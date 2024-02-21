Ather 450 Apex E-Scooter Production Commenced; Deliveries Begin Next Month

Ather Energy has commenced production of the 450 Apex, the fastest iteration on the 450X platform. The new performance electric scooter was launched earlier this year priced at Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom) making it the most expensive offering from the electric two-wheeler maker’s stable. Swapnil Jain, co-founder and CTO - Ather Energy, shared an image of the 450 Apex rolling off Ather’s assembly line at the manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Deliveries of the 450 Apex are set to commence from March onwards.



#Ather450Apex starting to roll off the line pic.twitter.com/Y9KTKbVkxD — Swapnil Jain (@swapniljain89) February 21, 2024

The Ather 450 Apex is the pinnacle of performance based on the 450X platform. The e-scooter draws power from a PMS electric motor that now produces 7 kW (9.3 bhp) instead of 6.4 kW (8.5 bhp) on the 450X. Peak torque stays the same at 26 Nm. The 450 Apex gets the new Warp+ mode, which unlocks a higher top speed of 100 kmph with 0-40 kmph coming up in 2.9 seconds, 0.4 seconds faster than the 450X.



There’s a new Magic Twist feature that brings regenerative braking with negative throttle input that slows down the e-scooter without requiring any brake lever inputs. The upgrades also improve the range on the Ather 450 Apex which now stands at 157 km (claimed) on a single charge, up from 150 km (claimed) on the Ather 450X.



The Ather 450 Apex also gets visual changes including the new blue and orange colour scheme with a satin finish, while the big update is the new transparent panels on the side that are specific to the special edition offering.