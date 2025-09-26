Zero Emission Drive 2.0: A Real-World Test of Clean Mobility

Car&Bike, along with Kalpataru and ChargeZone, recently came together for the second edition of the Zero Emission Drive, a quiet but powerful statement on the future of mobility. ZED 2.0 was a real-world drive designed to show that electric mobility, supported by the right infrastructure, can be seamless, effective, and meaningful.

Like last year, the drive started from the Kalpataru Parkcity in Thane and made its way to Kalpataru Aria in Karjat, a green township set against the backdrop of the Western Ghats. This year’s edition also added an important new partner: ChargeZone. Their charging network powered the entire convoy, proving just how far India’s EV infrastructure has come in the span of a year.

The convoy itself included some of the best EVs on Indian roads today. These included the Mercedes-Benz EQS, BMW iX1, BYD Seal, Kia EV6, MG Windsor, Hyundai Creta EV, and, among others, the Mahindra XEV 9e. Each car represented a different corner of the evolving EV market and each held its own over the 100-odd kilometre journey.

The cars were all charged up at ChargeZone’s charging station, located at the Bandra-Kurla Complex. ChargeZone’s fast chargers and app-based access meant every car was topped up and ready, with no range anxiety and no delays. After a quick breakfast and thorough safety briefing conducted by the Car&Bike crew at Kalpataru Parkcity, the participants lined up in their cars and off they went — smoothly and silently.

The route cut through city edges, open highways, and green, winding climbs as the convoy headed into Karjat. At the end of the drive, participants arrived at Aria, Kalpataru’s 80-acre township that has been planned with sustainability at its core, and settled down to a sumptuous lunch. With wide open spaces, native trees, and a focus on nature-sensitive design, Aria was an ideal setting for what followed: a tree-planting exercise. The exercise was a moment to pause and reinforce the larger purpose of the drive. Because going electric isn’t just about emissions, it’s also about the world we’re driving through.

"At Kalpataru, sustainability is not just a commitment—it is a culture that shapes the way we build and the way we live. Our association with Car&Bike reflects this shared vision of driving change towards cleaner mobility and greener communities. From pioneering eco-sensitive developments to championing tree plantation, clean-up, and zero-emission drives, we believe every initiative strengthens the bond between people and the planet. As we move forward, Kalpataru remains dedicated to creating thriving communities where progress and the environment go hand in hand, ensuring a legacy of wellness for generations to come," said Tirthankar Ganguly, President & CMO, Kalpataru Limited.

"This wasn’t just a drive to show off some of India's top electric cars. It was about proving that clean mobility works. We had a great mix of cars, a strong charging network, and a destination that actually walks the talk on sustainability. Driving in silence, planting trees at the end of it—it all came together in a way that felt honest and hopeful, ” said Girish Karkera, Editor-in-Chief, carandbike.com

The real strength of the Zero Emission Drive lay in its collaboration. Car&Bike brought the story to life. Kalpataru gave it meaning with a setting that reflects long-term green thinking. And ChargeZone made the journey possible with the kind of charging infrastructure that India will increasingly depend on as EV adoption grows. And, best of all, the electric drive felt just as convenient as a traditional road trip, which is exactly how it is supposed to be.