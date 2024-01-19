Ola Electric Introduces MoveOS 4 For Scooter Lineup
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 19, 2024
- As per the company, the update introduces over 100 new features and improvements.
- MoveOS 4 introduces 'Concert Mode,' enabling the host user to play synchronized music across multiple Ola scooters.
- MoveOS 4 introduces 'Concert Mode' and 'Ride Journal' on the Ola Electric App.
Ola Electric has rolled out its latest MoveOS 4 software for its scooter lineup. As per the company, the update introduces over 100 new features and improvements, focusing on performance enhancements, safety controls, and user interface redesign.
Also Read: Ola Electric Granted Domestic Value Addition (DVA) Certificate under Government's PLI Scheme
MoveOS 4 sees the introduction of Ola Maps to Ola's scooters. The company says that the new maps software promises a faster and more accurate search function along with improved routing. The updated user interface now allows riders to access essential features without leaving the navigation screen. Ola Maps also enables users to designate favourite locations, push locations from their phones to the scooter via Bluetooth, and locate their scooter through the Ola Electric app.
Performance improvements include upgrades to the Hill Descent Control function and the introduction of a new 'Cruise Control in eco-mode.' Additionally, Ola says that the scooter now comes with AI-Based Indicator Control that automatically turns off the indicators and learns the rider's preferences to offer a personalized experience.
MoveOS 4 also introduces 'Concert Mode,' enabling the host user to play synchronized music across multiple Ola scooters and coordinate a light show in sync with the music. The Ola Electric App (CApp) now includes a 'Ride Journal,' allowing users to share riding milestones and badges, view ride metrics, and access charging and riding-based energy insights. The CApp also gets a 'Dark Mode' option and phone widgets for quick access to scooter information and actions. The software update also brings with it a new “Mood” called ‘Care’ that displays information such as cost savings during a trip and the level of CO2 saved.
Also Read: Ola Electric Rolls Out Discounts On Its EVs On Account Of Harvest Festivals
Ola's scooters now also feature Geofencing and Timefencing allowing users to define specific operating areas and timeframes for the scooters and set limits to ensure safe and appropriate usage by secondary users. 'Tamper Detection' and 'Fall Detection,' powered by AI, alerts users if unauthorized tampering or a fall is detected. Additionally, the upgrade introduces a passcode reset option via Bluetooth or the cloud for easy recovery.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-6841 second ago
The Seltos diesel is now available with a 6-speed manual gearbox across all Tech Line variants.
-6267 second ago
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Hyundai Motor India and the Maharashtra government in Davos on January 18.
-5976 second ago
The Swedish carmaker began local assembly of its passenger vehicle portfolio in 2017.
11 hours ago
ExpressCare is currently available in 20 centers across 11 cities and costs up to Rs 150 more than the standard service.
15 hours ago
The Mavrick will be built on the same platform as the Harley Davidson X440
16 hours ago
The 'IONIQ 5 N NPX1' concept features extensive use of prototype performance parts from Hyundai’s N performance arm and previews the level of customisation that will be offered to buyers in the future.
20 hours ago
The carmaker reported deliveries of over 100 units in India with best-ever numbers reported across all major regions.
21 hours ago
The company will be eligible for incentives spanning five consecutive financial years, beginning from 2024
21 hours ago
Here’s how the Tata Punch EV lines up against all other Tata EVs on price
23 hours ago
New livery for 2024 features greater use of orange while the blue touches from 2023 have been dropped.
21 hours ago
The company will be eligible for incentives spanning five consecutive financial years, beginning from 2024
6 days ago
Ola continues to offer a flat discount of Rs. 20,000 on the Ola S1 X+. All offers and benefits will be effective till January 15, 2024.
15 days ago
The latest OTA update on the Ather 450X brings improvements to the navigation system
16 days ago
Ola Electric leads the electric two-wheeler segment in the country and has shown strong growth momentum with production crossing four lakh units in two years
16 days ago
Ola Electric continues to be a dominant force in the electric two-wheeler segment with over 30,000 units sold in December and a 40 per cent market share