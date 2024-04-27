Tata Passenger Electric Mobility To Deliver 2,000 XPRES-T EVs to Vertelo

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd has inked a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Vertelo, an integrated fleet electrification platform, to supply its XPRES-T EVs to the latter. As per the agreement, Tata will deliver 2,000 XPRES-T EVs to Vertelo in a phased manner.



Commenting on the occasion, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. commenting on the partnership said, “ We are delighted to partner with Vertelo in their effort to increase EV adoption in India. With over 89% market share in FY 24, the fleet segment has seen a rapid adoption by Corporates and Institutions. The XPRES-T EV has proven to be an attractive option for both customers and operators in the commercial fleet segment. Such collaborations in the industry will further help strengthen our market position amidst India’s EV revolution.”





Sandeep Gambhir, Chief Executive Officer, Vertelo stated that “We are really excited to partner with Tata Motors on this long-term strategic partnership to buy up to 2,000 electric cars. This partnership aims to bring together two businesses that are at the forefront of fleet electrification and decarbonisation in India. We hope that this partnership will help with accelerating the shift towards a more sustainable India by making bespoke leasing options available to fleet operators that help them onboard EVs in larger numbers.”

The XPRES-T EV is the fleet version of Tata’s Tigor EV though it uses a different powertrain altogether from the latter’s Ziptron powertrain. The XPRES-T is powered by a 72V 3-Phase AC induction motor paired with a 25.5 kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of up to 277 km and a top speed limited to 80 kmph. The electric motor develops a peak 41.5 bhp and 105 Nm of torque.