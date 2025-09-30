Ultraviolette X-47: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

Ultraviolette Automotive recently launched the X-47 electric motorcycle and announced starting prices for the electric bike. Now, we have full variant-wise prices which start at Rs 2.49 lakh and extend up to Rs 3.99 lakh. Here’s a breakdown of what each variant brings to the table.

Variants Price (ex-showroom) Original Rs 2.49 lakh Original+ Rs 2.99 lakh Recon Rs 3.49 lakh Recon+ Rs 3.99 lakh

Also Read: Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover First Ride Review: Sense & Sensibility



X-47: Original & Original+

The entry point into the lineup is the X-47 Original, priced at Rs 2.49 lakh, while the Original+ costs Rs 2.99 lakh. Both share the same 7.1 kWh battery pack, producing 36.21 bhp and 550 Nm. Both can accelerate from 0-60 kmph in 2.8 seconds, with a top speed of 145 kmph and an IDC-rated range of 211 km.

Charging on the base trim is managed via a standard charger on the Original variant, though a Boost Charger can be added as an option. The Original+ is offered with an on-board charger. The Original offers standard connectivity (Wi-Fi and Bluetooth), while the Original+ adds long-term evolution (LTE).

Also Read: Ultraviolette X-47 Launched At Rs. 2.49 Lakh

In terms of features, both come with dual-channel ABS, traction control, with the Original limited to one level, though upgradable to three. The Original trim features three levels of regen (upgradable to ten), while the Original+ gets the full 10-level setup as standard.



Warranty coverage ranges from 3 years/60,000 km (extendable) on the Original to 5 years/1 lakh km (extendable to 8 years/8 lakh km) on the Original+.



X-47: Recon & Recon+

Stepping up, the X-47 Recon (Rs 3.49 lakh) and Recon+ (Rs 3.99 lakh) use a larger 10.3 kWh battery pack, increasing peak power to 40.2 bhp and 610 Nm. Performance improves slightly here, with 0-60 kmph achieved in 2.7 seconds, while the top speed remains capped at 145 kmph. The bigger battery boosts range to 323 km (IDC).

Charging options on the Recon are similar to the Original trim. The standard Recon comes with a regular charger, while the Recon+ adds an onboard unit and also supports optional parallel boost charging. The Recon further gets a crash protection kit as standard, which includes knuckle guards and sliders.

Also Read: Ultraviolette X47: In Pictures

For the Recon variants, features like LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity are included as standard. They also get three levels of traction control, 10-step regenerative braking, dual-channel ABS, and stability control. Additional equipment includes Violette AI and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Warranty coverage is 5 years/1 lakh km, and can be extended to 8 years/8 lakh km.

Common Features Across Variants

All X-47 variants get three ride modes: Glide, Combat, and Ballistic, along with dual-channel ABS, regenerative braking (different levels), traction control, and stability systems. Across all variants as standard, the Ultraviolette X-47 gets dual-channel ABS, dynamic stability control, Type-C charging, park assist, hill hold, Find My X-47, charge limit settings, and a deep sleep mode.



All variants of the Ultraviolette X-47 come equipped with UV Hypersense and radar-based rider assistance features. This includes rear collision warning, lane-change assist, overtake alert, and blind-spot detection.



All prices mentioned are ex-showroom and vary from city to city.



PS: The beige motorcycle pictured here is the Desert Wing Edition, which gets additional accessories as standard.