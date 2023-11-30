Bajaj Pulsar N160 Single-Channel ABS Variant Discontinued In India
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on November 30, 2023
Highlights
- The Bajaj Pulsar N160 is now only offered in the dual-channel ABS variant.
- The price difference between both variants was Rs 5,000.
- The Pulsar N160 dual-channel ABS now gets 3 colours.
Bajaj Auto has pulled the plug on the single-channel ABS variant of the Pulsar N160 in India. Launched last year with single-channel and dual-channel ABS options, the motorcycle will now be offered only in the latter variant, priced at Rs. 1.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The single-channel ABS Bajaj Pulsar N160 was last priced at Rs. 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Also Read: New Bajaj 150 cc Commuter Motorcycle Spotted Testing; Is This The CT150X?
With a minimal price difference between the two variants, most buyers opted for the safer dual-channel ABS version on the Bajaj Pulsar N160. The motorcycle is the first in the segment to get dual-channel ABS, which is otherwise available on 200 cc and above motorcycles.
Dual-channel ABS ensures better stopping ability without the rear brakes locking up in case of panic braking. The Pulsar N160 competes against the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, Suzuki Gixxer 155, Yamaha FZS V4 and many more. Notably, the Yamaha FZS does come with traction control as standard, apart from single-channel ABS, and is the only bike in the segment to get the same.
Also Read: 2024 KTM 250 Duke Review: Fast, Affordable and Entertaining
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 shares its underpinnings with the Pulsar N250, while also borrowing the design language. Power comes from the newly developed 164.82 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that belts out 15.6 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 14.65 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The Pulsar gets telescopic forks at the front with 37 mm of travel and a monoshock at the rear with 31 mm of travel. Braking power comes from the 300 mm front and a 230 mm disc at the front and rear respectively. The single-channel ABS variant was equipped with a larger 280 mm disc brake at the rear.
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 dual-channel ABS version was previously only offered with the Brooklyn Black colour scheme, but will now be available in Racing Red and Caribbean Blue colours as well.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Bajaj Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-16198 second ago
The Kia Seltos will now be more affordable starting from the HTX variants onwards but these variants also miss out on a crucial feature.
-13583 second ago
The new and improved layout means drivers will have to juggle more technical elements, faster speeds and better energy management.
-12267 second ago
Both the models are powered by 450cc, twin-cylinder engines
-5845 second ago
The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is expected to launch in India in 2024 and the latest spy shots show more details on the upcoming offering.
-3332 second ago
Celebrating Ather Energy's 10th Anniversary, the 450 Apex is also expected to sport tweaked styling and new colours
-3067 second ago
The RV400 is priced at Rs 1.39 lakh and is available for sale on Flipkart
-570 second ago
The double cab pick-up comes with a payload capacity of up to 760kg and will be joined by a chassis-cab variant in 2024.
-165 second ago
Customers can access these services through the KwikFix app
18 hours ago
The 70 Series from Toyota was first launched in 1984, and the latest iteration combines retro styling with modern technology.
18 hours ago
New-gen Duster now sits on the CMF-B platform and is offered with turbo-petrol, bi-fuel and hybrid powertrain options.
3 days ago
The base level Panamera will be powered by a 2.9-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine that churns out 349 bhp and 500 Nm of torque
4 days ago
Unveiled alongside the latest generation of the sports sedan, the Panamera Sonderwunsch’s interior is still under wraps as it is yet to be finished.
5 days ago
Now in its third generation, the Panamera retains the design and shape of the outgoing model with evolutionary tweaks; adaptive air suspension among highlights.
19 days ago
The Mahindra Scorpio family accounts for the highest number of pending orders at present with close to 1.20 lakh open bookings.
23 days ago
The company is expected to initially only make one model available with plans to offer the rest of its global line-up going forward.