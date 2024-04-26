Login
Ayrton Senna's Personal Honda NSX Goes Up For Sale

The car was first registered in 1991 and was used by Senna during his time in Portugal
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 26, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Ayrton Senna's personal Honda NSX is now available for purchase.
  • The vehicle is listed at a price tag of £500,000.
  • The car was first registered in 1991 and has accumulated just over 39,000 miles.

A red 1991 Honda NSX, once upon a time owned and driven by Ayrton Senna, is up for grabs. The legendary three-time F1 world champion's connection with the NSX runs deep. He played a pivotal role in its development, providing valuable feedback to engineers during the early stages. As part of their partnership (his McLaren race car ran Honda engines), Honda gifted Senna several cars, including this particular NSX, which he used as his personal vehicle during his time in Portugal.

 

This piece of automotive history recently surfaced on AutoTrader in the UK, with an eye-watering price tag of £500,000 (approximately Rs 5 crore). Despite its hefty cost, the allure of owning a car associated with one of the greatest racing drivers of all time is undeniable.

 

The car was first registered in 1991 and has accumulated just over 39,000 miles since then. Featuring a sleek red exterior and a refined black interior, it's a sight to behold. According to the seller, the car has been meticulously maintained and is in excellent condition.

 

Current owner Robert McFagan, who acquired the NSX in 2013, speaks fondly of his time with the car. "It's been a real pleasure owning what is one of the most famous cars belonging to a true sporting legend," he remarked. The NSX's journey doesn't end here. It's set to be showcased at the Senna Exhibition in Silverstone later this year, adding another layer of prestige to its storied history. 

 

 

# Ayrton Senna# Honda NSX# Formula 1# Cars
