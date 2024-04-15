Login
Ola S1 X Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 10,000 As Part Of Introductory Offer

With the revised prices, the Ola S1 X line-up now starts at Rs 69,999 (ex-showroom, including EMPS subsidy) for the 2 kWh variant.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ola S1 X variants to be priced from Rs 69,999 to Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom) for a limited period.
  • Variants with the 2 kWh and 4 kWh battery pack see a price drop of Rs 10,000.
  • No price hike for the S1 Air, S1 Pro and S1 X+ models.

As it gears up to begin deliveries of its most affordable offering yet, Ola Electric has cut prices of its S1 X scooter lineup by up to Rs 10,000. With an introductory offer, the Ola S1 X lineup now starts at Rs 69,999 for the 2 kWh model, rising to Rs 84,999 for the S1 X 3 kWh and topping out at Rs 99,999 for the S1 X 4 kWh variant (all prices, ex-showroom, including EMPS subsidy). It’s the 2 kWh and 4 kWh variants that have received a price cut of Rs 10,000, while the 3 kWh version is now Rs 5,000 cheaper. Deliveries of all S1 X models will begin from April 22 onwards, roughly eight months on from their debut, confirmed Ola Electric CMO Anshul Khandelwal during a live stream.

 

Also Read: Two-Wheeler Sales March 2024: Ola Electric Registers Highest Sales in March

 

The S1 X lineup is effectively a more barebones version of the S1 Air, with a redesigned headlight, handlebar, circular rear-view mirrors and a flat floorboard. In terms of features, the S1 X models have a 4.3-inch segmented LCD, missing out on the 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen seen on the S1 Air and S1 Pro. The S1 X models also have a physical key, cruise control and app connectivity. A total of seven colour options will be available.

 

S1 X gets a segmented LCD dash instead of the S1 Air and S1 Pro's touchscreen.

 

The S1 X features the same hub motor setup as the S1 Air which has a continuous output of  2.7 kW and peak output of 6 kW. The 3 kWh and 4 kWh versions can sprint from 0-40 kmph in a claimed 3.3 seconds and have a top speed of 90 kmph. The 2 kWh version is slower, with a claimed 0-40 kmph acceleration time of 4.1 seconds, and a lower top speed of 85 kmph.

 

The S1 X has a telescopic fork and twin shock absorbers mounted to a double-sided swingarm. The scooter has pressed steel wheels and drum brakes at both ends. Kerb weight is 101 kg for the 2 kWh variant, 108 kg for the 3 kWh variant and 112 kg for the 4 kWh variant.

 

Also Read: Ola Mobility e-Bike Taxi Service Launched In Delhi And Hyderabad, To Deploy 10,000 EVs In 2 Months

 

When it comes to IDC range, the S1 X 4 kWh has a range of up to 190 km, which drops to 143 km for the 3 kWh model and 95 km for the 2 kWh model. Real range for the 2 kWh version will range from 71 to 85 kilometres, as per Ola’s website, while the 4 kWh model will do 134 to 170 kilometres in real-world use.

 

The company has also chosen to not hike prices of other models after the FAME-II scheme ended on March 31. The S1 Pro is priced at Rs 1.30 lakh, while the S1 Air is priced at Rs 1.05 lakh. The S1 X Plus, meanwhile, will briefly be offered with a discount, which will bring its price down to Rs 84,999 (all prices, ex-showroom, including EMPS subsidy).

# Ola Electric# Ola S1 X# Ola S1 X 4 kWh# Ola electric scooters sale# Electric scooters# Electric two wheelers# Bikes# Electric Mobility# Electric Two-wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Research More on Ola Electric S1 X

Ola Electric S1 X

Ola Electric S1 X

Starts at ₹ 79,999 - 99,999

Check On-Road Price
View S1 X Specifications
View S1 X Features

Popular Ola Electric Models

Explore More

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Ola S1 X Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 10,000 As Part Of Introductory Offer
