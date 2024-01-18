Login

Ather Energy To Offer 60-Minute Service Facility In 50 Locations By March 2024

ExpressCare is currently available in 20 centers across 11 cities and costs up to Rs 150 more than the standard service.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on January 18, 2024

    Ather Energy has announced that it will offer a 60-minute vehicle service facility in 50 locations by March 2024. The service, called ExpressCare, has already been offered at select dealers over the past two months. The company said that so far it had been utilised by over 2,000 Ather owners. The service costs an additional Rs 125 to Rs 150 over the standard service.

     

    Also read: Ather 450S Price Reduced By Up To Rs 25,000; Now Priced From Rs 1.10 Lakh
     

    The service is currently operational in 20 service centres across 11 major cities.

    Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer of Ather Energy, said, "We have always believed in an ecosystem approach when it comes to building EVs, and providing a seamless service experience is part of it. To further enhance the service experience we are introducing ExpressCare, which will ensure a quicker service. We will continue to introduce more services in the coming months to provide a hassle-free experience to consumers. ” 

     

    Also read: Ather 450 Apex Launched At Rs 1.89 Lakh: Gets More Power, Advanced Regen
     

    Ather says that ExpressCare aims to save the customer’s time by employing two mechanics/technicians working in tandem to complete a comprehensive scooter service within a 60-minute timeframe. This represents a decent reduction in standard servicing times, enabling customers to swiftly return to the road. The service centres are equipped with an appointment system, allowing customers to reserve service bays in advance for more convenience.

     

    Also Read: New Ather Energy Family Electric Scooter Spied Ahead Of 2024 Launch


    Ather Energy currently operates 156 service centers nationwide, with plans to add 50 more by March 2024. 


     

