nr. 1” commissioned by Ferdinand Porsche’s daughter
11 days ago
Ola Electric Mobility Private Limited has been renamed to Ola Electric Limited, as mandated by the regulators for any company which wants to list itself on the stock exchange
1 month ago
During the festive period of Navratri and Dussehra, Ola Electric witnessed a 2.5-fold increase in sales compared to the corresponding period last year
1 month ago
We list down the best electric scooters that you can purchase in India today.
1 month ago
The brand stated that the fire was related to a short circuit caused by a few aftermarket parts installed by the customer
1 month ago
These funds will be allocated to the expansion of Ola's EV business and the establishment of India's inaugural lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.