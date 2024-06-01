Login

Geneva International Motor Show Axed, Organising Foundation To Be Dissolved

After four years of turbulent market conditions, the organisers have axed the prestigious Geneva Motor Show, and a revival is all but ruled out.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on June 1, 2024

  • The Geneva Motor Show was one of the most prestigious European auto shows on the calendar.
  • The show returned earlier this year after a four-year hiatus.
  • Sister show GIMS Doha to be held in November 2025.

One of the most prestigious European auto shows, the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS), has been axed. The show has been a staple automotive event since 1905 but has been out of action since 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. After four years of turbulent market conditions, the organisers, the Comité permanent du Salon international de l’automobile, decided to axe the show, and also dissolve the Foundation, signalling the end of the line for the Geneva motor show in its entirety.

 

The announcement marks a significant shift in the European automotive show landscape as an evolving and digitised world has left little room for the auto shows to be relevant, more so in the post-pandemic era. Organisers mentioned that too many uncertainties linked to the automotive industry “eroded the attractiveness of the major European shows,” calling it a risky investment for the future.

 

Notable absentees from the latest edition of the Geneva show included Volkswagen Group and Stellantis.

 

Alexandre de Senarclens, President of the Comité permanent du Salon international de l’automobile Foundation, said, “This extremely regrettable decision should not detract from the efforts and determination with which we have tried to regain our success. However, it has to be said that the lack of interest shown by manufacturers in the Geneva Salon in a difficult industry context, the competition from the Paris and Munich shows which are favoured by their domestic industry, and the investment levels required to maintain such a show, sound the final blow for a future edition.”

 

The decision to draw the curtains on GIMS does not affect its sister motor show, GIMS Doha, which will be held in Qatar’s capital. The show was launched successfully in 2023 with the next edition scheduled to be held in November 2025.

 

The Geneva Motor Show returned earlier this year after a four-year hiatus since the last event was held in 2019. Only 23 manufacturers participated, and notable absentees included key European automakers such as Volkswagen Group and Stellantis, reducing the scale significantly compared to previous years.

 

About a decade ago, the Geneva Motor Show was the most prestigious European automotive event with Indian players such as Tata Motors being regular participants. The Tata Hexa and even the latest generation Safari made their respective debuts at GIMS in concept form. The show, at its peak, saw over 120 exhibitors and about 6 lakh visitors.

