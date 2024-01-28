Login

Ola Mobility e-Bike Taxi Service Launched In Delhi And Hyderabad. To Deploy 10,000 EVs In 2 Months

Ola Mobility introduced its e-bike taxis in Bengaluru in September last year as part of the pilot program and is now expanding to other cities
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on January 28, 2024

  • Ola Mobility will deploy 10,000 e-bike taxis in Delhi & Hyderabad by March
  • Ola’s e-bike taxi fares will start from about Rs 25 per 5 kilometres
  • Ola will also set up charging stations for the e-bike taxis in every new city

Ola Mobility, the app-based ride-hailing business of Ola Group, has launched its new e-bike taxi service in Delhi and Hyderabad. The company will be deploying 10,000 electric two-wheelers in the next months across both cities as it aims to have the largest electric two-wheeler fleet in the country for bike taxis. Ola Mobility introduced its e-bike taxis in Bengaluru in September last year as part of the pilot program. The company is now expanding its business in other cities. 

 

Also Read: Ola Electric Introduces MoveOS 4 For Scooter Lineup
 

Revealing more data, Ola Mobility said that its pilot program has been active in Bengaluru since September 2023 and saw a substantial 40 per cent market expansion in the category within three months. The company has completed over 1.75 million rides to date and has set up 200 charging stations in Bengaluru to service its e-bike fleet. Furthermore, Ola will set up an extensive charging network in all markets it plans to operate in. The company says it envisions to serve over one billion passengers with nationwide electrification. 

Commenting on the launch, Hemant Bakshi, CEO - Ola Mobility, said, “Electrification is the biggest lever to unlock affordability in the mobility space.  At Ola, driving affordable mobility through electrification is our priority and in line with our vision to serve 1 billion Indians.  Following the massive success of our Bangalore e-Bike taxi pilot, we have proven its sustainable value proposition for all ecosystem participants - the consumer (lower price), the driver (higher earnings), and Ola (new category and revenues), and now look at mass deployments across Bangalore, Delhi and Hyderabad and build a larger market for e-Bike taxis in India. With our focus on innovation, and accessibility, our e-Bike taxi initiative will also serve as a multi-work opportunity for gig-economy workers on the Ola platform and pave the way for the future of commerce.”

 

Also Read: Ola Electric Granted Domestic Value Addition (DVA) Certificate under Government's PLI Scheme

 

Ola says it will charge Rs 25 for 5 km, Rs 50 for 10 km, and Rs 75 for a distance of 15 km on its e-bike taxi service. The company claims the services are the most affordable, sustainable and convenient to travel within the city. Expanding on the learnings from its pilot program, Ola said that it had deployed over 1.75 million rides to date in Bengaluru over three months and had set up 200 charging stations to support the e-bike taxis in the city. The brand plans to expand its charging network in every city it operates in. 
 

The new e-bike taxi service will compete with bike taxi services offered by Uber, Rapido and other players in select cities. The e-bike taxis will be in addition to the four-wheeler cabs available under the Ola app. The company aims to serve over one billion passengers across the country with its electrification program. 

