2020 Intermot Motorcycle Show Cancelled

The COVID-19 worldwide pandemic has claimed another scheduled gathering of motorcycle brands and enthusiasts in Europe. After this year's edition of UK's Motorcycle Live show was cancelled, the Intermot 2020 show in Cologne, Germany, has now been cancelled. Instead, the organisers have planned digital events towards the end of the year to keep the motorcycle community informed of innovations and industry news, a press statement said. The Intermot event is run every other year and was scheduled to be held from October 6-11, 2020 in Cologne.

The Intermot motorcycle show is held once every two years in Cologne, Germany

"After conferring with key players from the industry, and with a view to the health of exhibitors and visitors, Koelnmesse and the German Motorcycle Industry Association (IVM) have decided not to host this trade fair in 2020," a statement by the German Motorcycle Industry Association (IVM), Koelnmesse GmbH, said.

"An event that depends on its appeal as an experience and event cannot be held in this form at this point in time and thus does not meet the expectations and needs of the industry. Our customers' resources for 2021 are already under heavy strain as a result of the SARS/COVIC-19 crisis. As an important part of the motorcycle industry, however, and particularly in difficult times, we want to actively support our partners and are now working full steam on a digital format. With the digital INTERMOT news stream, we are creating a communication platform that will provide sustainable inspiration for the industry and the motorcycle community alike. We can then turn our full focus to the event scheduled for 2022."

European motorcycle shows draw a lot of crowds, including journalists, businesses, and brands related to the motorcycle and scooter industry

The traditional Intermot show will not return until 2022. In the UK, the Motorcycle Live show in Birmingham, scheduled to be held between November 21-29, 2020, has now been pushed to November 20-28, 2021. The world's most popular motorcycle show, the EICMA 2020 is still on as scheduled in early November in Milan, Italy, but brands like KTM and BMW Motorrad have already pulled out of participating in this year's edition of the EICMA show. Whether the EICMA 2020 show will go ahead as planned is now under a big question.

