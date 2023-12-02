2024 Bajaj Chetak Urbane E-Scooter Launched; Priced At Rs 1.15 Lakh
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 2, 2023
Highlights
- Chetak Urbane has certified range of up to 113 km.
- Gets drum brake up front
- Available in two variants - standard and Tecpac
Bajaj has launched a new variant of the Chetak electric scooter in India, the Chetak Urbane. Priced at Rs 1.15 lakh for the standard and Rs 1.21 lakh for the Tecpac-equipped variant (all prices, ex-showroom), the Chetak Urbane in standard spec is priced at par with the Chetak Premium, though it does get some notable differences under the skin.
Also read: Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Bajaj Auto Registers Cumulative Sales Of Over 4.03 Lakh Units
To start with, the Chetak Urbane can be had with a drum brake up front compared to the disc set-up on the Premium. The Urbane, while coming with the same 2.9 kWh battery, also gets a lower range – 113 km as compared to 126 km as under IDC. The Urbane also gets a lower power charger – 650W to the Premium’s 800W – upping the charge time to 4 hours and 50 mins from the latter’s 3 hours and 50 minutes.
Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar N160 Single-Channel ABS Variant Discontinued In India
On the performance front, the standard Chetak Urbane has the same 63 kmph top speed as the Chetak Premium though this can be increased to 73 kmph with the Tecpac. The standard Urbane model also only gets a single ride mode and limited app-based functions while the Tecpac-equipped model gets the addition of a sport mode, hill start assist, a reverse mode and greater app-based functions. Sequential turn signals however remain exclusive to the Chetak Premium.
Also Read: Bajaj Chetak Prices Slashed To Rs 1.15 Lakh For Limited Period In Select States
The Chetak Urbane is available in four colours - Indigo Metallic (Blue), Brooklyn Black, Coarse Grey, and Cyber White.
