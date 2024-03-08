Login

Ather 450 Apex Deliveries Begin In India

The Ather 450 Apex is the brand’s flagship electric scooter and deliveries have now commenced across the country
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 8, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The 450 Apex is priced at Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and is Ather’s most expensive scooter.
  • The Ather 450 Apex gets a special paint scheme and performance improvements.
  • Powered by a 7 kW electric motor.

Just a week after arriving at showrooms in select cities, Ather Energy has commenced deliveries of its new flagship - the 450 Apex electric scooter. The new Ather 450 Apex is the performance version based on the 450X and comes with a host of performance and cosmetic upgrades. The first batch of deliveries has begun in Goa, Pune, and Bengaluru, while other cities will follow suit. The new 450 Apex is priced at Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom, without FAME II subsidy) 


Also Read: Ather 450 Apex Launched At Rs 1.89 Lakh: Gets More Power, Advanced Regen

 

The new Ather 450 Apex gets the same design as the other 450 models. However, it features a new blue and orange paint scheme with transparent panels on the side. Power has seen an upgrade over the 450X with the electric motor now producing 7 kW (9.3 bhp), up from 6.4 kW (8.5 bhp) on the 450X. Performance times have gone up with 0-40 kmph coming up in 2.9 seconds, up by 13 per cent. 

 


 The 450 Apex also comes with the Magic Twist throttle that brings more control over regenerative braking using the negative throttle. It has helped improve range from 150 km to 157 km on a single charge. The top speed has gone up to 100 kmph and can be fully accessed in the new Warp+ mode, which is specific to this model. Other features have been carried over including the 7-inch digital dashboard, park assist, hill hold, smartphone connectivity, and more. 


Also Read: Ather 450 Apex E-Scooter Production Commenced; Deliveries Begin Next Month

 

Ather is gearing up to introduce its all-new Rizta electric scooter next, which will arrive on April 6, 2024. The model will be the brand’s first family e-scooter and is expected to take on the TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and the like. More details on the Rizta will be available at the Ather Community Day next month. The 450 Apex, meanwhile, is available at over 50 experience centres across the country for test rides. 


 

# Ather# Ather 450 Apex# Ather 450 electric scooter# electric scooter# Ather 450 Apex deliveries# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 29,603 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.5 Lakh
₹ 12,318/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Maruti Suzuki Ritz, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Maruti Suzuki Ritz
  • 49,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.5 Lakh
₹ 5,599/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2022 Mahindra Thar
  • 22,996 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 36,481/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.2
2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
  • 20,092 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.85 Lakh
₹ 24,300/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • 24,128 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 13,749/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 13,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Grand i10, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
7.7
2016 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 72,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2012 Hyundai EON, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.4
2012 Hyundai EON
  • 38,385 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.15 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2021 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Honda City
  • 49,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 12.35 Lakh
₹ 27,660/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Ather Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Kia India Crosses 400,000 Connected Cars Sales Mark; Seltos Accounts For 65% Of Total Sales
Kia India Crosses 400,000 Connected Cars Sales Mark; Seltos Accounts For 65% Of Total Sales
Ather To Introduce 'Biggest OTA Update Yet' At Community Day Event On April 6
Ather To Introduce 'Biggest OTA Update Yet' At Community Day Event On April 6
Bajaj Auto Files Trademarks For ‘Glider’, ‘Marathon’, ‘Trekker’ & ‘Freedom’ Names
Bajaj Auto Files Trademarks For ‘Glider’, ‘Marathon’, ‘Trekker’ & ‘Freedom’ Names
Lyricist And Writer Manoj Muntashir Adds Mercedes-Maybach S-Class To His Collection
Lyricist And Writer Manoj Muntashir Adds Mercedes-Maybach S-Class To His Collection
Volvo XC40 Recharge Single-Motor Variant Launched In India At Rs 54.95 Lakh
Volvo XC40 Recharge Single-Motor Variant Launched In India At Rs 54.95 Lakh
Ola S1 Pro Scooter Receives DVA Certification Under PLI Scheme
Ola S1 Pro Scooter Receives DVA Certification Under PLI Scheme
2024 MG Comet EV: Variants Explained
2024 MG Comet EV: Variants Explained
Passenger Vehicles, Two-Wheelers Posted Double-Digit Growth In February 2024: FADA
Passenger Vehicles, Two-Wheelers Posted Double-Digit Growth In February 2024: FADA
Bentley Creates 5 Special Mulliner Models Specifically For India
Bentley Creates 5 Special Mulliner Models Specifically For India
BYD Seal Electric Sedan Bags 200 Bookings
BYD Seal Electric Sedan Bags 200 Bookings
car&bike Awards 2024: River Indie Is Scooter Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: River Indie Is Scooter Of The Year
Ather 450 Apex E-Scooter Production Commenced; Deliveries Begin Next Month
Ather 450 Apex E-Scooter Production Commenced; Deliveries Begin Next Month
Ather Rizta Family E-Scooter: Fresh Images Surface Online
Ather Rizta Family E-Scooter: Fresh Images Surface Online
Qargos F9 Cargo e-scooter Unveiled; Has A 225 Litre Storage Capacity
Qargos F9 Cargo e-scooter Unveiled; Has A 225 Litre Storage Capacity
Kinetic Green Initiates E-Luna Electric Moped Deliveries
Kinetic Green Initiates E-Luna Electric Moped Deliveries
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved