Honda Elevate, City Now Get 6 Airbags As Standard; Prices Hiked Across Model Range

Honda Car India has joined several other carmakers in hiking prices of its vehicles from April 1, but has also taken the opportunity to upgrade the safety quotient of its models. The Honda Elevate compact SUV and City sedan now come with six airbags as standard, which means that every Honda car on sale in India is now fitted with six airbags as standard. The upgrade also brings additional features for select variants of the City and Elevate, and Honda Car India has trimmed the variant lineups of the Amaze sub-compact sedan and strong-hybrid City e:HEV. The update aligns with the company’s global vision of ensuring zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda automobiles globally by 2050, it said in a statement.

Three-point seatbelts and adjustable headrests are standard for all passengers in the Elevate.

The price of the entry-level Elevate has been hiked by more than Rs 30,000. Six airbags have been added to the SV, V and VX trims of the Elevate, and SV and V trims of the City. Additionally, the Elevate now gains three-point seatbelts with adjustable head restraints for all five passengers, along with seat belt reminder systems for both front and rear passengers as standard. The SUV also comes with a driver & front passenger sun visor fitted with a vanity mirror and lid, and the SV and V variants gain a 7.0-inch colour TFT multi-information display.

A rear seatbelt reminder system has been introduced on all variants of the City as well, along with a 4.2-inch colour multi-information display on the SV variant, an 8-speaker surround sound system and a rear sunshade on the VX variant. Just like the Elevate, the starting price of the City, too, has risen by over Rs 30,000 with this update.

The City e:HEV is now available in a single variant, priced at Rs 20.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda has shortened the variant lineups for the Amaze and City e:HEV, citing shift in customer demand. The strong-hybrid City e:HEV, which also gains a rear seatbelt reminder system, is now available in a single variant – ZX – priced at Rs 20.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The Amaze, which is Honda’s most affordable car in India, is also now available in just two variants – S and VX – with the base E trim being discontinued. As a result, the entry price for the Amaze has risen to Rs 7.93 lakh (ex-showroom).