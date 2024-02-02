Login

Ola S1 X With 4 kWh Battery Pack Launched; Priced At Rs 1.09 Lakh

The company also introduced an extended battery warranty of 8 years or up to 80,000 km across all its products
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • The S1 X with a 4 kWh battery pack is priced at Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • The company announced the expansion of its service and charging network.
  • Ola is now offering a 3 kW fast-charger for sale now at a price of Rs 29,999.

Ola Electric has launched the most accessible scooter in its lineup, the S1 X with a 4 kWh battery pack. Priced at 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom), the company said that it would commence deliveries of this model by April 2024. Aside from this, the company also introduced an extended battery warranty of 8 years or up to 80,000 km across all its products, while also announcing the expansion of its service and charging network across the country. Ola is also offering a 3 kW fast charger for sale now at a price of Rs 29,999.

 

Also Read: Ola Electric Retails Over 31,000 e-Scooters In January 2024; Reports 70 Per Cent Annual Growth

With the 4 kWh battery pack, the scooter has a range of up to 190 km (ARAI certified)

 

Aside from the larger battery pack, the latest variant of the S1 X has little that sets it apart from the rest of the electric scooter range. With the 4 kWh battery pack, the range is up to 190 km (ARAI certified), from 143 km on the 3 kWh variant. It is offered with a 750 W portable charger, that can charge from 0 to 100 per cent in 6.5 hours. It continues to feature the 6 kW motor, with a 0 to 60 kmph time of 5.5 seconds. 

 

Also Read: Volvo Cars India Issues Statement After Video Of C40 Recharge Engulfed In Flames Circulates

 

Additionally, Ola Electric also announced its plans to expand its service network by 50 per cent from the current 414 service centers to approximately 600 centers across the country by April 2024. The company also plans to ramp up its fast-charging network to 10,000 points by the next quarter.

# Ola Electric# Ola S1 X# Ola S1 X 4 kWh# electric vehicles# electric scooters# fast chargers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Yamaha YZF-R7, MT-07 Unveiled At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
Yamaha YZF-R7, MT-07 Unveiled At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-19423 second ago

The middleweight Yamaha twins, the naked MT-07, and the full-faired R7, are likely to be launched in India, although pricing will be extremely important.

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Unveiled At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Unveiled At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17319 second ago

The Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE has been spotted on test in India and is expected to be launched later this year.

Two-Wheeler Sales January 2024: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sells Over 4.19 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales January 2024: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sells Over 4.19 Lakh Units
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-17257 second ago

The domestic sales for the month registered 38 per cent YoY growth, while the exports grew substantially by 102 per cent.

MG Motor India Announces Price Cuts; ZS EV, Comet, Hector And Gloster Become Cheaper
MG Motor India Announces Price Cuts; ZS EV, Comet, Hector And Gloster Become Cheaper
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-17061 second ago

While starting prices for both the ZS EV and the Comet EV have been lowered, the Hector diesel and the Gloster too have received price revisions.

Two-Wheeler Sales January 2024: Suzuki Motorcycle India Sells 95,762 Units
Two-Wheeler Sales January 2024: Suzuki Motorcycle India Sells 95,762 Units
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-8621 second ago

The company witnessed year-over-year growth of 13 per cent and month-over-month growth of 20 per cent for its sales in January 2024.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Crosses 1 Lakh Production Milestone
Mahindra Scorpio-N Crosses 1 Lakh Production Milestone
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-8480 second ago

Mahindra has recently rolled out the 1,00,000th Scorpio N. The carmaker has achieved this milestone in less than 2 years.

Volvo To Dilute Its Shares In Polestar; Geely Sweden Holdings Set To Be The Majority Stakeholder
Volvo To Dilute Its Shares In Polestar; Geely Sweden Holdings Set To Be The Majority Stakeholder
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

32 minutes ago

Volvo and Polestar will still maintain its association in terms of R&D, manufacturing, after sales and the commercial side

Lexus Registers 32 Per Cent Year-on-Year Growth In Global Sales In 2023
Lexus Registers 32 Per Cent Year-on-Year Growth In Global Sales In 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Lexus sold 8,24,256 units in 2023 globally with North America continuing to be the brand's biggest market

Lewis Hamilton Makes Shock Move To Ferrari From Mercedes For 2025, Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Lewis Hamilton Makes Shock Move To Ferrari From Mercedes For 2025, Here’s Everything You Need To Know
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The most successful partnership between Hamilton and Mercedes in F1 history will come to an end at the 2025 season of Formula 1

Red Bull’s Upcoming RB17 Hypercar Is A 1000+ Bhp N/A V10 Track Weapon
Red Bull’s Upcoming RB17 Hypercar Is A 1000+ Bhp N/A V10 Track Weapon
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The RB17 aims for F1 lap times, prioritising mechanical forgiveness, user-friendly systems, and more legroom than the Aston Martin Valkyrie

Ola Electric Retails Over 31,000 e-Scooters In January 2024; Reports 70 Per Cent Annual Growth
Ola Electric Retails Over 31,000 e-Scooters In January 2024; Reports 70 Per Cent Annual Growth
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

Ola Electric retailed over 31,000 units in January 2024, growing on a month-on-month basis as well, when compared to 30,000 units registered in December 2023.

Rolls-Royce Spectre Recalled Over Faulty Ground Cable
Rolls-Royce Spectre Recalled Over Faulty Ground Cable
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

This fault can potentially lead to electric shock during service procedures and increase the risk of a fire hazard

Gogoro Pulse Electric Scooter Debuts With 9 kW Motor, 10.25in Touchscreen
Gogoro Pulse Electric Scooter Debuts With 9 kW Motor, 10.25in Touchscreen
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Unlike most other Gogoro scooters so far, the Pulse adopts a decidedly sharp focus on performance

Ola Mobility e-Bike Taxi Service Launched In Delhi And Hyderabad. To Deploy 10,000 EVs In 2 Months
Ola Mobility e-Bike Taxi Service Launched In Delhi And Hyderabad. To Deploy 10,000 EVs In 2 Months
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

Ola Mobility introduced its e-bike taxis in Bengaluru in September last year as part of the pilot program and is now expanding to other cities

Hyundai IONIQ5 N Review: Is This Really An EV?
Hyundai IONIQ5 N Review: Is This Really An EV?
c&b icon By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

6 days ago

The Hyundai IONIQ5 N is the more powerful, performance-oriented sibling of the IONIQ 5 EV that is sold in the Indian market. The car made its global debut recently and we were in Seoul, South Korea to sample it.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Ola S1 X With 4 kWh Battery Pack Launched; Priced At Rs 1.09 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved