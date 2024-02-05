Taiwanese EV Giant Gogoro Forays Into South America, Begins Operations In Chile And Colombia
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on February 5, 2024
- Gogoro has partnered with Copec to begin operations in Chile and Colombia
- Copec is one of the largest energy companies in Latin America
- Gogoro will establish its battery-swapping stations & Smartscooters
Having set operations in India recently, Taiwanese electric vehicle maker Gogoro has announced its foray into South America with its entry into the Chile and Colombia markets. The company has partnered with Latin American energy company Copec to realise its expansion plans and will officially begin operations in either country in the second quarter of 2024.
Also Read: Gogoro Pulse Electric Scooter Debuts With 9 kW Motor, 10.25in Touchscreen
Gogoro said that it will be bringing its Smartscooters and battery-swapping technology to the South American market. Chile-based Copec has the largest electric charging network for EVs in South America, with over 3,000 service stations and retail stores in its home market alone. The manufacturer aims to be ahead of the curve when it comes to establishing a presence in Latin America, given the growing need for electrification across the globe.
Speaking about the brand’s expansion into Latin America, Horace Luke, founder and CEO - Gogoro, said, “Our partnership with Copec, a major Latin American energy company, is an important milestone in our mission to transform urban transportation around the world. Together we will provide an accessible path for both consumer and delivery riders to adopt sustainable urban mobility and play a key role in battling climate change and making the world better for all.”
Chile and Colombia have a thriving last-mile delivery industry, which would make them ideal for electric Smartscooters built by Gogoro, which have found an audience in other parts of the world. The brand’s existing range is known for products that are efficient, robust and reliable while ensuring lower running costs. Considering the identical market dynamics between India and South American countries, it’s not a surprise that Gogoro is actively tapping into the country’s potential for last-mile delivery.
Adding further, Luke said, “On average, last-mile delivery riders ride more than six times the distance as consumer riders, so enabling these delivery riders to adopt smart sustainable electric transportation can have an accelerated impact on cities.”
Latin America is one of the biggest markets for two-wheelers and Copec’s wide network will help Gogoro establish its presence more effectively and to a wider customer base right from the start. Moreover, it will take Gogoro a smaller turnaround time to set up its battery-swapping stations.
Also Read: Ola S1 X With 4 kWh Battery Pack Launched; Priced At Rs 1.09 Lakh
Speaking about the new venture, Arturo Natho, CEO - Copec, said, “The implementation of Gogoro’s battery swapping system in Chile and Colombia is our first entry into two-wheel electric mobility, which means that sustainable mobility will reach many more segments of the population.”
Gogoro is an absolute giant in its home market, Taiwan, commanding the last word in terms of the battery-swapping network. The company’s battery-swapping network supports up to 600,000 riders with over 1.3 million batteries in circulation and spreads over 12,000 battery-swapping stations at over 2,500 locations. The company says its electric scooters have helped save more than 900,000 tonnes of CO2.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-19285 second ago
The new-gen sedan seems to have retained the current model’s shape but will have new styling cues taken from the new-gen Swift
14 hours ago
The three-day mega event held in Delhi attracted 800 exhibitors and 1.5 lakh registered visitors.
15 hours ago
Both Ducati and Lamborghini are brands owned by the Volkswagen Group. In the past, they have collaborated to create customised models through the Special Clienti program.
20 hours ago
The Sepang International Circuit, host of F1 races until 2017, may see the return of the Grand Prix, with Petronas holding naming rights
22 hours ago
Multistrada V4 emerged as the top-seller with 10,480 units sold in 2023.
1 day ago
While the mechanical aspects of these models remain unchanged, KTM has introduced new colour options for its entire RC range.
This collaboration primarily aims to enhance India's position as a key player in manufacturing commercial EVs.
The NMax 155 is part of Yamaha’s maxi-scooter range sold in global markets and is a sibling to the Aerox 155 sold in India.
Haas acknowledges short-term challenges, emphasises focus on understanding the VF-24's strengths, and aims for a streamlined organisational structure.
The sportbike is based on the same 776 cc, parallel twin engine as the V-Strom 800 DE also displayed at the Expo.
4 days ago
Unlike most other Gogoro scooters so far, the Pulse adopts a decidedly sharp focus on performance
1 month ago
The joint effort anticipates a significant rise in EV deliveries in Taiwan with a surge from nearly 20 per cent to 40 percent of all trips by the close of 2025.
1 month ago
The Crossover will be offered in three variants- the B2B-focused GX250, along with the more consumer-focused CrossOver 50 and CrossOver S
2 months ago
The utility-focused electric scooter is expected to be offered in multiple configurations, with one specifically tailored for the business-to-business (B2B) segment.
2 months ago
Utility-focused e-scooter is likely to be offered in multiple variants, including one targeted at the B2B sector.