Gogoro Partners With Swiggy for Delivery Fleet Service In India

Taiwanese electric scooter and battery-swapping tech firm Gogoro Inc. has announced Its partnership with Swiggy, the food delivery platform, to promote electric mobility in the last-mile transportation segment. Gogoro will provide its electric scooters and battery-swapping services to the riders associated with Swiggy in India.

"Accelerating the electric transformation of India’s hyperlocal fleets is a top priority for Gogoro and India’s national and city governments. Partnering with Swiggy, a leading player in the industry, to provide access to Gogoro Smart scooters and battery swapping is essential to successfully transform India’s urban fleets to electric," said Horace Luke, founder and CEO of Gogoro. "Together, Swiggy and Gogoro will provide a seamless path for riders to adopt sustainable electric transportation and improve their business efficiency."

In 2021, Swiggy announced its commitment to cover 8 lakh kilometres every day through EV deliveries. The company has been instrumental in adopting electric vehicles for last-mile delivery through its previous partnerships with Reliance BP Mobility Limited and Hero Lectro.

"This partnership with Gogoro is another key step in our commitment to creating greener and more cost-effective solutions for our delivery fleet," said Mihir Shah, Head of Operations at Swiggy. "We believe in providing our delivery partners with access to the latest innovations in sustainable transportation that reduce rider interruptions, improve earnings, and make deliveries more efficient. Gogoro's battery swapping technology represents a new generation of electric refuelling that has proven successful on a mass scale for last-mile delivery, and we look forward to working with them to transform hyperlocal deliveries to be more sustainable and efficient in India."

Gogoro's platform offers two-wheeler battery swapping system that allows delivery operators to effectively manage their fleets and deliveries with ease. The firm has committed an investment of Rs 12,300 crore in Maharashtra. Recently, Gogoro also announced the opening of its EV battery-swapping stations in Maharashtra.