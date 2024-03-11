Login

Ampere Aspirus And Nexus Names Trademarked For Upcoming Electric Scooters

Ampere could use the newly trademarked Aspirus or Nexus names for its upcoming electric scooters with one offering set to arrive in the next few weeks
Published on March 11, 2024

Highlights

  • Ampere has trademarked the Aspirus and Nexus names in India.
  • Ampere is yet to reveal the specifications of the NXG-based electric scooter.
  • The upcoming e-scooter will be the brand’s new flagship offering.

Greaves Electric Mobility’s retail arm, Ampere, has trademarked the Aspirus and Nexus names in India. The Ampere Aspirus name was trademarked in December 2023, while the Nexus name received approval in April 2023. The upcoming names could be used for future products, notably, the brand’s upcoming electric scooter based on the NXG concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. 

 

Also Read: Mid-Mounted Motor vs Hub Motor: Key Differences India’s Electric Scooter Buyers Should Know

 

The Ampere NXG-based electric scooter is likely to be the new flagship offering from the manufacturer. The company has been teasing the new offering as the ‘NEX big thing’, which hints at the Nexus name being used for the model. The upcoming e-scooter is expected to arrive with a host of features including a touchscreen dashboard, all-LED lighting, a front disc brake, a signature LED DRL design and more. 

Ampere is yet to reveal the specifications of the NXG-based electric scooter and we expect the company to disclose the details in a few days. 

 

Also Read: Greaves Electric Mobility Opens First International Dealership In Nepal

 

More details on the upcoming Ampere electric scooter will be available in a few days. The new model will be positioned above the Ampere Primus and will take on the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube and the like in the segment. Expect prices to be around Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. 


 

