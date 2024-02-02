Ola S1 X With 4 kWh Battery Pack Launched; Priced At Rs 1.09 Lakh
By Sidharth Nambiar
1 mins read
Published on February 2, 2024
- The S1 X with a 4 kWh battery pack is priced at Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom).
- The company announced the expansion of its service and charging network.
- Ola is now offering a 3 kW fast-charger for sale now at a price of Rs 29,999.
Ola Electric has launched the most accessible scooter in its lineup, the S1 X with a 4 kWh battery pack. Priced at 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom), the company said that it would commence deliveries of this model by April 2024. Aside from this, the company also introduced an extended battery warranty of 8 years or up to 80,000 km across all its products, while also announcing the expansion of its service and charging network across the country. Ola is also offering a 3 kW fast charger for sale now at a price of Rs 29,999.
Also Read: Ola Electric Retails Over 31,000 e-Scooters In January 2024; Reports 70 Per Cent Annual Growth
With the 4 kWh battery pack, the scooter has a range of up to 190 km (ARAI certified)
Aside from the larger battery pack, the latest variant of the S1 X has little that sets it apart from the rest of the electric scooter range. With the 4 kWh battery pack, the range is up to 190 km (ARAI certified), from 143 km on the 3 kWh variant. It is offered with a 750 W portable charger, that can charge from 0 to 100 per cent in 6.5 hours. It continues to feature the 6 kW motor, with a 0 to 60 kmph time of 5.5 seconds.
Also Read: Volvo Cars India Issues Statement After Video Of C40 Recharge Engulfed In Flames Circulates
Additionally, Ola Electric also announced its plans to expand its service network by 50 per cent from the current 414 service centers to approximately 600 centers across the country by April 2024. The company also plans to ramp up its fast-charging network to 10,000 points by the next quarter.
