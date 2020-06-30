New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus: Geneva Motor Show Will Not Be Held In 2021

The organisers have also decided that the International Motor show will be sold to a new promoter and loan from the state of Geneva will not be accepted.

The 2020 edition of the show was also cancelled owing to the Coronavirus pandemic

Highlights

  • Geneva International show is the largest public event in Switzerland
  • Economic impact on Geneva is estimated at CHF 200 million per year
  • Organisers have decided to not accept a loan from the state of Geneva
Geneva Motor Show 2018

One of the biggest motor shows in the world, the Geneva International Motor show (GIMS) will not be held for the second year in a row in 2021. The show is held annually in Geneva, Switzerland in the month of March and the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has been cited as the reason for this cancellation. The committee and council of the Foundation "Salon International de l'Automobile" has also decided that show will be sold to a new promoter and loan from the state of Geneva will not be accepted.

5hv74o6g

Geneva International show is the largest public event in Switzerland.

A statement released by the organisers said," A majority of GIMS exhibitors who took part in a survey, stated that they would probably not participate in a 2021 edition and that they would prefer to have a GIMS in 2022. The automotive sector is currently going through a difficult phase, and exhibitors need time to recover from the effects of the pandemic. Furthermore, it is far from certain that the current health situation would permit the organisation of an event attracting more than 600,000 visitors and 10,000 journalists next spring."

Also read: EICMA 2020 Cancelled Due To The Coronavirus Pandemic

2014 geneva motor show main

Economic impact of cancellation on state of Geneva is estimated at CHF 200 million per year.

Immediately following the cancellation of GIMS in March 2020, the foundation had requested the state of Geneva for financial support to cover the losses caused by the cancellation of the show which was estimated at 11 million Swiss francs. Subsequently, a loan amount of 16.8 million Swiss francs was approved, but owing to some unfavourable loan terms, the organisers have instead decided to not accept the loan and sell the show to Palexpo SA, a convention centre in Geneva. The aim is to find a solution that will ensure the regular organization of an International Motor Show in Geneva.

