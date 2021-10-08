Geneva Motor Show Cancelled For The Third Time

Due to industry-wide issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation Comité permanent du Salon international de l'automobile, as organiser of the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS), has announced that the 2022 edition of the show will be cancelled. The decision to cancel GIMS 2022 was made with the best interests of both car manufacturers and automotive fans in mind. The direct and indirect issues relating to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic left the organisers with no alternative.

On the one hand, direct issues of the pandemic include continued travel restrictions for international exhibitors, visitors, and journalists. On the other hand, indirect issues of the pandemic, such as the semiconductor shortage, have presented car manufacturers with new priorities that they need to solve first. These issues led to several recent cancellations, which resulted in the final confirmation of the show's postponement.

Maurice Turrettini, President of the Comité permanent du Salon international de l'automobile said, "We have pushed very hard and tried everything to reactivate the Geneva International Motor Show in 2022. Despite all our efforts, we have to face the facts and the reality: the pandemic situation is not under control and presents itself as a big threat for a large indoor event like GIMS. But we see this decision as a postponement, rather than a cancellation. I am confident that the Geneva International Motor Show will come back stronger than ever in 2023."