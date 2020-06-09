Motorcycle Live Show Cancelled For 2020

This year's Motorcycle Live show, scheduled to be held in November, has been cancelled in the middle of the uncertainties due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. First started in 1981, the event is considered one of the centerpieces in the motorcycle show circuit in Europe with a number of world premieres and announcements taking place in the annual event held every November in Birmingham, England. This year's show was scheduled to be held between November 21-29, 2020. This has now been pushed to November 20-28, 2021.

Also Read: 2020 EICMA Show To Be Held As Scheduled

Managing Director of Motorcycle Live, Finlay McAllan has issued a statement announcing the cancellation of the event. The statement says that the show organisers regret to announce the decision after following an extensive and detailed consultation period. With concern for public safety and taking into account concerns for the well-being of industry colleagues, this year's show has been postponed to 2021, the statement said.

Also Read: KTM Pulls Out Of Intermot, EICMA Motorcycle Shows

The Motorcycle Live Show is held every year in November at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, UK

"Motorcycle Live is all about audience interaction, meeting with friends, climbing onto all the latest machines and trying on the all latest gear. Many of us use it as an annual pilgrimage to meet with friends and family and enjoy a great day out together. And it's not just the public who join us each day - we, alongside our industry colleagues - look forward to the event every year too. Therefore, as you can imagine, the decision to postpone this year's show has not been taken lightly. Our concern for the safety of our visitors, exhibitors and industry colleagues is at the heart of this decision.

"As with any hard decision, we looked at it with a number of different perspectives and factored in various scenarios and restrictions that could be imposed. Running an event like Motorcycle Live under the COVID-19 related restrictions - such as adhering to social distancing requirements, restricting attendance numbers and dictating the direction of people around the hall - all ultimately would have impacted negatively on the experience of those attending and therefore the very essence of the show.

"The whole of the Motorcycle Live team is extremely disappointed - as we're sure that you are too - but rest assured we will continue working behind the scenes to deliver you a fantastic show in 2021. In the meantime, stay safe and look after each other."

Also Read: BMW Motorrad Pulls Out Of Intermot, EICMA 2020

With the 2020 Motorcycle Live falling victim to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, doubts have been raised once again over whether this year's event in Italy, the EICMA 2020 show will go ahead as scheduled, in early November. The EICMA show is the world's most well-known motorcycle show, with many brands launching new products, showing off concepts, and announcing new product line-ups for the coming year. If the dangers of the pandemic continue, and large gatherings of people not advisable, there is a question mark yet again on whether EICMA 2020 will go ahead as planned.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.