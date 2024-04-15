Ola S1 X Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 10,000 As Part Of Introductory Offer

As it gears up to begin deliveries of its most affordable offering yet, Ola Electric has cut prices of its S1 X scooter lineup by up to Rs 10,000. With an introductory offer, the Ola S1 X lineup now starts at Rs 69,999 for the 2 kWh model, rising to Rs 84,999 for the S1 X 3 kWh and topping out at Rs 99,999 for the S1 X 4 kWh variant (all prices, ex-showroom, including EMPS subsidy). It’s the 2 kWh and 4 kWh variants that have received a price cut of Rs 10,000, while the 3 kWh version is now Rs 5,000 cheaper. Deliveries of all S1 X models will begin from April 22 onwards, roughly eight months on from their debut, confirmed Ola Electric CMO Anshul Khandelwal during a live stream.

The S1 X lineup is effectively a more barebones version of the S1 Air, with a redesigned headlight, handlebar, circular rear-view mirrors and a flat floorboard. In terms of features, the S1 X models have a 4.3-inch segmented LCD, missing out on the 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen seen on the S1 Air and S1 Pro. The S1 X models also have a physical key, cruise control and app connectivity. A total of seven colour options will be available.

S1 X gets a segmented LCD dash instead of the S1 Air and S1 Pro's touchscreen.

The S1 X features the same hub motor setup as the S1 Air which has a continuous output of 2.7 kW and peak output of 6 kW. The 3 kWh and 4 kWh versions can sprint from 0-40 kmph in a claimed 3.3 seconds and have a top speed of 90 kmph. The 2 kWh version is slower, with a claimed 0-40 kmph acceleration time of 4.1 seconds, and a lower top speed of 85 kmph.

The S1 X has a telescopic fork and twin shock absorbers mounted to a double-sided swingarm. The scooter has pressed steel wheels and drum brakes at both ends. Kerb weight is 101 kg for the 2 kWh variant, 108 kg for the 3 kWh variant and 112 kg for the 4 kWh variant.

When it comes to IDC range, the S1 X 4 kWh has a range of up to 190 km, which drops to 143 km for the 3 kWh model and 95 km for the 2 kWh model. Real range for the 2 kWh version will range from 71 to 85 kilometres, as per Ola’s website, while the 4 kWh model will do 134 to 170 kilometres in real-world use.

The company has also chosen to not hike prices of other models after the FAME-II scheme ended on March 31. The S1 Pro is priced at Rs 1.30 lakh, while the S1 Air is priced at Rs 1.05 lakh. The S1 X Plus, meanwhile, will briefly be offered with a discount, which will bring its price down to Rs 84,999 (all prices, ex-showroom, including EMPS subsidy).