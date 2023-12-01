Login

Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Bajaj Auto Registers Cumulative Sales Of Over 4.03 Lakh Units

In the domestic 2-wheeler category, sales surged to 2,18,597 units, reflecting a substantial 77 per cent increase from the previous year's 1,23,657 units.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 1, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Exports for 2-wheelers experienced a decline of 6 per cent in sales.
  • Combined 2-wheeler sales reached 3,49,048 units.
  • Domestic 2-wheeler market reported YTD sales of 15,45,334 units.

Bajaj Auto Limited has released its sales data for November 2023, showcasing noteworthy figures in the 2-wheeler and commercial vehicle segments. In the domestic 2-wheeler category, sales surged to 2,18,597 units, reflecting a substantial 77 per cent increase from the previous year's 1,23,657 units. However, exports for 2-wheelers experienced a decline of 6 per cent, totalling 1,30,451 units compared to the previous year's 1,38,630 units.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar N160 Single-Channel ABS Variant Discontinued In India

 

The combined 2-wheeler sales reached 3,49,048 units.

 

Combining domestic and export figures, the overall 2-wheeler sales reached 3,49,048 units, marking an impressive 33 per cent growth from the corresponding period last year. In terms of commercial vehicles, the domestic market witnessed a commendable 34 per cent rise, with sales reaching 39,147 units, up from 29,226 units in November 2022. On the contrary, commercial vehicle exports faced a slight dip, decreasing by 3 per cent from 15,206 units to 14,808 units. The overall sales performance, encompassing both 2-wheelers and commercial vehicles, showcased a 31 per cent surge, reaching a total of 4,03,003 units in November 2023.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak Prices Slashed To Rs 1.15 Lakh For Limited Period In Select States

 

In terms of commercial vehicles, the domestic market witnessed a commendable 34 per cent rise.

 

As for the year-to-date (YTD) figures from April to November 2023, the domestic 2-wheeler market reported sales of 15,45,334 units, marking a 22 per cent growth from the previous year's 12,65,340 units. Meanwhile, 2-wheeler exports experienced a decline of 18 per cent, accounting 9,82,771 units compared to the previous year's 12,05,042 units. The cumulative 2-wheeler sales reached 25,28,105 units, showcasing a modest 2 per cent increase from the corresponding YTD period in 2022.

 

The domestic 2-wheeler market reported YTD sales of 15,45,334 units.

 

In the commercial vehicle segment, domestic sales surged significantly by 81 per cent, reaching 3,21,140 units, up from 1,77,671 units in the same period last year. However, commercial vehicle exports faced a downturn of 23 per cent, declining from 1,38,562 units to 1,06,306 units. The total commercial vehicle sales, combining both domestic and export figures, amounted to 4,27,446 units, marking a notable 35 per cent growth from the YTD period in 2022. The combined YTD sales for both segments showed a 6 per cent growth, reaching a total of 29,55,551 units in 2023.

# Bajaj Auto India# Bajaj Auto sales# Bajaj Sales November 2023# Two-wheeler sales# Sales Figures# Bajaj motorcycle sales# Bike News
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Hyundai Creta
8.3
0
10
2021 Hyundai Creta
  • 46,630 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 15.90 L
₹ 35,611/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
  • 17,459 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 12.75 L
₹ 28,556/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Grand i10
8.3
0
10
2019 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 32,400 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 5.40 L
₹ 12,094/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Honda City
7.5
0
10
2018 Honda City
  • 72,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.75 L
₹ 17,357/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.4
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
  • 85,500 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 15.75 L
₹ 35,275/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
  • 73,810 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 6.90 L
₹ 15,454/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.6
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,400 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 9.85 L
₹ 22,061/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
2022 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
  • 19,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 9.60 L
₹ 21,501/month emi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Tata Tiago
2021 Tata Tiago
  • 14,350 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 5.90 L
₹ 12,480/month emi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Tata Tigor
2021 Tata Tigor
  • 14,750 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
₹ 6.50 L
₹ 14,558/month emi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

Popular Bajaj Models

Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 1.04 - 1.14 Lakh

Bajaj Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250

₹ 1.38 - 1.5 Lakh

Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160

₹ 1.1 - 1.35 Lakh

Bajaj Pulsar F250
Bajaj Pulsar F250

₹ 1.4 - 1.5 Lakh

Bajaj CT 125 X
Bajaj CT 125 X

₹ 71,354 - 74,682

Bajaj Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125

₹ 72,122 - 80,218

Bajaj CT 110
Bajaj CT 110

₹ 61,869

Bajaj Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 100

₹ 52,915 - 63,578

Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS
Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS

₹ 1.31 - 1.48 Lakh

Bajaj Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250

₹ 1.54 Lakh

Bajaj Chetak
Bajaj Chetak

₹ 1.3 Lakh

Bajaj Pulsar N160
Bajaj Pulsar N160

₹ 1.28 Lakh

Bajaj Pulsar P150
Bajaj Pulsar P150

₹ 1.17 - 1.2 Lakh

Bajaj Pulsar N150
Bajaj Pulsar N150

₹ 1.17 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Hyundai, Kia Unveil New 'Uni Wheel' Drive System
Hyundai, Kia Unveil New 'Uni Wheel' Drive System
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-12559 second ago

New tech moves the EV's reduction gear into the wheel hub allowing for more compact electric motors and greater space efficiency

Auto Sales November 2023: Hyundai Motor India Sells 65,801 Units
Auto Sales November 2023: Hyundai Motor India Sells 65,801 Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-11034 second ago

Hyundai has witnessed a month-over-month decline of 4.2 per cent in sales as compared to the month of October 2023

Kia Sonet Facelift Previewed In Official Video: Glimpse Of Restyled Front-End, Interior
Kia Sonet Facelift Previewed In Official Video: Glimpse Of Restyled Front-End, Interior
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-4655 second ago

The Sonet facelift gets a sharper fascia as compared to the outgoing SUV while the cabin will get some feature updates.

Auto Sales November 2023: Mahindra SUV Sales Grow 32%; 39,981 Units Sold
Auto Sales November 2023: Mahindra SUV Sales Grow 32%; 39,981 Units Sold
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-1746 second ago

Mahindra reported a sales growth as compared to November 2022 though domestic SUV sales were down compared to October 2023.

BMW, Mercedes-Benz Partner To Establish High-Power EV Charging Network in China
BMW, Mercedes-Benz Partner To Establish High-Power EV Charging Network in China
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

29 minutes ago

Triumph Unveils Its Motocross Marvel, The TF 250-X
Triumph Unveils Its Motocross Marvel, The TF 250-X
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

43 minutes ago

The motorcycle has been built from the ground up, wheel to wheel, packing some serious off-road capability

JSW Group Acquires 35% Stake In MG Motor India; Enters Into JV With SAIC
JSW Group Acquires 35% Stake In MG Motor India; Enters Into JV With SAIC
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

SAIC President Wang Xiaoqiu and JSW Group’s Parth Jindal signed the shareholder and share purchase agreements in London.

Marc Marquez Was Exceptionally Quick On His New Ducati During 2024 Testing
Marc Marquez Was Exceptionally Quick On His New Ducati During 2024 Testing
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

It came to no one's surprise that the six-time MotoGP champion posted competitive lap times during post-season testing on his new Ducati.

Mercedes To Shift EQS Production To Germany From The US, Will Build New-Gen EQC Instead
Mercedes To Shift EQS Production To Germany From The US, Will Build New-Gen EQC Instead
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The Mercedes-Benz EQS is made in limited numbers at the Alabama plant in the US and production will move to Germany by 2026 to make way for the new-generation EQC.

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Spotted Testing; New Spy Shots Reveal Updated Design
Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Spotted Testing; New Spy Shots Reveal Updated Design
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

The facelifted XUV300 gets a redesigned front fascia with new light clusters, enclosed grille and redesigned bumper

Nearly 38 Lakh Vehicles Sold In India During 2023 Festive Season: FADA
Nearly 38 Lakh Vehicles Sold In India During 2023 Festive Season: FADA
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

2 days ago

As per FADA, total sales were up 19 per cent as compared to the festive season in 2022.

TVS Motor Company Announces Entry Into Vietnam
TVS Motor Company Announces Entry Into Vietnam
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

5 days ago

This marks the company's second significant global expansion, the prior being its entry into the European market.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Crosses 1000 Unit Sales In India
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Crosses 1000 Unit Sales In India
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

5 days ago

Since its inception in January 2023, the flagship EV has crossed 1000 units of sales in India.

New Honda CB350: Top 5 Highlights
New Honda CB350: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

13 days ago

After recently sharing multiple teasers of a new motorcycle, Honda India has launched the new CB350, a more retro-style version of the modern classic bike.

TVS Motor Company Enters European Market In Partnership With Emil Frey
TVS Motor Company Enters European Market In Partnership With Emil Frey
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

13 days ago

Popular models such as the Jupiter 125, Ntorq 125, Raider, iQube S, Ronin, Apache RR 310, Apache RTR 310 and recently launched X electric scooter will be introduced to the European market.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Bajaj Auto Registers Cumulative Sales Of Over 4.03 Lakh Units
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved