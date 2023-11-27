Gogoro Crossover Electric Scooter India Launch On December 12

Taiwan-based electric vehicle (EV) firm Gogoro has announced it will launch its first product in India on December 12, confirming carandbike’s exclusive story dated November 21. The first model from Gogoro for India is the Gogoro Crossover electric scooter. It was only in October that Gogoro unveiled the Crossover, which will make its India debut in December, with deliveries expected to commence in early 2024. Production is already underway in Maharashtra, marking a significant step in Gogoro's expansion strategy.

Also Read: Exclusive: Gogoro Crossover E-Scooter India Launch In December; Production Begins In Maharashtra

In size terms, the Crossover is the biggest Gogoro scooter yet, with a wheelbase of over 1,400 mm.

The Crossover is, in terms of dimensions, the largest Gogoro scooter till date, with the India-spec scooter set to have a wheelbase of well over 1,400 mm. The company dubs it a ‘two-wheeled SUV’, and the Crossover has a clear focus on utility and versatility. Built on a modified steel tubular frame, the Crossover has an extended LED headlight with a shroud that, with the help of mounting points, also doubles up as a load-bearing element. Equipped with a telescopic fork and twin rear shocks, the Crossover rides on 12-inch wheels and has a disc brake at each end (220 mm front; 180 mm rear). Kerb weight of the Crossover is 126 kg (with batteries), while ground clearance is rated at 142 mm.

The Crossover, weighing 126 kg with batteries, prioritises flexibility for gig workers. Its split seats serve a dual purpose – the pillion seat folds to become a backrest for the rider, creating additional space for large cargo. The removable pillion seat allows for even more storage capacity. Gogoro plans to enhance practicality further with optional front and rear luggage racks, top cases and panniers.

Also Read: Gogoro Begins Its Battery-Swapping Operations In India

Pillion seat flips forward to double up as a rider back rest and also free up space for additional luggage.

Below the rider seat, a compact compartment accommodates two swappable battery packs, weighing slightly over 10 kg each, with a combined capacity of approximately 1.6 kWh. This setup is expected to enable a range of around 100 kilometres. Gogoro has already established a few battery-swapping stations in the Delhi-NCR region, with full-scale battery manufacturing set to begin in the first half of 2024. The company aims for a rapid expansion of its swap network across key Indian cities.

While final specifications for the India-spec Crossover remain under wraps for now, the B2B model is expected to feature a motor with a peak power output under 3 kW and a top speed of 60-65 kmph. In contrast, the version unveiled abroad boasts a liquid-cooled motor with a peak output of 7 kW and 26.6 Nm of torque.

Also Read: Gogoro Partners With Swiggy for Delivery Fleet Service In India

Headlight shroud is also a load-bearing element and can support the fitment of a front rack.

Gogoro, which has pledged an investment of $1.5 billion (approx. Rs 12,300 crore) in Maharashtra, is eyeing the opportunities presented by India’s massive gig economy. It has already announced vital tie-ups with delivery giants Swiggy and Zomato, as well as EV-only delivery firm Zypp Electric. To find space for its swapping stations countrywide, Gogoro recently joined hands with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), announcing the latter’s fuel stations will also house its battery cabinets going forward.

Gogoro already has a partner in India in the form of Hero MotoCorp, which is developing an all-new scooter using Gogoro's tech platform and swappable batteries. The company -- which has already partnered with several two-wheeler brands globally, including Suzuki and Yamaha in Taiwan -- expects to see more manufacturers in India come forward to adopt its battery swap solutions once the appeal and practicality of its system is established in trying Indian conditions.

Sources say Gogoro’s efforts to localise heavily resulted from its desire to offer its scooter at an accessible price. Unbundling the batteries from the scooter and offering them via a subscription-based service will almost certainly help lower the initial cost of the Crossover, and Gogoro is likely to offer a multitude of plans, including a pay-per-use model and a monthly fee structure for fleet operators.