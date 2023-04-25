Gogoro Begins Its Battery-Swapping Operations In India

Taiwanese electric scooter and battery-swapping tech firm, Gogoro Inc, is all set to go live with its battery-swapping stations and a smart scooter pilot project in Delhi-NCR. Gogoro will launch the battery-swapping pilot project in partnership with Zypp Electric, India’s ‘EV-as-a-service platform.' There will be four battery-swapping stations in Gurugram and two stations in Delhi, respectively.

The depleted batteries can be charged completely in an hour’s time

Marking entry into the fastest-growing EV market in India, Horace Luke, founder and CEO of Gogoro, said, "Gogoro is accelerating the urban shift to sustainable electric two-wheel transportation in India, and we are committed to fostering an open and diverse ecosystem of businesses and riders that will usher in a new era of accessible smart mobility in India. Gogoro battery swapping provides a safe, proven, and convenient electric refuelling solution that enables delivery operators to manage their fleets and deliveries more efficiently and sustainably. We are confident that Gogoro battery swapping will be well-received by Indian delivery riders."

Speaking on Gogoro’s India partnerships, Gogoro’s General Manager for India, Kaushik Burman, said, "India is a critical market for Gogoro, and with the launch of our B2B pilot with Zypp, we are confident that we can bring the best-in-class EV technology and infrastructure to the Indian market. Our ongoing partnerships, especially in the last-mile mobility space, are a testament to our commitment to the region, and we look forward to expanding our business in the country and scaling our operations."

The total time taken to swap a depleted battery is 6-seconds

With more than 450 million batteries swapped globally, the total time taken to swap a depleted battery for a fully charged one is just 6 seconds. Although, the depleted batteries can be charged completely in an hour’s time. The swapping stations are set to be accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The entire process of a 6-second swap offered by Gogoro is for the growing EV-led last-mile delivery fleets

Recently, India's sales of electric vehicles experienced a remarkable 58% growth, crossing the million mark. The majority of these sales were for electric two-wheelers, which hold a 62% market share.