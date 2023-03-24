Gogoro 2, Gogoro 2 Plus Electric Scooters Receive Type Approval For India

Taiwanese electric scooter and battery swapping tech firm, Gogoro, announced its India entry last year in a partnership with Zypp Electric late last year. Now as per Delhi Transport Department circulars, the Gogoro 2 and Gogoro 2 Plus have successfully received type approval in the country. Both models were certified and homologated by the Central Institute of Road Transport.

However, the fact to note is that the documents clearly state that both models are imported vehicles with manufacturing and assembly carried out at the company’s plant in Taiwan. The models have been certified for non-transport use in India.

Gogoro’s website page for India lists two models will be offered in the market the 2 Series and the SuperSport. From the type approval documents, the 2 Series may be available in two variants with the Plus offering a greater range. While Gogoro’s website lists a range of up to 170 km for the 2 Series scooters, the transport depart department documents suggest that the standard 2 will have a range of 85 km with the Plus bumping this up to 94 km.

Other differences between the two models include the electric motor peak output with the Gogoro 2 having a higher 7.2 kW output compared to the 2 Plus’ 6.4 kW peak output. Both models have a top speed of 87 kmph.