Ola Electric Introduces MoveOS 4 For Scooter Lineup

MoveOS 4 sees the introduction of Ola Maps to Ola's scooters
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on January 19, 2024

  • As per the company, the update introduces over 100 new features and improvements.
  • MoveOS 4 introduces 'Concert Mode,' enabling the host user to play synchronized music across multiple Ola scooters.
  • MoveOS 4 introduces 'Concert Mode' and 'Ride Journal' on the Ola Electric App.

Ola Electric has rolled out its latest MoveOS 4 software for its scooter lineup. As per the company, the update introduces over 100 new features and improvements, focusing on performance enhancements, safety controls, and user interface redesign.

 

Also Read: Ola Electric Granted Domestic Value Addition (DVA) Certificate under Government's PLI Scheme

 

MoveOS 4 sees the introduction of Ola Maps to Ola's scooters. The company says that the new maps software promises a faster and more accurate search function along with improved routing. The updated user interface now allows riders to access essential features without leaving the navigation screen. Ola Maps also enables users to designate favourite locations, push locations from their phones to the scooter via Bluetooth, and locate their scooter through the Ola Electric app.

Performance improvements include upgrades to the Hill Descent Control function and the introduction of a new 'Cruise Control in eco-mode.' Additionally, Ola says that the scooter now comes with AI-Based Indicator Control that automatically turns off the indicators and learns the rider's preferences to offer a personalized experience. 

 

MoveOS 4 also introduces 'Concert Mode,' enabling the host user to play synchronized music across multiple Ola scooters and coordinate a light show in sync with the music. The Ola Electric App (CApp) now includes a 'Ride Journal,' allowing users to share riding milestones and badges, view ride metrics, and access charging and riding-based energy insights. The CApp also gets a 'Dark Mode' option and phone widgets for quick access to scooter information and actions. The software update also brings with it a new “Mood” called ‘Care’ that displays information such as cost savings during a trip and the level of CO2 saved.

 

Also Read: Ola Electric Rolls Out Discounts On Its EVs On Account Of Harvest Festivals

 

Ola's scooters now also feature Geofencing and Timefencing allowing users to define specific operating areas and timeframes for the scooters and set limits to ensure safe and appropriate usage by secondary users. 'Tamper Detection' and 'Fall Detection,' powered by AI, alerts users if unauthorized tampering or a fall is detected. Additionally, the upgrade introduces a passcode reset option via Bluetooth or the cloud for easy recovery.

