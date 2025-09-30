Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover First Ride Review: Sense & Sensibility

PHOTOGRAPHY: VAIBHAV DHANAWADE

The company calls the Ultraviolette X-47 a crossover – in fact, its full name is Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover. That name is quite intentional. It’s not a traditional street bike, nor is it a full-blown adventure motorcycle. Instead, the X-47 is designed as a hybrid of sorts, tailored for Indian road conditions. It promises the agility to handle smooth highways and twisty roads, while also being capable enough to deal with broken tarmac, rough patches, and even occasional off-road detours – though not to the extent of a dedicated ADV or enduro.

Think of it like the two-wheeled equivalent of a subcompact or compact SUV. These aren’t hardcore 4x4s with locking differentials, but rather crossovers with raised ground clearance – practical, versatile and built to take on a bit more than just city roads. That’s the same philosophy behind the Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover.

But does it live up to that promise? We spent the better part of a day getting to know this new electric crossover motorcycle. Here’s how it went.

Ultraviolette X-47: Performance

The X-47 has familiar performance, thanks to its shared powertrain with its sporty sibling, the F77. In Ballistic mode, the instant torque delivers a strong rush, with the longer-travel suspension visibly lifting under hard acceleration from a standstill. The company claims 0-60 kmph in just 2.7 seconds, which can compete with the likes of the KTM 390 Duke, at least till 60 kmph. Zero to 100 kmph is claimed at 8.1 seconds, and the company claims a top speed of 145 kmph. We saw a speedo-indicated top speed of 137 kmph, which is effortless on this bike, and it can effortlessly cruise at triple digit speeds all day.

The 10-level regenerative braking goes beyond simple energy recovery – it mimics engine braking of an internal combustion bike, and I found myself adjusting it frequently to suit different riding conditions. Out on the highway, the X-47 feels fast and confident, easily outpacing many petrol-powered motorcycles and comfortably keeping up with – or overtaking – traffic cruising at triple-digit speeds.

Ultraviolette X-47: Ride & Handling

Our short stint at the GP1 track also highlighted the X-47’s impressive handling. Whote it’s not razor-sharp like a pure sportbike, the wide handlebar, well-balanced chassis and MRF deliver excellent composure through tight corners. The new block-pattern dual-sport tyres, designed for both on-road and light off-road use, performed admirably across all conditions we encountered, including a brief spell of rain and wet tarmac.

Even with traction control switched off for the most part, the tyres offered consistent grip and confidence – making the X-47 feel surefooted and responsive, whether carving corners or pushing harder on mixed surfaces. At 207 kg kerb weight for the bigger battery pack version, it's still a heavy bike, but you won't feel it once you pick up speed.

The ride quality is firm, but comfortable, under most conditions, save for the biggest of bumps. The rear suspension has been tweaked for comfort and over the biggest speed breakers at high speed, it has a tendency of bottoming out on rebound, something which adjusting the preload should be able to address. With 170 mm suspension travel at both ends, and over 200 mm ground clearance, the X-47 handles light off-road trails with ease. A short off-tarmac detour proved it’s quite capable of fuelling beginner-level off-road adventures.

There’s enough torque to slide through dirt, the block-pattern tyres offer very good grip in loose surfaces, and dialling up the regen make it easy to clamber downhill through a gravel trail, or slide out through a corner.

Ultraviolette X-47: Design

The Ultraviolette X-47 sports a sharp, futuristic design that blends street bike aggression with rugged crossover practicality. Its angular bodywork, sleek LED lighting, and aerodynamic panels give it a bold road presence, while functional elements like increased ground clearance and a sturdy new subframe hint at its off-road readiness. The split-seat setup, minimalist tail section, and wide handlebar add to its sporty yet purposeful stance.

In all, the X-47 looks every bit as premium as its feature set suggests. It’s a striking motorcycle that clearly aims to stand out in the growing segment of electric two-wheelers. On the downside however, the fit and finish could have been better, with uneven panel gaps at some places, although these are few.

Ultraviolette X-47 Key Dimensions & Specs:





Kerb Weight 207 kg (Recon with 10.3 kWh battery pack) Seat Height 320 mm Ground Clearance 200 mm Suspension Travel (Front) 170 mm Suspension Travel (Rear) 170 mm

Ultraviolette X-47: Features

The Ultraviolette X-47 is packed with cutting-edge features that set it apart in the electric motorcycle space. At the heart of it is a large, high-resolution touchscreen TFT display that offers intuitive access to navigation, ride modes, bike diagnostics, and connectivity options. The bike also offers multiple ride modes, regenerative braking levels, and OTA (over-the-air) updates. With smartphone pairing, map navigation, and real-time ride analytics, the X-47’s interface is both futuristic and functional – designed to enhance the overall riding experience through smart, connected tech.

There are three ride modes, offering different performance and throttle response – Glide, Combat and Ballistic. There is a three-level traction control, and 10-level regenerative braking as well, along with park assist, hill-hold control, dynamic stability control and standard dual-channel ABS. Complementing the 5-inch TFT display is an integrated optional dashcam, equipped with 1080p, 30 FPS HDR cameras at front and rear. While some will find the dashcam useful, and it will negate the use of action cameras. Although our test bikes weren’t equipped with the dashcams, I feel, the constant attention to the video screen in the cockpit screen could be a bit distracting while riding.

Ultraviolette X-47: Radar-Powered Safety Tech

The X-47 debuts a segment-first radar-based safety system, which Ultraviolette calls HyperSense. This rear facing radar enhances rider awareness by monitoring the space behind the motorcycle when in motion. It boasts a 150-degree horizontal and 68-degree vertical field of view, with a tracking range of up to 200 metres.

Powered by a 77 GHz medium-range radar, Hypersense is designed to intelligently adapt to dynamic riding conditions – including lean angles of up to 20 degrees – while compensating for changes in roll and pitch. The result is consistent, reliable performance and improved situational awareness on the move. Key features include blind-spot monitoring, lane-change assist, overtake alerts and rear collision warnings – all aimed at making the ride not just smarter, but safer.

Our first experience with Ultraviolette's HyperSense radar system took place in a controlled setting at the GP1 Performance Zone on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Here, the four core features were demonstrated, with alerts appearing via indicators in the rear-view mirrors and red warnings on the instrument console.

However, not all test bikes were equipped with the radar system during the initial ride, and the units we rode on public roads did not feature HyperSense. That said, all variants of the X-47 that go on sale will include the radar as standard.

How HyperSense performs real-world traffic – especially on India’s chaotic streets – remains to be seen. We’ll reserve our final judgement until we’ve had a chance to spend more time with the bike in day-to-day conditions. Ultraviolette also notes that the radar features will eventually be customisable, allowing riders to tailor alerts based on their preferences and riding environment.

Ultraviolette X-47: Charging & Range

The Ultraviolette X-47 is offered with several charging options. There’s the standard bundled charger with the lower variants, which will take roughly 5-6 hours to fully charge the motorcycle. Also available is a 1.6 kW on-board charger, which supports Type 2 AC charging, making it compatible with the larger universal charging network for electric cars. It also supports DC fast charging through the Type 6 connector.

Ultraviolette X-47 Charging Options & Claimed Charging Time:



Charging Battery Percentage 7.1 kWh charging time 10.3 kWh charging time Portable Standard Charger 20% - 80% 3 hours 5 hours Onboard Charger 20% - 80% 2 hours 40 minutes 4 hours Boost Charger (Parallel Charging) 20% - 80% 1 hour 20 minutes 2 hours UV Supernova 20% - 80% 40 minutes 60 minutes

For the smaller battery pack version, with the on-board charger, you can charge from 20-80 per cent in around 2 hours 40 minutes, while with parallel boost charging, you can charge the 10.3 kWh version from 20-80 per cent in just 2 hours. With the UV Supernova fast-charging network, you can charge the bigger battery pack version from 20-80 per cent in just one hour.

Ultraviolette X-47: Price & Variants

The Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover was launched with an introductory price of Rs. 2.49 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the first 1,000 bookings, which were later extended to the first 3,000 bookings. After this, the bike has been priced at Rs. 2.74 lakh (Ex-showroom), and deliveries are expected to begin from October 2025. This pricing however, is only for the version with the smaller 7.1 kWh battery pack, going up to Rs. 3.99 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the top-spec Recon+ variant with the bigger 10.3 kWh battery pack.

The introductory price of Rs. 2.49 lakh makes the X-47 quite attractive. However, if you’re aiming for the fully loaded variant, it starts to feel pricey – and perhaps a bit of a splurge, depending on your priorities.

Variant X-47 Original X-47 Original+ X-47 Recon X-47 Recon+ Battery Pack 7.1 kWh 7.1 kWh 10.3 kWh 10.3 kWh Peak Power 27 kW (35.7 bhp) 27 kW (35.7 bhp) 30 kW (39.7 bhp) 30 kW (39.7 bhp) Wheel Torque 550 Nm 550 Nm 610 Nm 610 Nm Acceleration (0-60 kmph) 2.8 s 2.8 s 2.7 s 2.7 s Top Speed 145 kmph 145 kmph 145 kmph 145 kmph Range (IDC) 211 km 211 km 323 km 323 km Price Rs. 2.49 Lakh Rs. 2.99 Lakh Rs. 3.49 Lakh Rs. 3.99 Lakh

Ultraviolette X-47: Verdict

The Ultraviolette X-47 stands out as a practical and fun electric motorcycle from one of India’s most promising EV makers. After riding the F77 two years ago, I felt the future of India’s electric motorcycles looked bright – and the X-47 only reinforces that optimism. Combining practicality, versatility, and excitement, it’s an easy bike to recommend. As for me, I’m eagerly awaiting the Ultraviolette Shockwave to see what this dynamic brand and its young leadership have in store next!

