2024 Honda HR-V Facelift Unveiled

Honda has unveiled the facelifted 2024 HR-V, known as the Vezel in Japan, introducing subtle changes to the B-segment crossover's exterior and interior design along with a few feature additions.

Externally, the revisions are subtle, with a slight alteration to the front end, and a wider grille, accentuated by a connecting silver bar between the headlights. It also gets new taillights with a slim red bar. Furthermore, it is also offered in a new HuNT variant that features sportier styling cues such as roof rails, silver door mirrors, and orange accents around the front fog lights and skid plate. Interior updates are also minimal and include revised upholstery options and a redesigned centre console with extra storage.

Safety enhancements come in the form of an upgraded Honda Sensing suite, now equipped with Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) for steering support at lower speeds and Collision Mitigation Throttle Control to prevent sudden acceleration from pedal misapplication. Optional projector headlights are now available. These incorporate the Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB) technology seen on the Civic in other markets, which selectively blocks portions of the high beam to prevent glare for other motorists.

The e:HEV dual-motor hybrid powertrain has also been minorly tweaked to improve the driving experience. Although specific changes remain undisclosed, the powertrain likely retains its 129 bhp/253 Nm electric motor and 103.5 bhp/127 Nm 1.5-liter DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine configuration.