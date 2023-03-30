  • Home
  • News
  • Gogoro To Supply Electric Two-Wheelers To Zomato For Last Mile Deliveries

Gogoro To Supply Electric Two-Wheelers To Zomato For Last Mile Deliveries

Gogoro will offer affordable loans in partnership with Kotak Mahindra Prime for delivery executives
authorBy carandbike Team
30-Mar-23 01:06 PM IST
Gigoro-Zomato-Kotak.jpg
Highlights
  • Promotes e-mobility in the last mile transportation service
  • Gogoro homologated two of its models in India recently
  • The partnership leads to a sustainable solution for transportation in the delivery segment

Taiwanese electric scooter and battery swapping tech firm, Gogoro Inc, has announced Its partnership with Zomato and Kotak Mahindra Prime to promote electric mobility in the last-mile transportation segment. As per the partnership, the companies will offer last-mile delivery partners associated with Zomato affordable loan terms and battery swapping services. 

Also Read: Davos 2023: Gogoro, Belrise To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Swapping Network In Indian State

 

"The urban transformation to electric transportation in India's cities has begun and it is essential that we provide delivery partners with an accessible path to own and leverage the benefits that smart electric two-wheel vehicles and battery swapping offer. Gogoro, Zomato and Kotak are partnering to make this a reality," said Horace Luke, founder, and CEO of Gogoro. "Gogoro Network battery swapping and vehicles provide a proven track record of safety and security that Non-Banking Financial Companies like Kotak Prime can embrace and support. 

 

Mohit Sardana, COO, Food Delivery at Zomato stated that, Electric two-wheelers powered by affordable, reliable, and accessible battery swapping solutions can positively impact delivery partner pay-outs, apart from reducing air pollution. That is why we are excited to partner with Gogoro and Kotak on this endeavour." 

Also Read:  Gogoro 2, Gogoro 2 Plus Electric Scooters Receive Type Approval For India

Recently, the company had received type approval for two of its models, Gogoro 2 and Gogoro 2 plus. Both models were certified and homologated. Last mile delivery fleets require a sustainable solution that not only achieves the best alternative to internal combustion engine vehicles but is well suited to the specific segment needs of the delivery industry. The Gogoro platform delivers two-wheel battery swapping system that enables delivery operators to manage their fleets and deliveries efficiently. 

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2020 Kia Seltos GTX Plus Petrol
moneybagFinance up to 85%
2020 Kia
Seltos GTX Plus Petrol
  • 22,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
17.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹35,959
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Toyota Fortuner 2.8 4X2 AT BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Toyota
Fortuner 2.8 4X2 AT BS IV
  • 72,907 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.6
10
29.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹66,070
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Audi A4 30 TFSI Technology
2017 Audi
A4 30 TFSI Technology
  • 23,123 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.6
10
29.95 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Certified Cars Banner