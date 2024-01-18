Ather Energy To Offer 60-Minute Service Facility In 50 Locations By March 2024

Ather Energy has announced that it will offer a 60-minute vehicle service facility in 50 locations by March 2024. The service, called ExpressCare, has already been offered at select dealers over the past two months. The company said that so far it had been utilised by over 2,000 Ather owners. The service costs an additional Rs 125 to Rs 150 over the standard service.

The service is currently operational in 20 service centres across 11 major cities.

Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer of Ather Energy, said, "We have always believed in an ecosystem approach when it comes to building EVs, and providing a seamless service experience is part of it. To further enhance the service experience we are introducing ExpressCare, which will ensure a quicker service. We will continue to introduce more services in the coming months to provide a hassle-free experience to consumers. ”

Ather says that ExpressCare aims to save the customer’s time by employing two mechanics/technicians working in tandem to complete a comprehensive scooter service within a 60-minute timeframe. This represents a decent reduction in standard servicing times, enabling customers to swiftly return to the road. The service centres are equipped with an appointment system, allowing customers to reserve service bays in advance for more convenience.

Ather Energy currently operates 156 service centers nationwide, with plans to add 50 more by March 2024.



