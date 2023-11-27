Login

Gogoro Crossover Electric Scooter India Launch On December 12

The utility-focused electric scooter is expected to be offered in multiple configurations, with one specifically tailored for the business-to-business (B2B) segment.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 27, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Production of Gogoro’s first e-scooter for India, the Crossover, is underway in Maharashtra.
  • Base variant targeted at B2B users likely; will have around 100 kilometres of range.
  • Market rollout expected early in 2024.

Taiwan-based electric vehicle (EV) firm Gogoro has announced it will launch its first product in India on December 12, confirming carandbike’s exclusive story dated November 21. The first model from Gogoro for India is the Gogoro Crossover electric scooter. It was only in October that Gogoro unveiled the Crossover, which will make its India debut in December, with deliveries expected to commence in early 2024. Production is already underway in Maharashtra, marking a significant step in Gogoro's expansion strategy.

 

Also Read: Exclusive: Gogoro Crossover E-Scooter India Launch In December; Production Begins In Maharashtra

 

In size terms, the Crossover is the biggest Gogoro scooter yet, with a wheelbase of over 1,400 mm.

 

The Crossover is, in terms of dimensions, the largest Gogoro scooter till date, with the India-spec scooter set to have a wheelbase of well over 1,400 mm. The company dubs it a ‘two-wheeled SUV’, and the Crossover has a clear focus on utility and versatility. Built on a modified steel tubular frame, the Crossover has an extended LED headlight with a shroud that, with the help of mounting points, also doubles up as a load-bearing element. Equipped with a telescopic fork and twin rear shocks, the Crossover rides on 12-inch wheels and has a disc brake at each end (220 mm front; 180 mm rear). Kerb weight of the Crossover is 126 kg (with batteries), while ground clearance is rated at 142 mm.

 

The Crossover, weighing 126 kg with batteries, prioritises flexibility for gig workers. Its split seats serve a dual purpose – the pillion seat folds to become a backrest for the rider, creating additional space for large cargo. The removable pillion seat allows for even more storage capacity. Gogoro plans to enhance practicality further with optional front and rear luggage racks, top cases and panniers.

 

Also Read: Gogoro Begins Its Battery-Swapping Operations In India

 

Pillion seat flips forward to double up as a rider back rest and also free up space for additional luggage.

 

Below the rider seat, a compact compartment accommodates two swappable battery packs, weighing slightly over 10 kg each, with a combined capacity of approximately 1.6 kWh. This setup is expected to enable a range of around 100 kilometres. Gogoro has already established a few battery-swapping stations in the Delhi-NCR region, with full-scale battery manufacturing set to begin in the first half of 2024. The company aims for a rapid expansion of its swap network across key Indian cities.

 

While final specifications for the India-spec Crossover remain under wraps for now, the B2B model is expected to feature a motor with a peak power output under 3 kW and a top speed of 60-65 kmph. In contrast, the version unveiled abroad boasts a liquid-cooled motor with a peak output of 7 kW and 26.6 Nm of torque.

 

Also Read: Gogoro Partners With Swiggy for Delivery Fleet Service In India

 

Headlight shroud is also a load-bearing element and can support the fitment of a front rack.

 

Gogoro, which has pledged an investment of $1.5 billion (approx. Rs 12,300 crore) in Maharashtra, is eyeing the opportunities presented by India’s massive gig economy. It has already announced vital tie-ups with delivery giants Swiggy and Zomato, as well as EV-only delivery firm Zypp Electric. To find space for its swapping stations countrywide, Gogoro recently joined hands with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), announcing the latter’s fuel stations will also house its battery cabinets going forward.

 

Gogoro already has a partner in India in the form of Hero MotoCorp, which is developing an all-new scooter using Gogoro's tech platform and swappable batteries. The company -- which has already partnered with several two-wheeler brands globally, including Suzuki and Yamaha in Taiwan -- expects to see more manufacturers in India come forward to adopt its battery swap solutions once the appeal and practicality of its system is established in trying Indian conditions.

 

Sources say Gogoro’s efforts to localise heavily resulted from its desire to offer its scooter at an accessible price. Unbundling the batteries from the scooter and offering them via a subscription-based service will almost certainly help lower the initial cost of the Crossover, and Gogoro is likely to offer a multitude of plans, including a pay-per-use model and a monthly fee structure for fleet operators.

# Gogoro# Gogoro electric two-wheelers# Gogoro Electric Scooters# Gogoro India# Gogoro Crossover# Battery Swapping Stations# Battery swapping# Gogoro battery swapping# Electric scooters# Electric two wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
9.1
0
10
2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
9,800 km
Petrol+CNG
Manual
₹ 6.70 L
₹ 15,006/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Creta
8.3
0
10
2021 Hyundai Creta
46,630 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 15.90 L
₹ 35,611/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
8.2
0
10
2021 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
53,232 km
Petrol+CNG
Manual
₹ 11.00 L
₹ 24,636/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
17,459 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 12.75 L
₹ 28,556/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
8.4
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
29,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 19,597/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Honda City
7.5
0
10
2018 Honda City
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 7.75 L
₹ 17,357/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
73,810 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.90 L
₹ 15,454/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.4
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
85,500 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.75 L
₹ 35,275/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Skoda Octavia
2016 Skoda Octavia
72,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 10.50 L
₹ 23,516/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
7.6
0
10
2016 Hyundai Creta
36,800 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 7.95 L
₹ 17,805/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen Caps Off 2023 With 19th Season Win; Mercedes Pips Ferrari To 2nd In Constructors Championship
Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen Caps Off 2023 With 19th Season Win; Mercedes Pips Ferrari To 2nd In Constructors Championship
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-17746 second ago

Max Verstappen put on a superb early defence and clinched a comfortable victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, leading Charles Leclerc's Ferrari and Mercedes’ George Russell home.

Audi India To Hike Prices From January 2024
Audi India To Hike Prices From January 2024
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-10235 second ago

Prices will be increased by up to 2 per cent owing to rising input costs.

2024 KTM 790 Adventure Launched Abroad
2024 KTM 790 Adventure Launched Abroad
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Following its recent global unveil, the motorcycle has been launched in the United States

MotoGP Title Finale: Francesco Bagnaia Wins In Valencia; Conquers Second MotoGP World Title As Jorge Martin Crashes Out
MotoGP Title Finale: Francesco Bagnaia Wins In Valencia; Conquers Second MotoGP World Title As Jorge Martin Crashes Out
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

The title showdown was marred by an unfortunate race-ending collision involving Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez,

Triumph Thruxton 400 Spotted Testing For The First Time
Triumph Thruxton 400 Spotted Testing For The First Time
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

New spy shots reveal that Triumph is working on a new cafe racer based on the Speed 400 with a retro bubble fairing and this could be the Triumph Thruxton 400 in the works

Skoda Launches Pay-to-Fuel Service Across Six European Countries
Skoda Launches Pay-to-Fuel Service Across Six European Countries
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

It is currently available in Belgium, Denmark, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland

McLaren F1 Extends Mercedes Engine Deal Till 2030
McLaren F1 Extends Mercedes Engine Deal Till 2030
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

McLaren extends its partnership with Mercedes in Formula 1 until 2030, spanning the forthcoming era of regulatory changes

New Porsche Panamera Priced From Rs 1.68 Crore In India
New Porsche Panamera Priced From Rs 1.68 Crore In India
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The base level Panamera will be powered by a 2.9-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine that churns out 349 bhp and 500 Nm of torque

MotoGP Title Finale Sprint: Jorge Martin Secures Ninth Sprint Race Victory In Valencia
MotoGP Title Finale Sprint: Jorge Martin Secures Ninth Sprint Race Victory In Valencia
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

Jorge Martin kept his title hopes alive with a signature sprint win to close points gap to Bagnaia to 14 points ahead of the final race of the season on Sunday

BluSmart Completes 10 Million Emission-Free Rides in India
BluSmart Completes 10 Million Emission-Free Rides in India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

The company has traversed over 300 million clean kilometers that prevented over 23,000 tonnes of CO2 gas emissions

Production Ready Orxa Mantis Unveiled; Priced At Rs 3.6 Lakh
Production Ready Orxa Mantis Unveiled; Priced At Rs 3.6 Lakh
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

5 days ago

Bookings for the electric bike are open through the brand's website, at Rs 10,000 for the first 1000 customers and Rs 25,000 afterwards.

Exclusive: Gogoro Crossover E-Scooter India Launch In December; Production Begins In Maharashtra
Exclusive: Gogoro Crossover E-Scooter India Launch In December; Production Begins In Maharashtra
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

6 days ago

Utility-focused e-scooter is likely to be offered in multiple variants, including one targeted at the B2B sector.

Ola Electric Changes Its Name Ahead Of IPO Filing
Ola Electric Changes Its Name Ahead Of IPO Filing
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 days ago

Ola Electric Mobility Private Limited has been renamed to Ola Electric Limited, as mandated by the regulators for any company which wants to list itself on the stock exchange

New Ather Energy Family Electric Scooter Spied Ahead Of 2024 Launch
New Ather Energy Family Electric Scooter Spied Ahead Of 2024 Launch
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 days ago

The all-new model, which will be the second product line from the Bengaluru-based start-up, appears to be notably larger than its 450 series scooters.

Production Ready Orxa Mantis Electric Bike To Be Unveiled On November 21
Production Ready Orxa Mantis Electric Bike To Be Unveiled On November 21
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

11 days ago

The electric motorcycle was originally slated to go into production by mid-2020, before it was postponed indefinitely

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Gogoro Crossover Electric Scooter India Launch On December 12
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved