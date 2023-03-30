Gogoro To Supply Electric Two-Wheelers To Zomato For Last Mile Deliveries

Taiwanese electric scooter and battery swapping tech firm, Gogoro Inc, has announced Its partnership with Zomato and Kotak Mahindra Prime to promote electric mobility in the last-mile transportation segment. As per the partnership, the companies will offer last-mile delivery partners associated with Zomato affordable loan terms and battery swapping services.

"The urban transformation to electric transportation in India's cities has begun and it is essential that we provide delivery partners with an accessible path to own and leverage the benefits that smart electric two-wheel vehicles and battery swapping offer. Gogoro, Zomato and Kotak are partnering to make this a reality," said Horace Luke, founder, and CEO of Gogoro. "Gogoro Network battery swapping and vehicles provide a proven track record of safety and security that Non-Banking Financial Companies like Kotak Prime can embrace and support.

" Mohit Sardana, COO, Food Delivery at Zomato stated that, Electric two-wheelers powered by affordable, reliable, and accessible battery swapping solutions can positively impact delivery partner pay-outs, apart from reducing air pollution. That is why we are excited to partner with Gogoro and Kotak on this endeavour."

Recently, the company had received type approval for two of its models, Gogoro 2 and Gogoro 2 plus. Both models were certified and homologated. Last mile delivery fleets require a sustainable solution that not only achieves the best alternative to internal combustion engine vehicles but is well suited to the specific segment needs of the delivery industry. The Gogoro platform delivers two-wheel battery swapping system that enables delivery operators to manage their fleets and deliveries efficiently.