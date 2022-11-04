Ola Electric To Participate In 2022 EICMA Motorcycle Show

Bengaluru-based electric mobility start-up, Ola Electric has announced it will be participating in the upcoming EICMA Motorcycle Show scheduled to take place in Milan, Italy. The annual motorcycle show will take place between November 8 and 13, 2022, and is home to some of the biggest two-wheeler manufacturers showcasing their next big products and model updates for global markets. Ola is the second Indian manufacturer confirmed at EICMA after Royal Enfield. The latter will be unveiling the Super Meteor 650 at the trade fair.

Ola Electric making its presence felt at EICMA is more likely to do with the brand going global. The company is eyeing developed and emerging markets to expand sales including Latin America, ASEAN and Europe. Showcasing its product range at EICMA will help get the brand more eyeballs. Moreover, it also harks back to the S1 electric scooter's origins that started off as the Etergo AppScooter from Amsterdam, later acquired by Ola Electric.

Ola Electric recently rolled out its 100,000th electric scooter from the future factory in India

Expect to see Ola Electric's complete range in attendance right from the S1 and S1 Pro, to the newly-launched and more affordable S1 Air. More recently, the brand crossed the one lakh production milestone in India and the next big volumes are expected to arrive from newer markets. Ola has always iterated that India will be the global production hub for its electric scooters with the models being built and exported from the future factory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.

It will be interesting to see any major announcements from Ola Electric at EICMA this year. The company has said its open to developing electric motorcycles in the future. But hasn't shared a timeline yet for the same. Moreover, its focus appears to be on the electric car next that's expected to arrive by 2024. That said, some major announcements regarding its electric motorcycles might just be in store. We will learn more about the same starting next week.