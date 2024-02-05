Taiwanese EV Giant Gogoro Forays Into South America, Begins Operations In Chile And Colombia

Having set operations in India recently, Taiwanese electric vehicle maker Gogoro has announced its foray into South America with its entry into the Chile and Colombia markets. The company has partnered with Latin American energy company Copec to realise its expansion plans and will officially begin operations in either country in the second quarter of 2024.

Gogoro said that it will be bringing its Smartscooters and battery-swapping technology to the South American market. Chile-based Copec has the largest electric charging network for EVs in South America, with over 3,000 service stations and retail stores in its home market alone. The manufacturer aims to be ahead of the curve when it comes to establishing a presence in Latin America, given the growing need for electrification across the globe.

Speaking about the brand’s expansion into Latin America, Horace Luke, founder and CEO - Gogoro, said, “Our partnership with Copec, a major Latin American energy company, is an important milestone in our mission to transform urban transportation around the world. Together we will provide an accessible path for both consumer and delivery riders to adopt sustainable urban mobility and play a key role in battling climate change and making the world better for all.”

Chile and Colombia have a thriving last-mile delivery industry, which would make them ideal for electric Smartscooters built by Gogoro, which have found an audience in other parts of the world. The brand’s existing range is known for products that are efficient, robust and reliable while ensuring lower running costs. Considering the identical market dynamics between India and South American countries, it’s not a surprise that Gogoro is actively tapping into the country’s potential for last-mile delivery.

Adding further, Luke said, “On average, last-mile delivery riders ride more than six times the distance as consumer riders, so enabling these delivery riders to adopt smart sustainable electric transportation can have an accelerated impact on cities.”



Latin America is one of the biggest markets for two-wheelers and Copec’s wide network will help Gogoro establish its presence more effectively and to a wider customer base right from the start. Moreover, it will take Gogoro a smaller turnaround time to set up its battery-swapping stations.



Speaking about the new venture, Arturo Natho, CEO - Copec, said, “The implementation of Gogoro’s battery swapping system in Chile and Colombia is our first entry into two-wheel electric mobility, which means that sustainable mobility will reach many more segments of the population.”



Gogoro is an absolute giant in its home market, Taiwan, commanding the last word in terms of the battery-swapping network. The company’s battery-swapping network supports up to 600,000 riders with over 1.3 million batteries in circulation and spreads over 12,000 battery-swapping stations at over 2,500 locations. The company says its electric scooters have helped save more than 900,000 tonnes of CO2.