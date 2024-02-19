Login

Ather Rizta Family E-Scooter: Fresh Images Surface Online

The image featured comedian and actor Anubhav Singh Bassi astride the camouflaged Rizta ahead of its reveal expected later this year.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 19, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The camouflaged Ather Rizta hints at the new LED headlamp & a digital console
  • The Ather Rizta appears quite large with a long seat and flat floorboard
  • The Rizta family e-scooter will be revealed on Ather Community Day in July 2024

Ather Energy has begun the marketing campaign for its all-new electric offering. Having confirmed the Ather Rizta name for its upcoming family electric scooter, the company has now dropped a new teaser showcasing the camouflaged version. The marketing campaign includes comedian and actor Anubhav Singh Bassi astride the camouflaged model ahead of its reveal expected later this year.


 Also read: Ather Confirms ‘Rizta’ Name For Upcoming Family Scooter; Debut Likely By April
 

undefined


 

The camouflaged image gives us the clearest look at the Ather Rizta so far. The image reveals an LED headlamp integrated into the apron at the lower part. The instrument console is also loosely visible and is likely to be a touchscreen unit and possibly bigger than the one on the 450X. Given the family scooter positioning, Ather could also opt for the LCD unit from the 450S in a bid to keep costs in check. That said, features like Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, and more will be a part of the package.


 Also Read: Ather 450S Price Reduced By Up To Rs 25,000; Now Priced From Rs 1.10 Lakh

 

Ather Energy has been bullish about the Rizta’s large proportions and even compared its seat with that of the Ola S1 Pro and Honda Activa. The family scooter seems to be substantially larger than the competition, not to forget the large and flat floorboard. Expect massive under-seat storage as well with the new model.


Also Read: Ather Energy To Offer 60-Minute Service Facility In 50 Locations By March 2024

 

Specifications of the Ather Rizta are under wraps and expect to learn more about it in the weeks to come. Ather is likely to target the Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube S, Ola S1 Air and other similar models with its new offering, while a larger battery pack is also likely, promising better range than the 450X. Expect competitive prices on the Rizta when it goes on sale in the second half of the year. The model will be revealed at ACDC or Ather Community Day scheduled in July this year. 

# Ather# Ather Energy# Ather electric scooters# Ather Rizta# Ather Family Electric Scooter# Ather Family Scooter# Bikes# Electric Two-wheelers# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
  • 25,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Hyundai Creta Crosses 1 Million Units Sales Milestone In India
Hyundai Creta Crosses 1 Million Units Sales Milestone In India
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-2140 second ago

First launched in 2015, the Creta has been one of the best-selling SUVs in the Indian market for 8 years now. In fact, the company claims that on average it sells 1 Creta every 5 minutes.

Rezvani Beast Reborn As V8-Powered Armoured Supercar
Rezvani Beast Reborn As V8-Powered Armoured Supercar
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 minutes ago

Based on the C8 Corvette, the new Beast is limited to just 20 units and can be optioned with ballistics protection.

One-Of-One Bentley Bentayga Pays Tribute To World War I Veteran
One-Of-One Bentley Bentayga Pays Tribute To World War I Veteran
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

It comes with a special capsule collection of bespoke clothing from Private White V.C.

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Teased Ahead Of India Launch
2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Teased Ahead Of India Launch
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 has already been launched in Europe and the US, and is all set to be launched in India soon.

Triumph Tiger 1200 Lineup Updated For 2024; Gets Cosmetic And Mechanical Tweaks
Triumph Tiger 1200 Lineup Updated For 2024; Gets Cosmetic And Mechanical Tweaks
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Triumph has reworked the engine to improve refinement and low-end performance along with making changes to the rider ergonomics.

Mitsubishi Partners With TVS Mobility For $300M Joint Venture in India
Mitsubishi Partners With TVS Mobility For $300M Joint Venture in India
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Mitsubishi Corporation is investing $300 million with TVS Mobility to form a new joint venture called TVS Vehicle Mobility Solutions

Formula 1's "Drive to Survive" Returns for Season 6: Release Date & What to Expect
Formula 1's "Drive to Survive" Returns for Season 6: Release Date & What to Expect
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

Max Verstappen's participation in Season 6 addresses previous concerns about portrayal, emphasising the importance of an accurate representation while acknowledging the need for dramatic storytelling

2024 Honda Grom Unveiled
2024 Honda Grom Unveiled
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

The mini motorcycle is powered by a 124cc single-pot motor and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Supreme Special Edition Showcased
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Supreme Special Edition Showcased
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Dedicated to the clothing and lifestyle brand Supreme, this Streetfighter V4 S Supreme is the newest special edition variant

Kawasaki Eliminator 400 Updated With New Colours, More Features
Kawasaki Eliminator 400 Updated With New Colours, More Features
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The 2024 Eliminator 400 brings with it new colours, mild tweaks to the design and some additional features.

Ather Confirms ‘Rizta’ Name For Upcoming Family Scooter; Debut Likely By April
Ather Confirms ‘Rizta’ Name For Upcoming Family Scooter; Debut Likely By April
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The second model line from the Bengaluru firm will place emphasis on comfort and safety, as per Ather Energy co-founder Tarun Mehta.

Ather Energy To Offer 60-Minute Service Facility In 50 Locations By March 2024
Ather Energy To Offer 60-Minute Service Facility In 50 Locations By March 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

ExpressCare is currently available in 20 centers across 11 cities and costs up to Rs 150 more than the standard service.

Ather 450S Price Reduced By Up To Rs 25,000; Now Priced From Rs 1.10 Lakh
Ather 450S Price Reduced By Up To Rs 25,000; Now Priced From Rs 1.10 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The reduction in pricing for the entry 450 electric scooter comes following Bajaj updating the Chetak electric scooter range with a new entry variant.

Ather 450 Apex Review: Most Potent Ather Yet Is One For The Loyalists
Ather 450 Apex Review: Most Potent Ather Yet Is One For The Loyalists
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Packing a pinch of more power, advanced regen and a special paint scheme, the 450 Apex is unique and fun – but it comes at a considerable cost.

Ather 450 Apex Launched At Rs 1.89 Lakh: Gets More Power, Advanced Regen
Ather 450 Apex Launched At Rs 1.89 Lakh: Gets More Power, Advanced Regen
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Celebrating Ather Energy's 10th anniversary, the 450 Apex wears a special ‘Indium Blue’ paint scheme with contrast orange wheels.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Ather Rizta Family E-Scooter: Fresh Images Surface Online
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved