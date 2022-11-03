Gogoro Announces EV Ecosystem Pilot Project In India; Will Partner With Zypp Electric

Gogoro, a Taiwan-based company and one of the biggest players in EV battery swapping solutions, has officially announced its entry in India. The company will launch a B2B pilot project in India with Zypp Electric as its partner. The EV ecosystem pilot program will be launched in December 2022. The program will focus on enabling battery swapping and increasing electric adoption for last mile logistics.

"We are seeing an incredible global transformation of urban transportation and energy systems to smarter, cleaner, and safer electric power, and there is nowhere it will benefit more than India. With more than 350 million battery swaps to date, Gogoro is introducing its advanced battery swapping platform in India to establish a new generation of electric two-wheel transportation that is proven, safe, and reliable," said Horace Luke, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Gogoro.

Gogoro and Zypp will launch the B2B project along with an entire EV ecosystem which includes Gogoro network stations, Gogoro smart batteries and Gogoro smart scooters as well. The company says that the findings from this pilot project will be used to expand its operations in India.

Till date, Gogoro has over 350 million battery swaps globally and it believes that battery-swapping could be a viable solution for Indian automotive market to adopt electric mobility. The company has over 11,000 battery swapping stations at over 2,240 locations across the globe. Gogoro has over 370,000 battery swaps daily.