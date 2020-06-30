Coronavirus: Geneva Motor Show Will Not Be Held In 2021

One of the biggest motor shows in the world, the Geneva International Motor show (GIMS) will not be held for the second year in a row in 2021. The show is held annually in Geneva, Switzerland in the month of March and the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has been cited as the reason for this cancellation. The committee and council of the Foundation "Salon International de l'Automobile" has also decided that show will be sold to a new promoter and loan from the state of Geneva will not be accepted.
Geneva International show is the largest public event in Switzerland.
A statement released by the organisers said," A majority of GIMS exhibitors who took part in a survey, stated that they would probably not participate in a 2021 edition and that they would prefer to have a GIMS in 2022. The automotive sector is currently going through a difficult phase, and exhibitors need time to recover from the effects of the pandemic. Furthermore, it is far from certain that the current health situation would permit the organisation of an event attracting more than 600,000 visitors and 10,000 journalists next spring."
Economic impact of cancellation on state of Geneva is estimated at CHF 200 million per year.
Immediately following the cancellation of GIMS in March 2020, the foundation had requested the state of Geneva for financial support to cover the losses caused by the cancellation of the show which was estimated at 11 million Swiss francs. Subsequently, a loan amount of 16.8 million Swiss francs was approved, but owing to some unfavourable loan terms, the organisers have instead decided to not accept the loan and sell the show to Palexpo SA, a convention centre in Geneva. The aim is to find a solution that will ensure the regular organization of an International Motor Show in Geneva.
