New Cars and Bikes in India

EICMA 2020 Cancelled Due To The Coronavirus Pandemic

The 78th edition of EICMA has been postponed to 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic and will be held between November 9-14 next year.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The 2020 EICMA Motorcycle Show held in Milan was scheduled to take place between November 3-8

Highlights

  • EICMA has witnessed some of the biggest motorcycle unveils every year
  • Intermot and Motorcycle Live motor shows also stand cancelled for 2020
  • KTM and BMW Motorrad had withdrawn from the show earler in the year
EICMA 2018

One of the biggest motorcycle events of the year, the EICMA Motorcycle Show, has been cancelled for 2020. The 78th edition of the motorcycle show was scheduled between November 3 to 8, 2020, in the halls of Fiera Milano, in Milan. However, the annual motorcycle show has been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Italy has been one of the worst-affected countries by COVID-19 and the extended travel restrictions, as well as social distancing protocols, have made it difficult to host events that would warrant mass gatherings. The 78th edition of EICMA will now be held between November 9-14, 2021.

Also Read: 2020 Intermot Motorcycle Show Cancelled

um32k5a

It's been a long-standing tradition for KTM to unveil ts new motorcycles at EICMA every year

In a statement, Paolo Magri, Managing Director, EICMA said, "The value and international leadership of our exhibition-event have convinced us not to wager on the evolution of the health situation linked to the COVID-19 emergency and, above all, to listen to and protect the whole of the two-wheeler industry which, with Fiera Milano primarily and our partners, continues to see in EICMA a successful model and its most important opportunity for b2c and b2b at shows. Responsibility has been imposed on us and makes us act on a wide scale in the interest of the exhibitors and our visitors, postponing the 2020 show with a solid convergence of intentions."

Also Read: BMW Motorrad Pulls Out Of Intermot, EICMA 2020

2377ft58

BMW Motorrad announced its exit from EICMA and Intermot in April this year

Over the years, EICMA along with the Intermot Motorcycle Show held in Germany has been one of the mainstay events for bike makers to unveil and showcase their product line-ups for global markets. A primary example is Austrian bike maker KTM that has continued the tradition of debuting its new and updated products at EICMA year-after-year. The recent years have also seen Indian giants including Royal Enfield and Hero MotoCorp unveil their future products at this global platform. However, with the unprecedented situation developed due to the pandemic, several manufacturers including KTM, BMW Motorrad among others had already announced their withdrawal from motor shows earlier this year.

Also Read: 2020 Motorcycle Live Show Cancelled

hero xpulse concept eicma 2017

The Hero XPulse made its global debut as a concept at EICMA 2017

0 Comments

Not just EICMA, but the Intermot Show held in October every year and even Motorcycle Live held in November stand cancelled for 2020. The shows have been rescheduled to take place next year. While the cancellation will be a big disappointment for motorcycling enthusiasts, we expect a lot of these motorcycle unveils to now take place digitally around the same period. Most European bike makers are also expected to introduce their respective Euro5 compliant offerings around the same time, which makes the digital launches all the more important.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.1 - 9.96 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 6.7 - 11.4 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 7.34 - 11.4 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 12.4 - 16 Lakh *
Honda City
Honda City
₹ 9.91 - 14.31 Lakh *
Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 5.93 - 9.59 Lakh *
View More
x
2 Bajaj Employees Die Of COVID-19, Over 140 Infected At Aurangabad Plant
2 Bajaj Employees Die Of COVID-19, Over 140 Infected At Aurangabad Plant
Top 5 Upcoming Bike Launches In July 2020
Top 5 Upcoming Bike Launches In July 2020
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities