Login

Ather 450S Price Reduced By Up To Rs 25,000; Now Priced From Rs 1.10 Lakh

The reduction in pricing for the entry 450 electric scooter comes following Bajaj updating the Chetak electric scooter range with a new entry variant.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 10, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Ather 450S prices now start from Rs 97,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
  • Makes it around Rs 20,000 more affordable than rivals like the Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube
  • Scooter gets no mechanical or feature updates

Ather Energy has reduced prices of the 450S electric scooter by up to Rs 25,000 depending on the variant. Ather’s entry-level scooter is now priced from Rs 97,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and at Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom) in its home city of Bengaluru. The ex-showroom price includes subsidies at the centre and state levels. The reduction in pricing comes weeks after Bajaj introduced a new entry variant of its all-electric Chetak scooter for the Indian market.

 

Also read: Ather 450 Apex Launched At Rs 1.89 Lakh: Gets More Power, Advanced Regen
 

As before, buyers can option the Pro Pack to the 450S, now for an additional Rs 10,000, adding bits such as multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, auto-hold, turn-by-turn navigation powered by MapMyIndia and four ride modes.

Also Read: Ather 450 Apex Review: Most Potent Ather Yet Is One For The Loyalists

 

Commenting on the revised pricing for the 450S, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “Ather is embarking on an aggressive growth journey to tap into the growing demand for electric scooters. To meet this demand, we are adding about 100 retail touchpoints this quarter taking our total touchpoints to 350. Along with this, we have reintroduced our entry-level scooter - the 450S at a very compelling price point that appeals to a wider set of buyers. The Ather 450S at this new price makes for a strong value proposition, bringing the quality & assurance of Ather at a more accessible price point.”

 

Ather has made no change to the 450S with the electric scooter continuing to feature the same 2.9 kWh battery pack giving it a claimed range of up to 115 km per charge. The scooter can hit 40 kmph in a claimed 3.9 seconds and has a top speed of 90 kmph.

 

Also Read: New Ather Energy Family Electric Scooter Spied Ahead Of 2024 Launch


The 450S’ main competition in the segment remains the Bajaj Chetak and the TVS iQube. At its revised pricing, the Ather 450S is up to Rs 17,500 more affordable than the base Chetak Urbane and about Rs 20,000 more affordable than the iQube in New Delhi. Prices for the Bajaj Chetak start at Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) while the iQube is priced from Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

# Ather# Ather 450# Ather 450S# Ather 450 S# Ather Energy# Ather Price Revision# Ather 450S Price Revision# Ather 450S Prices
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Ather Models

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Dakar Rally 2024 Stage 4 Report: Nacho Cornejo Takes Command as Honda Dominates While Hero Loses Lead
Dakar Rally 2024 Stage 4 Report: Nacho Cornejo Takes Command as Honda Dominates While Hero Loses Lead
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-19185 second ago

Nacho Cornejo secures his second stage win, propelling him to the top of the overall standings, while Ricky Brabec claims the second spot

Defender, Range Rover SUVs Drive JLR India Sales To 3,582 Units In FY24
Defender, Range Rover SUVs Drive JLR India Sales To 3,582 Units In FY24
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-18390 second ago

JLR India reported its best ever sales of 3,582 units in the first three quarters of FY 2024 – a 93 per cent growth over FY2023.

BMW Group India Reports Highest Ever Car Sales In 2023 With 14,172 Units Sold
BMW Group India Reports Highest Ever Car Sales In 2023 With 14,172 Units Sold
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-14391 second ago

BMW Group India reported sales of 13,303 units under the BMW brand and 869 units under the Mini brand in 2023.

CES 2024: Mercedes-Benz Unveils MB.OS Operating System with AI Virtual Assistant
CES 2024: Mercedes-Benz Unveils MB.OS Operating System with AI Virtual Assistant
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3766 second ago

The production version of the Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class will mark the debut of the new MB.OS in production vehicles.

Mahindra XUV400 Pro Launched With Twin 10.25-Inch Screens; Prices Start At Rs 15.49 Lakh
Mahindra XUV400 Pro Launched With Twin 10.25-Inch Screens; Prices Start At Rs 15.49 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1173 second ago

A major upgrade within 12 months of customer deliveries commencing is aimed at helping the XUV400 close the gap to the Tata Nexon EV.

Maruti Suzuki To Invest Rs 35,000 Crore To Set Up New Plant In Gujarat
Maruti Suzuki To Invest Rs 35,000 Crore To Set Up New Plant In Gujarat
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-919 second ago

In addition to a new manufacturing facility in Gujarat. Maruti Suzuki also plans to add a fourth assembly line in Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) plant, to produce EVs.

CES 2024: Lamborghini Unveils Telemetry X Track Connectivity Concept
CES 2024: Lamborghini Unveils Telemetry X Track Connectivity Concept
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 minute ago

The new Lamborghini Telemetry X is a track connectivity concept that will make it to the future super sports cars of the automaker

Indian Formula 2 Racer Kush Maini Announces Alpine Formula 1 Test In 2024
Indian Formula 2 Racer Kush Maini Announces Alpine Formula 1 Test In 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 minutes ago

The driver, in his debut F2 season with Campos, secured multiple top 5 qualifying positions and achieved a podium finish in Melbourne

Stellantis To Invest Additional Rs 2,000 Crore In Tamil Nadu Under Citroen Brand
Stellantis To Invest Additional Rs 2,000 Crore In Tamil Nadu Under Citroen Brand
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

55 minutes ago

The Rs 2,000 crore will be Stellantis’ second major regional investment since it first invested Rs 1,250 crore in 2019.

EXCLUSIVE: MG Motor India Appoints Satinder Bajwa As Chief Business Officer
EXCLUSIVE: MG Motor India Appoints Satinder Bajwa As Chief Business Officer
c&b icon By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

Bajwa previously held the position of VP for sales and customer care at Mahindra and Mahindra before parting ways with the company a year ago.

Ather 450 Apex Review: Most Potent Ather Yet Is One For The Loyalists
Ather 450 Apex Review: Most Potent Ather Yet Is One For The Loyalists
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Packing a pinch of more power, advanced regen and a special paint scheme, the 450 Apex is unique and fun – but it comes at a considerable cost.

Ather 450 Apex Launched At Rs 1.89 Lakh: Gets More Power, Advanced Regen
Ather 450 Apex Launched At Rs 1.89 Lakh: Gets More Power, Advanced Regen
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Celebrating Ather Energy's 10th anniversary, the 450 Apex wears a special ‘Indium Blue’ paint scheme with contrast orange wheels.

Ather 450 Apex Electric Scooter To Be Launched Tomorrow
Ather 450 Apex Electric Scooter To Be Launched Tomorrow
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The 450 Apex is poised to be the most powerful derivative of the 450 range and will be produced in limited numbers.

Ather 450X Gets Updated Navigation With Latest Software Update
Ather 450X Gets Updated Navigation With Latest Software Update
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The latest OTA update on the Ather 450X brings improvements to the navigation system

Ather 450 Apex India Launch On January 6, 2024
Ather 450 Apex India Launch On January 6, 2024
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

10 days ago

The Apex will be the third derivative of the current 450 series and is set to only be available in limited numbers.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Ather 450S Price Reduced By Up To Rs 25,000; Now Priced From Rs 1.10 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved