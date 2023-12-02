Login

2024 Bajaj Chetak Urbane E-Scooter Launched; Priced At Rs 1.15 Lakh

New variant of the Chetak scooter gets some changes as compared to the Premium variant currently on sale.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 2, 2023

Highlights

  • Chetak Urbane has certified range of up to 113 km.
  • Gets drum brake up front
  • Available in two variants - standard and Tecpac

Bajaj has launched a new variant of the Chetak electric scooter in India, the Chetak Urbane. Priced at Rs 1.15 lakh for the standard and Rs 1.21 lakh for the Tecpac-equipped variant (all prices, ex-showroom), the Chetak Urbane in standard spec is priced at par with the Chetak Premium, though it does get some notable differences under the skin.

 

Also read: Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Bajaj Auto Registers Cumulative Sales Of Over 4.03 Lakh Units
 

To start with, the Chetak Urbane can be had with a drum brake up front compared to the disc set-up on the Premium. The Urbane, while coming with the same 2.9 kWh battery, also gets a lower range – 113 km as compared to 126 km as under IDC. The Urbane also gets a lower power charger – 650W to the Premium’s 800W – upping the charge time to 4 hours and 50 mins from the latter’s 3 hours and 50 minutes.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar N160 Single-Channel ABS Variant Discontinued In India


 

 

On the performance front, the standard Chetak Urbane has the same 63 kmph top speed as the Chetak Premium though this can be increased to 73 kmph with the Tecpac. The standard Urbane model also only gets a single ride mode and limited app-based functions while the Tecpac-equipped model gets the addition of a sport mode, hill start assist, a reverse mode and greater app-based functions. Sequential turn signals however remain exclusive to the Chetak Premium.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak Prices Slashed To Rs 1.15 Lakh For Limited Period In Select States
 

The Chetak Urbane is available in four colours - Indigo Metallic (Blue), Brooklyn Black, Coarse Grey, and Cyber White.

# Bajaj# Bajaj Chetak# Bajaj Chetak Urbane# Bajaj Chetak Electric# Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Ola Electric Bags Highest-Ever Monthly Sales With 30,000 Registrations
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Ola Electric Bags Highest-Ever Monthly Sales With 30,000 Registrations
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-12900 second ago

A strong push during the festive season helped Ola Electric achieve its highest-ever monthly sales, retaining its number-one position in the market.

Actor Gauhar Khan Brings Home A Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d SUV
Actor Gauhar Khan Brings Home A Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d SUV
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-10538 second ago

Gauhar Khan and her husband, Zaid Darbar, were pictured together at the dealership in Mumbai while taking delivery of their new Mercedes.

Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Hero MotoCorp Reports 25% Domestic Sales Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Hero MotoCorp Reports 25% Domestic Sales Growth
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-9868 second ago

Hero MotoCorp’s cumulative sales for November 2023 stood at 491,050 units, witnessing a 25.61 per cent increase year-on-year

Auto Sales November 2023: Tata Motors Reports Marginal Dip in Sales
Auto Sales November 2023: Tata Motors Reports Marginal Dip in Sales
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-7981 second ago

Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Royal Enfield Sells 80,251 Units; Registers 13% YoY Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Royal Enfield Sells 80,251 Units; Registers 13% YoY Growth
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-7403 second ago

The bikemaker’s cumulative motorcycle sales for the year 2023 stood at 621,672 units, reflecting a 13 per cent increase.

Auto Sales November 2023: Honda Cars India Reports Domestic Sales Of 8,730 Units
Auto Sales November 2023: Honda Cars India Reports Domestic Sales Of 8,730 Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-5209 second ago

In the previous month, the automaker sold a total of 11,891 units, marking a growth of 24 per cent as compared to the same month last year.

Maruti Suzuki Yet To Deliver Close To 50,000 Units Of Ertiga CNG
Maruti Suzuki Yet To Deliver Close To 50,000 Units Of Ertiga CNG
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-1499 second ago

At present, India’s largest carmaker holds just a little over 2.06 lakh open bookings, nearly a third of which are for the Ertiga.

Auto Sales November 2023: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Reports 51 Per Cent Growth
Auto Sales November 2023: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Reports 51 Per Cent Growth
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The cumulative sales for the Calendar Year 2023 reached 2,10,497 units - a 40 per cent growth over 2022

Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Ather Energy Sells 9,344 Units; Reports 22.5 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Ather Energy Sells 9,344 Units; Reports 22.5 Per Cent Growth
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

While sales were up in comparison to November 2022, Ather reported a 7 per cent decline in sales as compared to October 2023

Porsche Unveils Bespoke 911 Turbo To Commemorates 60 Years of the 911
Porsche Unveils Bespoke 911 Turbo To Commemorates 60 Years of the 911
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The car draws inspiration from the historic "911 Turbo Nr. 1” commissioned by Ferdinand Porsche’s daughter

Bajaj Pulsar N160 Single-Channel ABS Variant Discontinued In India
Bajaj Pulsar N160 Single-Channel ABS Variant Discontinued In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Launched last year with single-channel and dual-channel ABS options, the motorcycle will now be offered only in the latter variant, priced at Rs. 1.31 lakh

Best Electric Scooters On Sale In India
Best Electric Scooters On Sale In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

We list down the best electric scooters that you can purchase in India today.

Bajaj Chetak Prices Slashed To Rs 1.15 Lakh For Limited Period In Select States
Bajaj Chetak Prices Slashed To Rs 1.15 Lakh For Limited Period In Select States
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Special festive pricing is applicable in the states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

RecycleKaro And Bajaj Auto Collaborate For Battery Recycling
RecycleKaro And Bajaj Auto Collaborate For Battery Recycling
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

RecycleKaro and Bajaj Auto's partnership targets recycling 500 metric tonnes of lithium-ion batteries annually. With a 95% recovery rate, the process extracts high-purity raw materials like cobalt, lithium, nickel, and manganese.

Bajaj Pulsar N150 Launched At Rs 1.17 Lakh
Bajaj Pulsar N150 Launched At Rs 1.17 Lakh
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

2 months ago

Launched alongside the P150 and the Pulsar 150, the new N150 is available in three colour options

