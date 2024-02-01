Login

Ola Electric Retails Over 31,000 e-Scooters In January 2024; Reports 70 Per Cent Annual Growth

Ola Electric retailed over 31,000 units in January 2024, growing on a month-on-month basis as well, when compared to 30,000 units registered in December 2023.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 1, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Ola Electric's sales increased by 70 per cent year-on-year in January 2024
  • Ola Electric continues to hold a 40 per cent market share in the electric scooter segment
  • Manufacturer is readying for its first IPO in the coming months

Ola Electric reported its sales for January 2024 and the company's retail sales stood at over 31,000 units, as per Vahan portal. The electric two-wheeler maker said that it continues to hold a dominant position in the segment with a 40 per cent market share as the brand clocked its highest-ever monthly sales in January.


 Also read: Ola Mobility e-Bike Taxi Service Launched In Delhi And Hyderabad. To Deploy 10,000 EVs In 2 Months
 

Ola Electric posted an impressive year-on-year growth of 70 per cent when compared to the same month last year. Month-on-month registrations were in the green as well with the company registering a marginal hike when compared to 30,000 units sold in December 2023.


 Also Read: Ola Electric Introduces MoveOS 4 For Scooter Lineup
 

Speaking about the positive sales momentum, Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer - Ola Electric Technologies Private Limited, said “It is a  phenomenal start to 2024 as our registrations reached an all-time high in January. We believe our strong product lineup, comprising S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+, will keep the momentum going and encourage more customers to transition to electric vehicles.”
 

Also Read: Ola Electric Granted Domestic Value Addition (DVA) Certificate under Government's PLI Scheme

 

Ola Electric's scooter range starts from the S1 X, going up to the S1 Pro, priced between Rs 89,999 and Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom). The company is yet to begin deliveries of the entry-level S1 X but has kept reservations open for Rs 999. Meanwhile, the S1 X+ is available with a flat Rs 20,000 discount and is priced at Rs 89,999 (ex-showroom). 
 

This year will also be significant for Ola Electric with the company planning to announce its initial public offering (IPO) soon. The manufacturer recently became the first EV player in India to get the central government's approval for the PLI scheme.

# Ola Electric# Ola Electric scooter# Ola Electric Scooters# Ola Electric Sales# Ola Electric scooter sales# Ola Electric Sales Jan 2024
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Volkswagen Vento, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.0
2013 Volkswagen Vento
  • 42,895 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Ola Electric Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Two-Wheeler Sales January 2024: Bajaj Auto Registers Cumulative Sales Of Over 3.56 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales January 2024: Bajaj Auto Registers Cumulative Sales Of Over 3.56 Lakh Units
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-6807 second ago

Although there is significant growth when compared to January 2023, Bajaj Auto has witnessed a month-over-month decline in its sales of 23 per cent.

Auto Sales January 2024: Maruti Suzuki Sees 15% Rise In Total Volume; Sells 199,364 Units
Auto Sales January 2024: Maruti Suzuki Sees 15% Rise In Total Volume; Sells 199,364 Units
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-6552 second ago

Maruti's domestic sales in January 2024 stood at 175,443 units, a rise of 13 per cent. Total exports at the same time saw a growth of nearly 38 per cent at 23,921 units,

Gurugram To Sambhar Lake In Rajasthan With The MG ZS EV
Gurugram To Sambhar Lake In Rajasthan With The MG ZS EV
c&b icon By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

-3407 second ago

We head to the Sambhar Salt Lake in Rajasthan from Gurugram in the MG ZS EV, to see what it’s like to head out on a long-ish road trip with an electric car.

Production Ready Tata Curvv Debuts At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
Production Ready Tata Curvv Debuts At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-656 second ago

Both the EV and the ICE versions of the Tata Curvv are expected to go on sale this year

MotoGP 2024 Calendar Revised as Argentina Grand Prix Cancelled
MotoGP 2024 Calendar Revised as Argentina Grand Prix Cancelled
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-49 second ago

MotoGP expresses hope for a return to Argentina in 2025, citing current circumstances affecting the race's viability in 2024.

Tata Nexon iCNG Makes India Debut
Tata Nexon iCNG Makes India Debut
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

3 minutes ago

The Nexon iCNG will be the first turbo-petrol car to get a factory-fitted CNG kit

Auto Sales January 2024: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales With 24,609 Units Sold
Auto Sales January 2024: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales With 24,609 Units Sold
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

37 minutes ago

The brand has witnessed 92 per cent year-on-year growth when compared to the corresponding period last year.

Key Rule Changes for the 2024 F1 Season
Key Rule Changes for the 2024 F1 Season
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

43 minutes ago

Formula 1 tightens appeal rules, requiring teams to lodge disputes within four days and pay a deposit, aiming for faster resolution.

Auto Sales January 2024: Tata Motors Sees 12% Growth In Passenger Vehicle Sales At 54,033 Units
Auto Sales January 2024: Tata Motors Sees 12% Growth In Passenger Vehicle Sales At 54,033 Units
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

In January 2024, Tata Motors sold 53,633 units in the domestic market, while 400 vehicles were exported to other markets.

Formula 1 Rejects Andretti's 2025 Entry Bid Despite FIA Approval
Formula 1 Rejects Andretti's 2025 Entry Bid Despite FIA Approval
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Andretti disagrees with F1's decision, vowing to continue work on a competitive F1 team.

Ola Mobility e-Bike Taxi Service Launched In Delhi And Hyderabad. To Deploy 10,000 EVs In 2 Months
Ola Mobility e-Bike Taxi Service Launched In Delhi And Hyderabad. To Deploy 10,000 EVs In 2 Months
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Ola Mobility introduced its e-bike taxis in Bengaluru in September last year as part of the pilot program and is now expanding to other cities

Ola Electric Introduces MoveOS 4 For Scooter Lineup
Ola Electric Introduces MoveOS 4 For Scooter Lineup
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 days ago

MoveOS 4 sees the introduction of Ola Maps to Ola's scooters

Ola Electric Granted Domestic Value Addition (DVA) Certificate under Government's PLI Scheme
Ola Electric Granted Domestic Value Addition (DVA) Certificate under Government's PLI Scheme
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 days ago

The company will be eligible for incentives spanning five consecutive financial years, beginning from 2024

Ola Electric Rolls Out Discounts On Its EVs On Account Of Harvest Festivals
Ola Electric Rolls Out Discounts On Its EVs On Account Of Harvest Festivals
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 days ago

Ola continues to offer a flat discount of Rs. 20,000 on the Ola S1 X+. All offers and benefits will be effective till January 15, 2024.

Ola Electric Scooter Production Crosses 4 Lakh Units In 2 Years
Ola Electric Scooter Production Crosses 4 Lakh Units In 2 Years
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

29 days ago

Ola Electric leads the electric two-wheeler segment in the country and has shown strong growth momentum with production crossing four lakh units in two years

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Ola Electric Retails Over 31,000 e-Scooters In January 2024; Reports 70 Per Cent Annual Growth
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved