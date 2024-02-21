Ather 450 Apex E-Scooter Production Commenced; Deliveries Begin Next Month
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on February 21, 2024
Highlights
- Ather has begun production of its new flagship electric scooter
- The Ather 450 Apex is the pinnacle of performance based on the 450X platform
- The 450 Apex gets a special colour scheme and transparent panels
Ather Energy has commenced production of the 450 Apex, the fastest iteration on the 450X platform. The new performance electric scooter was launched earlier this year priced at Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom) making it the most expensive offering from the electric two-wheeler maker’s stable. Swapnil Jain, co-founder and CTO - Ather Energy, shared an image of the 450 Apex rolling off Ather’s assembly line at the manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Deliveries of the 450 Apex are set to commence from March onwards.
Also read: Ather Rizta Family E-Scooter: Fresh Images Surface Online
The Ather 450 Apex is the pinnacle of performance based on the 450X platform. The e-scooter draws power from a PMS electric motor that now produces 7 kW (9.3 bhp) instead of 6.4 kW (8.5 bhp) on the 450X. Peak torque stays the same at 26 Nm. The 450 Apex gets the new Warp+ mode, which unlocks a higher top speed of 100 kmph with 0-40 kmph coming up in 2.9 seconds, 0.4 seconds faster than the 450X.
Also Read: Ather Energy To Offer 60-Minute Service Facility In 50 Locations By March 2024
There’s a new Magic Twist feature that brings regenerative braking with negative throttle input that slows down the e-scooter without requiring any brake lever inputs. The upgrades also improve the range on the Ather 450 Apex which now stands at 157 km (claimed) on a single charge, up from 150 km (claimed) on the Ather 450X.
Also read: Ather 450 Apex Review: Most Potent Ather Yet Is One For The Loyalists
The Ather 450 Apex also gets visual changes including the new blue and orange colour scheme with a satin finish, while the big update is the new transparent panels on the side that are specific to the special edition offering.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-12224 second ago
He was chosen from among five finalists, including Maruti Suzuki CTO CV Raman
-11677 second ago
The new Ninja 500 was unveiled at EICMA 2023 last November and will imminently replace the Ninja 400 in various markets, including India.
-9092 second ago
JLR India has slashed the price of the facelifted Range Rover Velar within six months of its launch.
-6679 second ago
The Dacia Spring EV has received a comprehensive update inside and out bring its design and cabin in-line with other new-gen Dacia models.
10 minutes ago
It is all set to go under the hammer at the Amelia Island auction, with an estimated selling price of $3,250,000 and $3,750,000 (26-31 crore).
11 minutes ago
The new Kawasaki Z900 gets no mechanical changes from its predecessor.
16 minutes ago
Francesco Bagnaia's lap time of 1 minute and 50.952 seconds, shattered the previous track record by eight-tenths of a second
1 hour ago
Ducati secures a 1-2 with Jorge Martin closely behind Francesco Bagnaia
1 hour ago
The recall is to address a potential wiring issue with the 48V system in the vehicles and affects select E-class, CLS-class and AMG GT four-door models.
2 hours ago
The new CFMoto 450SR S is a rival to the Aprilia RS 457, as well as the Kawasaki Ninja 500, KTM RC 390, Honda CBR500R and the like in the segment
1 day ago
The image featured comedian and actor Anubhav Singh Bassi astride the camouflaged Rizta ahead of its reveal expected later this year.
The second model line from the Bengaluru firm will place emphasis on comfort and safety, as per Ather Energy co-founder Tarun Mehta.
ExpressCare is currently available in 20 centers across 11 cities and costs up to Rs 150 more than the standard service.
The reduction in pricing for the entry 450 electric scooter comes following Bajaj updating the Chetak electric scooter range with a new entry variant.
1 month ago
Packing a pinch of more power, advanced regen and a special paint scheme, the 450 Apex is unique and fun – but it comes at a considerable cost.