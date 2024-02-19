Ather Rizta Family E-Scooter: Fresh Images Surface Online
Published on February 19, 2024
- The camouflaged Ather Rizta hints at the new LED headlamp & a digital console
- The Ather Rizta appears quite large with a long seat and flat floorboard
- The Rizta family e-scooter will be revealed on Ather Community Day in July 2024
Ather Energy has begun the marketing campaign for its all-new electric offering. Having confirmed the Ather Rizta name for its upcoming family electric scooter, the company has now dropped a new teaser showcasing the camouflaged version. The marketing campaign includes comedian and actor Anubhav Singh Bassi astride the camouflaged model ahead of its reveal expected later this year.
Also read: Ather Confirms ‘Rizta’ Name For Upcoming Family Scooter; Debut Likely By April
The camouflaged image gives us the clearest look at the Ather Rizta so far. The image reveals an LED headlamp integrated into the apron at the lower part. The instrument console is also loosely visible and is likely to be a touchscreen unit and possibly bigger than the one on the 450X. Given the family scooter positioning, Ather could also opt for the LCD unit from the 450S in a bid to keep costs in check. That said, features like Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, and more will be a part of the package.
Also Read: Ather 450S Price Reduced By Up To Rs 25,000; Now Priced From Rs 1.10 Lakh
Ather Energy has been bullish about the Rizta’s large proportions and even compared its seat with that of the Ola S1 Pro and Honda Activa. The family scooter seems to be substantially larger than the competition, not to forget the large and flat floorboard. Expect massive under-seat storage as well with the new model.
Also Read: Ather Energy To Offer 60-Minute Service Facility In 50 Locations By March 2024
Specifications of the Ather Rizta are under wraps and expect to learn more about it in the weeks to come. Ather is likely to target the Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube S, Ola S1 Air and other similar models with its new offering, while a larger battery pack is also likely, promising better range than the 450X. Expect competitive prices on the Rizta when it goes on sale in the second half of the year. The model will be revealed at ACDC or Ather Community Day scheduled in July this year.
