Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Bajaj Auto Registers Cumulative Sales Of Over 4.03 Lakh Units
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on December 1, 2023
Highlights
- Exports for 2-wheelers experienced a decline of 6 per cent in sales.
- Combined 2-wheeler sales reached 3,49,048 units.
- Domestic 2-wheeler market reported YTD sales of 15,45,334 units.
Bajaj Auto Limited has released its sales data for November 2023, showcasing noteworthy figures in the 2-wheeler and commercial vehicle segments. In the domestic 2-wheeler category, sales surged to 2,18,597 units, reflecting a substantial 77 per cent increase from the previous year's 1,23,657 units. However, exports for 2-wheelers experienced a decline of 6 per cent, totalling 1,30,451 units compared to the previous year's 1,38,630 units.
Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar N160 Single-Channel ABS Variant Discontinued In India
The combined 2-wheeler sales reached 3,49,048 units.
Combining domestic and export figures, the overall 2-wheeler sales reached 3,49,048 units, marking an impressive 33 per cent growth from the corresponding period last year. In terms of commercial vehicles, the domestic market witnessed a commendable 34 per cent rise, with sales reaching 39,147 units, up from 29,226 units in November 2022. On the contrary, commercial vehicle exports faced a slight dip, decreasing by 3 per cent from 15,206 units to 14,808 units. The overall sales performance, encompassing both 2-wheelers and commercial vehicles, showcased a 31 per cent surge, reaching a total of 4,03,003 units in November 2023.
Also Read: Bajaj Chetak Prices Slashed To Rs 1.15 Lakh For Limited Period In Select States
In terms of commercial vehicles, the domestic market witnessed a commendable 34 per cent rise.
As for the year-to-date (YTD) figures from April to November 2023, the domestic 2-wheeler market reported sales of 15,45,334 units, marking a 22 per cent growth from the previous year's 12,65,340 units. Meanwhile, 2-wheeler exports experienced a decline of 18 per cent, accounting 9,82,771 units compared to the previous year's 12,05,042 units. The cumulative 2-wheeler sales reached 25,28,105 units, showcasing a modest 2 per cent increase from the corresponding YTD period in 2022.
The domestic 2-wheeler market reported YTD sales of 15,45,334 units.
In the commercial vehicle segment, domestic sales surged significantly by 81 per cent, reaching 3,21,140 units, up from 1,77,671 units in the same period last year. However, commercial vehicle exports faced a downturn of 23 per cent, declining from 1,38,562 units to 1,06,306 units. The total commercial vehicle sales, combining both domestic and export figures, amounted to 4,27,446 units, marking a notable 35 per cent growth from the YTD period in 2022. The combined YTD sales for both segments showed a 6 per cent growth, reaching a total of 29,55,551 units in 2023.
