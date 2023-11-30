Bajaj Pulsar N160 Single-Channel ABS Variant Discontinued In India

Bajaj Auto has pulled the plug on the single-channel ABS variant of the Pulsar N160 in India. Launched last year with single-channel and dual-channel ABS options, the motorcycle will now be offered only in the latter variant, priced at Rs. 1.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The single-channel ABS Bajaj Pulsar N160 was last priced at Rs. 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: New Bajaj 150 cc Commuter Motorcycle Spotted Testing; Is This The CT150X?



With a minimal price difference between the two variants, most buyers opted for the safer dual-channel ABS version on the Bajaj Pulsar N160. The motorcycle is the first in the segment to get dual-channel ABS, which is otherwise available on 200 cc and above motorcycles.



Dual-channel ABS ensures better stopping ability without the rear brakes locking up in case of panic braking. The Pulsar N160 competes against the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, Suzuki Gixxer 155, Yamaha FZS V4 and many more. Notably, the Yamaha FZS does come with traction control as standard, apart from single-channel ABS, and is the only bike in the segment to get the same.

Also Read: 2024 KTM 250 Duke Review: Fast, Affordable and Entertaining



The Bajaj Pulsar N160 shares its underpinnings with the Pulsar N250, while also borrowing the design language. Power comes from the newly developed 164.82 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that belts out 15.6 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 14.65 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The Pulsar gets telescopic forks at the front with 37 mm of travel and a monoshock at the rear with 31 mm of travel. Braking power comes from the 300 mm front and a 230 mm disc at the front and rear respectively. The single-channel ABS variant was equipped with a larger 280 mm disc brake at the rear.



The Bajaj Pulsar N160 dual-channel ABS version was previously only offered with the Brooklyn Black colour scheme, but will now be available in Racing Red and Caribbean Blue colours as well.



