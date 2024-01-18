Ather Energy To Offer 60-Minute Service Facility In 50 Locations By March 2024
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 18, 2024
Ather Energy has announced that it will offer a 60-minute vehicle service facility in 50 locations by March 2024. The service, called ExpressCare, has already been offered at select dealers over the past two months. The company said that so far it had been utilised by over 2,000 Ather owners. The service costs an additional Rs 125 to Rs 150 over the standard service.
Also read: Ather 450S Price Reduced By Up To Rs 25,000; Now Priced From Rs 1.10 Lakh
The service is currently operational in 20 service centres across 11 major cities.
Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer of Ather Energy, said, "We have always believed in an ecosystem approach when it comes to building EVs, and providing a seamless service experience is part of it. To further enhance the service experience we are introducing ExpressCare, which will ensure a quicker service. We will continue to introduce more services in the coming months to provide a hassle-free experience to consumers. ”
Also read: Ather 450 Apex Launched At Rs 1.89 Lakh: Gets More Power, Advanced Regen
Ather says that ExpressCare aims to save the customer’s time by employing two mechanics/technicians working in tandem to complete a comprehensive scooter service within a 60-minute timeframe. This represents a decent reduction in standard servicing times, enabling customers to swiftly return to the road. The service centres are equipped with an appointment system, allowing customers to reserve service bays in advance for more convenience.
Also Read: New Ather Energy Family Electric Scooter Spied Ahead Of 2024 Launch
Ather Energy currently operates 156 service centers nationwide, with plans to add 50 more by March 2024.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
3 hours ago
The Mavrick will be built on the same platform as the Harley Davidson X440
4 hours ago
The 'IONIQ 5 N NPX1' concept features extensive use of prototype performance parts from Hyundai’s N performance arm and previews the level of customisation that will be offered to buyers in the future.
8 hours ago
The carmaker reported deliveries of over 100 units in India with best-ever numbers reported across all major regions.
9 hours ago
The company will be eligible for incentives spanning five consecutive financial years, beginning from 2024
9 hours ago
Here’s how the Tata Punch EV lines up against all other Tata EVs on price
10 hours ago
New livery for 2024 features greater use of orange while the blue touches from 2023 have been dropped.
11 hours ago
The carmaker says the combustion engine model will have styling and feature differences over the Punch EV when it arrives in 2025.
Tata Motors MD Shailesh Chandra confirmed the company's latest EV will be subjected to Bharat NCAP tests
New Hero motorcycle is based on the Harley-Davidson X440 and is the second model to be developed under the partnership between the two brands.
Toto Wolff has inked a new three-year contract, securing his leadership until at least the end of 2026
8 days ago
The reduction in pricing for the entry 450 electric scooter comes following Bajaj updating the Chetak electric scooter range with a new entry variant.
12 days ago
Packing a pinch of more power, advanced regen and a special paint scheme, the 450 Apex is unique and fun – but it comes at a considerable cost.
12 days ago
Celebrating Ather Energy's 10th anniversary, the 450 Apex wears a special ‘Indium Blue’ paint scheme with contrast orange wheels.
13 days ago
The 450 Apex is poised to be the most powerful derivative of the 450 range and will be produced in limited numbers.
15 days ago
The latest OTA update on the Ather 450X brings improvements to the navigation system