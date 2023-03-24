Gogoro 2, Gogoro 2 Plus Electric Scooters Receive Type Approval For India

  • Home
As per documents, the two electric scooters will be CBU imports and can be registered at RTOs.
authorBy carandbike Team
24-Mar-23 06:22 PM IST
Highlights
  • Both models will be imported as CBUs
  • India also expected to get the Gogoro SuperSport e-scooter
  • Scooters offer up to 94 km of range as per transport department circular

Taiwanese electric scooter and battery swapping tech firm, Gogoro, announced its India entry last year in a partnership with Zypp Electric late last year. Now as per Delhi Transport Department circulars, the Gogoro 2 and Gogoro 2 Plus have successfully received type approval in the country. Both models were certified and homologated by the Central Institute of Road Transport.

 

Also read: Davos 2023: Gogoro, Belrise To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Swapping Network In Indian State
 

However, the fact to note is that the documents clearly state that both models are imported vehicles with manufacturing and assembly carried out at the company’s plant in Taiwan. The models have been certified for non-transport use in India.

Also read: Gogoro Announces EV Ecosystem Pilot Project In India; Will Partner With Zypp Electric
 

Gogoro’s website page for India lists two models will be offered in the market the 2 Series and the SuperSport. From the type approval documents, the 2 Series may be available in two variants with the Plus offering a greater range. While Gogoro’s website lists a range of up to 170 km for the 2 Series scooters, the transport depart department documents suggest that the standard 2 will have a range of 85 km with the Plus bumping this up to 94 km.

Other differences between the two models include the electric motor peak output with the Gogoro 2 having a higher 7.2 kW output compared to the 2 Plus’ 6.4 kW peak output. Both models have a top speed of 87 kmph.

line