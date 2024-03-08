Ather 450 Apex Deliveries Begin In India

Just a week after arriving at showrooms in select cities, Ather Energy has commenced deliveries of its new flagship - the 450 Apex electric scooter. The new Ather 450 Apex is the performance version based on the 450X and comes with a host of performance and cosmetic upgrades. The first batch of deliveries has begun in Goa, Pune, and Bengaluru, while other cities will follow suit. The new 450 Apex is priced at Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom, without FAME II subsidy)



The new Ather 450 Apex gets the same design as the other 450 models. However, it features a new blue and orange paint scheme with transparent panels on the side. Power has seen an upgrade over the 450X with the electric motor now producing 7 kW (9.3 bhp), up from 6.4 kW (8.5 bhp) on the 450X. Performance times have gone up with 0-40 kmph coming up in 2.9 seconds, up by 13 per cent.



The 450 Apex also comes with the Magic Twist throttle that brings more control over regenerative braking using the negative throttle. It has helped improve range from 150 km to 157 km on a single charge. The top speed has gone up to 100 kmph and can be fully accessed in the new Warp+ mode, which is specific to this model. Other features have been carried over including the 7-inch digital dashboard, park assist, hill hold, smartphone connectivity, and more.



Ather is gearing up to introduce its all-new Rizta electric scooter next, which will arrive on April 6, 2024. The model will be the brand’s first family e-scooter and is expected to take on the TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and the like. More details on the Rizta will be available at the Ather Community Day next month. The 450 Apex, meanwhile, is available at over 50 experience centres across the country for test rides.



