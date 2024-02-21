Login

Ather 450 Apex E-Scooter Production Commenced; Deliveries Begin Next Month

Swapnil Jain, co-founder and CTO - Ather Energy, shared an image of the 450 Apex rolling off the company’s assembly line at the Hosur facility.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 21, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ather has begun production of its new flagship electric scooter
  • The Ather 450 Apex is the pinnacle of performance based on the 450X platform
  • The 450 Apex gets a special colour scheme and transparent panels

Ather Energy has commenced production of the 450 Apex, the fastest iteration on the 450X platform. The new performance electric scooter was launched earlier this year priced at Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom) making it the most expensive offering from the electric two-wheeler maker’s stable. Swapnil Jain, co-founder and CTO - Ather Energy, shared an image of the 450 Apex rolling off Ather’s assembly line at the manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Deliveries of the 450 Apex are set to commence from March onwards. 

 


Also read: Ather Rizta Family E-Scooter: Fresh Images Surface Online
 

undefined

 

The Ather 450 Apex is the pinnacle of performance based on the 450X platform. The e-scooter draws power from a PMS electric motor that now produces 7 kW (9.3 bhp) instead of 6.4 kW (8.5 bhp) on the 450X. Peak torque stays the same at 26 Nm. The 450 Apex gets the new Warp+ mode, which unlocks a higher top speed of 100 kmph with 0-40 kmph coming up in 2.9 seconds, 0.4 seconds faster than the 450X. 


Also Read: Ather Energy To Offer 60-Minute Service Facility In 50 Locations By March 2024

There’s a new Magic Twist feature that brings regenerative braking with negative throttle input that slows down the e-scooter without requiring any brake lever inputs. The upgrades also improve the range on the Ather 450 Apex which now stands at 157 km (claimed) on a single charge, up from 150 km (claimed) on the Ather 450X. 


 Also read: Ather 450 Apex Review: Most Potent Ather Yet Is One For The Loyalists
 

The Ather 450 Apex also gets visual changes including the new blue and orange colour scheme with a satin finish, while the big update is the new transparent panels on the side that are specific to the special edition offering.

# Ather 450 Apex# Ather 450# Ather 450 Apex electric scooter# Ather 450 Apex production# Ather Energy# Ather Energy electric two-wheelers# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Electric Two-wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Renault Kwid, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
8.4
2017 Renault Kwid
  • 26,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.95 Lakh
₹ 6,607/month emi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Honda Amaze, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.2
2018 Honda Amaze
  • 50,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV300, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.3
2019 Mahindra XUV300
  • 43,500 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 8.35 Lakh
₹ 17,656/month emi
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2016 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800, New Delhi
8.0
2016 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
  • 48,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.65 Lakh
₹ 5,935/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2022 Honda City
  • 5,855 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 13.45 Lakh
₹ 30,123/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2022 Honda City
  • 9,400 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.25 Lakh
₹ 34,155/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2021 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Honda City
  • 49,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 12.35 Lakh
₹ 27,660/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Ather Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Adrian Newey Secures 2024 World Car Person Of The Year Title
Adrian Newey Secures 2024 World Car Person Of The Year Title
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-12224 second ago

He was chosen from among five finalists, including Maruti Suzuki CTO CV Raman

Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launched In India At Rs 5.24 Lakh
Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launched In India At Rs 5.24 Lakh
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-11677 second ago

The new Ninja 500 was unveiled at EICMA 2023 last November and will imminently replace the Ninja 400 in various markets, including India.

Land Rover Range Rover Velar Prices Slashed By Rs 6.40 Lakh; Now Priced At Rs 87.90 Lakh
Land Rover Range Rover Velar Prices Slashed By Rs 6.40 Lakh; Now Priced At Rs 87.90 Lakh
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-9092 second ago

JLR India has slashed the price of the facelifted Range Rover Velar within six months of its launch.

2024 Dacia Spring (Renault Kwid EV) Revealed; Gets New Interior, Twin Screen Setup
2024 Dacia Spring (Renault Kwid EV) Revealed; Gets New Interior, Twin Screen Setup
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-6679 second ago

The Dacia Spring EV has received a comprehensive update inside and out bring its design and cabin in-line with other new-gen Dacia models.

Porsche 959 Nissan Bought To Engineer The R32 GT-R Is Headed For Auction
Porsche 959 Nissan Bought To Engineer The R32 GT-R Is Headed For Auction
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

10 minutes ago

It is all set to go under the hammer at the Amelia Island auction, with an estimated selling price of $3,250,000 and $3,750,000 (26-31 crore).

2024 Kawasaki Z900 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 9.29 Lakh
2024 Kawasaki Z900 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 9.29 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 minutes ago

The new Kawasaki Z900 gets no mechanical changes from its predecessor.

Factory Ducati Duo Dominate The Final Qatar Test As Bagnaia Smashes Track Record
Factory Ducati Duo Dominate The Final Qatar Test As Bagnaia Smashes Track Record
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

16 minutes ago

Francesco Bagnaia's lap time of 1 minute and 50.952 seconds, shattered the previous track record by eight-tenths of a second

Francesco Bagnaia Sets The Pace On Day One Of Qatar MotoGP Test
Francesco Bagnaia Sets The Pace On Day One Of Qatar MotoGP Test
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Ducati secures a 1-2 with Jorge Martin closely behind Francesco Bagnaia

Mercedes-Benz USA Recalls Select 2021-2023 Manufactured Models Over Potential Fire Risk
Mercedes-Benz USA Recalls Select 2021-2023 Manufactured Models Over Potential Fire Risk
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The recall is to address a potential wiring issue with the 48V system in the vehicles and affects select E-class, CLS-class and AMG GT four-door models.

CFMoto 450SR S Launched In Europe To Rival New Aprilia RS 457
CFMoto 450SR S Launched In Europe To Rival New Aprilia RS 457
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The new CFMoto 450SR S is a rival to the Aprilia RS 457, as well as the Kawasaki Ninja 500, KTM RC 390, Honda CBR500R and the like in the segment

Ather Rizta Family E-Scooter: Fresh Images Surface Online
Ather Rizta Family E-Scooter: Fresh Images Surface Online
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The image featured comedian and actor Anubhav Singh Bassi astride the camouflaged Rizta ahead of its reveal expected later this year.

Ather Confirms ‘Rizta’ Name For Upcoming Family Scooter; Debut Likely By April
Ather Confirms ‘Rizta’ Name For Upcoming Family Scooter; Debut Likely By April
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The second model line from the Bengaluru firm will place emphasis on comfort and safety, as per Ather Energy co-founder Tarun Mehta.

Ather Energy To Offer 60-Minute Service Facility In 50 Locations By March 2024
Ather Energy To Offer 60-Minute Service Facility In 50 Locations By March 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

ExpressCare is currently available in 20 centers across 11 cities and costs up to Rs 150 more than the standard service.

Ather 450S Price Reduced By Up To Rs 25,000; Now Priced From Rs 1.10 Lakh
Ather 450S Price Reduced By Up To Rs 25,000; Now Priced From Rs 1.10 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The reduction in pricing for the entry 450 electric scooter comes following Bajaj updating the Chetak electric scooter range with a new entry variant.

Ather 450 Apex Review: Most Potent Ather Yet Is One For The Loyalists
Ather 450 Apex Review: Most Potent Ather Yet Is One For The Loyalists
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Packing a pinch of more power, advanced regen and a special paint scheme, the 450 Apex is unique and fun – but it comes at a considerable cost.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Ather 450 Apex E-Scooter Production Commenced; Deliveries Begin Next Month
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved